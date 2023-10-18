Galway Bay FM

18 October 2023

Weather takes it’s toll on sporting fixtures

The weather has taken its toll on local sporting fixtures with two games scheduled for this evening called off and another event postponed tomorrow.

The Women’s National League game between Galway United and Athlone Town that was due to take place at Eamon Deacy Park this evening was called off following a pitch inspection.

A new date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.

The North Board U19 A football semi-final between Corofin and Tuam Stars has also been called off following pitch inspections in both Corofin and Tuam.

That game will now be held next Wednesday night.

The Cumann na MBunscol Gaillimh INTO Mini Sevens Football Finals that were due to take place tomorrow in Annaghdown have also been postponed due to the weather and will now take place on the 7th of November at the same venue.

