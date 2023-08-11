Vodafone Women’s Interprovincials Preview – Connacht v Leinster

Connacht has named their match day squad to face Leinster in the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincials tomorrow afternoon with Head Coach Lyndon Jones going for a young exciting team.
Nicole Fowley will captain the side for the first time, the Sligo native is partnered by Aoibheann Reilly in the half back line.
Karly Tierney, Ivana Kiripati, Laoise McGonagle, Clara Barrett and Kayla Waldron who all recently travelled with the Irish U20 squad to Italy have returned and been named in the match day 23.
The front row sees Lily Brady on either side Grainne O’Loughlin and Shannon Heapes. In the second row, Sonia McDermott is alongside Eva McCormack while Orla Fenton starts in the back row with Tierney and Kiripati.
Joining McGonagle in the back three is Ava Ryder and Meabh Deely while our centre partnership sees Shannon Touhey beside Barrett.
CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY 23 VS LEINSTER RUGBY
Saturday 12th August, 17:15 Irish time @ The Sportsground
Number/Name/Caps
15. Meabh Deely
14. Ava Ryder
13. Clara Barrett
12. Shannon Touhey
11. Laoise McGonagle
10. Nicole Fowley (C)
9. Aoibheann Reilly
1. Grainne O’Loughlin
2. Lily Brady
3. Shannon Heapes
4. Sonia McDermott
5. Eva McCormack
6. Orla Fenton
7. Karly Tierney
8. Ivana Kiripati
16. Stacy Hanley
17. Niamh O’Grady
18. Dearbhla Canty
19. Mollie Starr
20. Beibhinn Parson
21. Olivia Haverty
22. Kayla Waldron
23. Orla Dixon
Ahead of the game, William Davies has been speaking to Connacht Head Coach Lyndon Jones.