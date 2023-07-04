Wassim Aouacharia Signs for Galway United

Wassim Aouacharia joins United after a very successful spell at Waterford FC, with 22 goal contributions in 34 games for the Blues.

Aouacharia may bring back some not-so-fond memories for United fans, as he scored one of the goals which saw United knocked out of the Play-Offs last season, but he is now in a United shirt and looking to help bring United back to the Premier Division.

Wassim Aouacharia told Galway United’s Media team, “I joined Galway because obviously, it’s a great club. I came here during the season and the fans were great and there’s a great bunch of lads. Hopefully, we win the league and get back into the Premier Division.”

Wassim, who describes himself as a “complete striker”, brings a great presence and fantastic finishing capability to United. Formerly of the ranks of Marseille’s academy, the attacker has also lined out for Algeria underage U18 and U20 level before moving to Charlton Athletic.

He scored on his debut for Charlton, against Leyton Orient in the Cup, he has since played on loan for a few teams in England before joining Waterford where he had a really successful spell and has been one of Waterford’s stand-out players the last few seasons, helping push the club towards the Play-Off spot last year and scoring a hattrick on the first day of the season this year, against Wexford FC.

“Yeah we’re very happy to bring Wassim in, he has experience in our league, playing with Waterford last season and this season, he offers us something different up top from what we already have in the squad.” – John Caulfield.