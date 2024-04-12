Waterford 0-0 Galway United (SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Commentary and Reaction)

Galway United and Waterford played out their first scoreless draw in 10 years on Friday (12th April) as they shared the spoils in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

David Hurley and Stephen Walsh had Galway’s best chances while the defence held firm against any Blues attacks.

Afterwards, Galway United manager John Caulfield chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins and assembled media.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Jonathan Higgins and Bernie O’Connell.

Galway United’s next game is at home against Shelbourne on Friday (19th April). Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park is 7.45pm.