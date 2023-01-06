Vodafone Womens Interprovincials 2023 – Connacht v Leinster Preview

Connacht face Leinster tomorrow afternoon in their opening game of the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincials at Energia Park in Dublin (Kick Off – 2.30pm).
William Davies looks at the Connacht team named on Friday afternoon and spoke to the Connacht Head Coach Lyndon Jones.
Teams and Replacements
Connacht
15. Mairead Coyne
14. Ava Ryder
13. Orla Dixon
12. Shannon Touhey
11. Laoise McGonagle
10. Nicole Fowley
9. Mary Healy (CAPTAIN)
1. Grainne O’Loughlin
2. Elizabeth McNicholas
3. Laura Feely
4. Fiona Scally
5. Eva McCormack
6. Grace Browne Moran
7. Emma Fabby
8. Lisa-Marie Murphy
Replacements
16. Lily Brady
17. Niamh O’Grady
18. Hannah Coen
19. Sonia McDermott
20. Orla Fenton
21. Olivia Haverty
22. Eabha Nic Dhonnacha
23. Clara Barrett
Leinster
15. Ella Roberts
14. Clare Gorman
13. Aoife Dalton
12. Jenny Murphy
11. Anna Doyle
10. Dannah O’Brien
9. Ailsa Hughes
1. Niamh O’Dowd
2. Jess Keating
3. Christy Haney (CO-CAPTAIN)
4. Aoife McDermott
5. Eimear Corri
6. Ali Coleman
7. Molly Boyne
8. Hannah O’Connor (CO-CAPTAIN)
Replacements
16. Lisa Callan
17. Megan Collis
18. Aoife Moore
19. Elaine Anthony
20. Katie Whelan
21. Lisa Mullen
22. Elise O’Byrne-Whyte
23. Molly Scuffil-McCabe