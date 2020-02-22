Weekend Basketball Preview (22nd-23rd February)

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Saturday, 22nd February

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v UCD Marian, Colaiste Bride, 17:30;

Belfast Star v DBS Eanna, De La Salle, 18:30;

DCU Saints v Griffith College Templeogue DCU Complex, 19:00;

Coughlan C&S Neptune v Moycullen, Neptune Stadium, 19:00;

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin, Tralee Sports Complex, 19:30;

Maree v Pyrobel Killester, Calascantius College, 20:00;

==

Coughlan C&S Neptune will welcome Moycullen to their stadium Saturday evening in Cork. Moycullen will look to call a halt to their recent slide, dropping the last four games in a row.

Neptune were unfortunate in their loss against Killester, seeing five different players post 15-points or more on the night. Player-coach Lehmon Colbert will hope for more of the same this weekend with both sides determined for a victory.

Galway side, Maree, will face up against the team a spot above them on the Super League ladder, Pyrobel Killester, when they take to Calascantius College in the late game Saturday evening.

Killester will hope the scoring of Kason Harrell (26) and Tomas Fernandez (26) will carry over into this mid-table matchup.

Maree will look to put their last game behind them, with the match being essentially over as a contest before halftime against Templeogue.

==

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Saturday, 22nd February

Maree v Pyrobel Killester, Calascantius College-Galway, 17:00;

Marble City Hawks v IT Carlow Basketball, O’Loughlins GAA, 16:45;

Fr Mathew’s v Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics, Fr Mathews Arena, 17:00;

Maxol WIT Wildcats v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, Mercy Gym, 19:00;

Sunday, 23rd February

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v DCU Mercy, Parochial Hall, 15:00;

==

Maree play host to Pyrobel Killester in what promises to be a close encounter. Killester could do the table-topping DCU Mercy a favour, by keeping the gap at six-points before they tip-off a day later.

Maree will hope the form of Claire Rockall and Carly McClendon will shine through, in a win that would maintain their hounding pressure on DCU Mercy.

==

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Saturday, 22nd February

Phoenix Rockets v Tipperary Knights, Methodist College Belfast, 15:30;

UL Huskies v Swords Thunder, UL Arena-Limerick, 19:00;

Griffith College Templeogue v Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s, Nord Anglia International School, 19:00

Sunday, 23rd February

NUIG Mystics v Portlaoise Panthers, Ballinfoile Castlegar Neighbourhood Centre-Headford Rd, 13:00

==

Portlaoise Panthers will look to keep the pressure on their opponents at the top of the conference when they play NUIG Mystics in Galway.

Mystics struggled against St Marys last weekend, so Panthers will be full of confidence when they make the journey west.