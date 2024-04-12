Galway Bay FM

12 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Waterford 0-0 Galway United (SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Commentary and Reaction)

Share story:
Waterford 0-0 Galway United (SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Commentary and Reaction)

Galway United and Waterford played out their first scoreless draw in 10 years on Friday (12th April) as they shared the spoils in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

David Hurley and Stephen Walsh had Galway’s best chances while the defence held firm against any Blues attacks.

Afterwards, Galway United manager John Caulfield chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins and assembled media.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Jonathan Higgins and Bernie O’Connell.

Galway United’s next game is at home against Shelbourne on Friday (19th April).  Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park is 7.45pm.

Share story:

Benetton vs Connacht (European Rugby Challenge Cup Quarter-Final Preview)

Connacht head to Italy this Sunday (14th April 2024) for the European Rugby Challenge Cup Quarter-Final against Benetton. The sides met two weeks earlier ...

Galway 0-11 Sligo 2-5 (Connacht Minor Football Championship Commentary and Reaction)

A Killian Joyce equaliser three minutes into added time secured Galway a priceless point in their opening game of the Connacht Minor Football Championship...

LIVE STREAM: Connacht Minor Football Championship Galway v Sligo

Join us for the live online stream of the Connacht Minor Football Championship Galway v Sligo. The action kicks off at 6:30pm tonight at Tuam Stadium. Don...

Galway Junior Soccer League Fixtures

Friday 12th April 2024 GFA Mens Division 1: St Patricks v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Headford Astro, 8:00pm Moved from 14/4 as agreed; Jack Lillis Cup: Kil...