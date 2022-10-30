‘We are looking forward to a cracking atmosphere today’ – John Caulfield, Manager.

Galway United host Longford Town in the second leg of the playoff semi-final this afternoon – Kick-off is at 4 pm (Live on Galway Bay FM).

Both teams have it all to play for, with the tie on level terms heading into the home encounter at Eamonn Deacy Park. Tickets for the game can be purchased HERE

The Tribesmen came from behind on two occasions in the first leg to earn a 2-2 draw at Bishopsgate on Wednesday. Mikie Rowe made the impact off the bench as found the net twice while former United player Jordan Adeyemo scored his side’s two goals.

Ahead of the second leg, United manager John Caulfield said:

“There will be a massive crowd on Sunday, and we are hoping to play like we did during the second half in Longford.

“It is all to play for with the game on level terms. We know we have to play with intensity and be on the front foot early on.

“We are looking forward to a cracking atmosphere on Sunday and the supporters getting right behind the team from the start – we want to feed off that. It will be another tough game this weekend.”

Galway United 2022 Squad

Conor Kearns, Matthew Connor, Connal Doran, Conor O’Keeffe, Stephen Walsh, Charlie Lyons, Killian Brouder, Diego Portilla, James Finnerty, Evan O’Connor, Oisin O’Reilly, Ronan Bambara, Max Hemmings, Adam Thomas, Bastien Héry, Mikie Rowe, David Hurley, Conor McCormack, Edward McCarthy, Manu Dimas, Ronan Manning, Wilson Waweru, Francely Lomboto, David Tarmey, Rob Manley, Steven Healy, Mikey McCullagh, Aaron Neary, Adam O’Halloran, Ben Molloy.

Galway United V Longford Town (First Division Playoffs)

30/10/2022

Eamonn Deacy Park

Referee: Damien MacGraith

Assistants: Chris Campbell & Brian Fenlon

Fourth Official: Ben Connolly

2022 Goalscorers (League & Cup)

Stephen Walsh – 18

David Hurley – 7

Rob Manley – 6

Wilson Waweru – 4

Mikie Rowe – 4

Manu Dimas – 4

Max Hemmings – 4

Francely Lomboto – 3

Edward McCarthy – 3

Killian Brouder – 3

Ronan Manning – 3

Alex Murphy – 2

Charlie Lyons – 1

David Tarmey – 1

Evan O’Connor – 1

Jordan Adeyemo – 1

Shane Doherty – 1

Last Meeting (First Division Playoffs)

26 Oct 2022 | Longford Town 2-2 Galway United