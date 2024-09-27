Waterford 1-2 Galway United (Premier Division Commentary and Reaction with Killian Brouder and John Caulfield)

Galway United came back from behind to beat Waterford 2-1 on Friday (27th September 2024) in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the RSC.

The Tribesmen got off to a disastrous start going a goal down after seven minutes through Dean McMenamy. And then Brendan Clarke had to save a penalty from Padraig Amond three minutes later.

But despite being a goal down at half-time, second half goals from Stephen Walsh and Killian Brouder turned the tie around putting Galway United up to 49 points, still in fourth, but just one point behind second place Derry City.

Afterwards, Galway United goal scorer Killian Brouder chatted with Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins.

Jonathan also got the thoughts of Galway United manager John Caulfield.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary were Jonathan Higgins and Bernie O’Connell.

Galway United’s next game is at home against Dundalk in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Friday, 4th October. Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park is 7.45pm.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.