Vodafone Women’s Interprovincials Preview – Connacht v Leinster

Connacht has named their match day squad to face Leinster in the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincials tomorrow afternoon with Head Coach Lyndon Jones going for a young exciting team.

Nicole Fowley will captain the side for the first time, the Sligo native is partnered by Aoibheann Reilly in the half back line.

Karly Tierney, Ivana Kiripati, Laoise McGonagle, Clara Barrett and Kayla Waldron who all recently travelled with the Irish U20 squad to Italy have returned and been named in the match day 23.

The front row sees Lily Brady on either side Grainne O’Loughlin and Shannon Heapes. In the second row, Sonia McDermott is alongside Eva McCormack while Orla Fenton starts in the back row with Tierney and Kiripati.

Joining McGonagle in the back three is Ava Ryder and Meabh Deely while our centre partnership sees Shannon Touhey beside Barrett.

CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY 23 VS LEINSTER RUGBY

Saturday 12th August, 17:15 Irish time @ The Sportsground

Number/Name/Caps

15. Meabh Deely

14. Ava Ryder

13. Clara Barrett

12. Shannon Touhey

11. Laoise McGonagle

10. Nicole Fowley (C)

9. Aoibheann Reilly

1. Grainne O’Loughlin

2. Lily Brady

3. Shannon Heapes

4. Sonia McDermott

5. Eva McCormack

6. Orla Fenton

7. Karly Tierney

8. Ivana Kiripati

16. Stacy Hanley

17. Niamh O’Grady

18. Dearbhla Canty

19. Mollie Starr

20. Beibhinn Parson

21. Olivia Haverty

22. Kayla Waldron

23. Orla Dixon

Ahead of the game, William Davies has been speaking to Connacht Head Coach Lyndon Jones.