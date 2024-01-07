Galway Bay FM

7 January 2024

Walsh Cup Opener ends in game being abandoned – Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s Walsh Cup opening game with Offaly began, continued and ended in confusion on Sunday afternoon due to the heavy fog that had fallen on O’Connor Park in Tullamore.

Conditions were difficult for both teams with visibility almost nil for the players, supporters and media at the ground.

Ultimately, the game was called off with fifteen minutes remaining with Galway winning by 4-15 to 1-11.

Here is how the game went with Sean Walsh, Niall Canavan and Cyril Farrell.

We also hear from the Chairman of Offaly Michael Duignan, Galway GAA Chairman Paul Bellew and both managers, Henry Shefflin of Galway and Johnny Kelly of Offaly.

John Mulligan was in studio.

 

The view of the pitch from the commentary position in O’Connor Park in Tullamore this afternoon.

