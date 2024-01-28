Galway Bay FM

28 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Walsh Cup Hurling Final Galway v Wexford Live

Share story:
Walsh Cup Hurling Final Galway v Wexford Live

Live uninterrupted commentary with Sean Walsh and Cyril Farrell of the Walsh Cup Hurling Final.

Share story:

Galway Bay FM Six Nations Preview

This Friday, the 2024 Six Nations begins with the meeting of Ireland and France in Marseille and Irish fans will be hoping for a repeat of last year that ...

Galwegians retain AIL Plate

There were joyous scenes at Dundalk RFC where Galwegians reversed last week’s result against Cooke to retain the All-Ireland Plate. After the game, Will...

Glenamaddy brace sees them advance

FAI Schools John Murphy Senior ‘B’ National Cup Semi-Final (Under 19, Small Schools) Glenammady Community School 2-0 Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn...

American Sports Round-Up - NFL Preview with David Snow

It’s a big weekend in the NFL Calendar with the AFC and Championships down for decision with the winners meeting at Superbowl LVIII in Las Vegas. At...