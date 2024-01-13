Wassim Aouachria signs new contract with Galway United

Galway United are delighted to announce that striker Wassim Aouachria has signed a new contract ahead of our 2024 SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division campaign. The algerian attacker will back in maroon again, read more about his career thus far below.

Wassim, born in Roubaix France to Algerian parents is a youth product of Marseille. Aouachria has also represented Algeria at youth level, making his debut for the U18 side in 2018, playing games against France, Bosnia and Spain. In 2019 he then moved from Marseille onto Charlton Athletic, playing with their academy sides and going on loan to teams lower down the pyramid to gain experience.

Aouachria then moved across the Irish sea to Waterford FC in 2022. Here he had a really successful spell, introducing himself to the Blues fans by scoring a brace to beat St. Patrick’s Athletic in the FAI Cup shortly after joining. Wassim kept his form up for the rest of the season to United’s disadvantage, as he scored one of the goals to knock United out of the 2022 First Division play-offs in the Markets Field.

Wassim then opened his 2023 account in some fashion for Waterford by scoring a hat-trick in the first game of the season against Wexford. It was then in mid season in 2023 that Aouachria would make a move from Waterford to Galway United. Wassim Aouachria in the second half of the season alone had 12 goal contributions (8 goals and 4 assists) in just 12 games. His goals helped United stroll to the First Division title ahead of his former club Waterford, including scoring the iconic goal in Kerry to help United win the league.

Wassim Aouachria will be a huge asset to United in the Premier Division. The striker boasts a brilliant finishing ability and physicality which has brought United many chances this year, especially against Premier Division sides such as UCD and Dundalk, Aouachria’s pedigree shone through.

Our players are available for sponsorship at the minute. To make an enquiry, please email Sam O’Neill at [email protected] to get involved for next season.