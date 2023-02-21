VOLLEYBALL: Match Results (19th February 2023)

Galway VC Women Division 1 team travelled to Dublin yesterday to play against Ballymun Patriots. After a very close match lost at 5th set 15-13 back in October in Claregalway, the Galway girls were looking for points to reach the forth place in the league.

The match started slowly for our girls, who took the first set to adapt to the smart game of the experienced opponents, to then start fighting in the second set. Going down 2 sets to 0, in the third set the Galway team started playing at best of their skills, and with great hitting, serving and communication on court, Galway won the remaining 3 sets smoothly.

Final score: Ballymun Patriots – Galway VC 2-3 (25-15, 26-24, 13-25, 12-25, 5-15).

Galway VC team roster: Ienne Lumelay, Nedina Marku, Celine Scully, Daniela Bowers, Cerena Miravalles, Anja Quinn, Amanda Burgio, Rhaira Oliveira.

==

The Premier League Men team had an extremely close match against DVC Abu yesterday in Clondalkin, Dublin.

The Galway team started slow, overwhelmed by the strong serving and hitting of the opponents, but point by point found their rhythm in passing and blocking, resulting in an exciting head-to-head match, which unfortunately concluded in a 3-0 win for the Dublin team.

Final score: DVC Abu – Galway VC 3-0 (26-24, 25-23, 26-24)

Galway VC team roster: Aidan McDonnell, Ciagan Davoren, Peter McGlynn, Florian Stefanov, Antaine Ó Conghaile, Jeremiah Obiekwe, Noah Leamy, Teo Kandera, Lenesen Annand, Konrad Kizielewicz, Chris Muras, Dima Silchenko

==

Our next matches will be Sunday 26th for Premier Men in TCD, and March 12th for Division 1 Women at home venue (Claregalway).