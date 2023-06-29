Walkers and Runners doing the “Journey For Ger” on July 15th from Knock to Kilkerrin

Over 600 people will be taking to the road between Knock Shrine in Mayo and Kilkerrin in County Galway on a journey that has been organised to raise money for Galway Hospice.

The journey is called “Journey for Ger” and is in memory of a great Kilkerrin United man in Ger McMahon who passed away from cancer in March 2023.

Those involved will start at Knock Shrine at 8.15am and make their way first to Bekan and then on to Ballyhaunis for the first legs with subsequent legs from Ballyhaunis to Ballinlough, Ballinlough to Williamstown, Williamstown to Glenamaddy and Glenamaddy to Kilkerrin hoping to arrive at 6pm that evening.

What is unique about this fundraiser is that people don’t have to do the full journey. They can do separate legs or the entire thing and it is this that has grabbed the attention of so many with support coming from all sporting clubs in the area such as Kilkerrin/Clonberne, Glenamaddy/Williamstown ladies and others.

Registration is still open and costs €20 or you can donate by going to https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/JourneyforGer

Damian Mahon is one of the organisers who is a son of the late Ger and he spoke to John Mulligan about the event.