Wednesday night Galway GAA Results

It was a busy night in the U20 hurling championships, with 8 knockout games played across four grades. The game between Cois Fharraige and Rahoon Newcastle finished in a draw, but due to fading light extra time was not played.

U20 A Hurling Championship 1/4 finals: Clarinbridge 3-22 Carnmore 0-15; Turloughmore 3-22 Moycullen 1-9

U20 A1 Hurling Championship Semi Finals: Craughwell 1-29 Kilnadeema Leitrim 1-22 AET; Cappataggle 1-20 Loughrea 1-18

U20 B Hurling Championship Semi Finals: Ardrahan 1-23 Mullagh/Kiltormer 3-15; Ballinderreen 1-20 Fr Joe Walsh’s 1-19

U20 B1 Quarter Finals: Cois Fharraige 1-18 Rahoon Newcastle 0-21 (gone to replay); Padraig Pearses 1-21 Tynagh Abbey Duniry 3-13

U19 A North Football Championship: Corofin 2-11 Monivea Abbey 1-8

U17 C North Football Championship: Northern Gaels 4-11 Tuam Stars 0-8

Junior Championship North – Caherlistrane 2-10 Annaghdown 1-12

Junior C1 Hurling Championship: Annaghdown 3-11 Castlegar 0-19; Sylane 3-20 Tuam 2-5