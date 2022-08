Galway United travel to the RSC to take on Waterford FC in the First Division tomorrow night at 7.45 pm.

United will aim to extend their unbeaten run this week following their 2-2 draw with Wexford FC at Eamonn Deacy Park last Friday and the result has the Tribesmen three points behind Cork City with Waterford in third.

Galway United manager John Caulfield has been speaking to John Mulligan ahead of tomorrow night’s game.