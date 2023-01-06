Vodafone Womens Interprovincials 2023 – Connacht v Leinster Preview

Connacht face Leinster tomorrow afternoon in their opening game of the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincials at Energia Park in Dublin (Kick Off – 2.30pm).

William Davies looks at the Connacht team named on Friday afternoon and spoke to the Connacht Head Coach Lyndon Jones.

Teams and Replacements

Connacht

15. Mairead Coyne

14. Ava Ryder

13. Orla Dixon

12. Shannon Touhey

11. Laoise McGonagle

10. Nicole Fowley

9. Mary Healy (CAPTAIN)

1. Grainne O’Loughlin

2. Elizabeth McNicholas

3. Laura Feely

4. Fiona Scally

5. Eva McCormack

6. Grace Browne Moran

7. Emma Fabby

8. Lisa-Marie Murphy

Replacements

16. Lily Brady

17. Niamh O’Grady

18. Hannah Coen

19. Sonia McDermott

20. Orla Fenton

21. Olivia Haverty

22. Eabha Nic Dhonnacha

23. Clara Barrett

Leinster

15. Ella Roberts

14. Clare Gorman

13. Aoife Dalton

12. Jenny Murphy

11. Anna Doyle

10. Dannah O’Brien

9. Ailsa Hughes

1. Niamh O’Dowd

2. Jess Keating

3. Christy Haney (CO-CAPTAIN)

4. Aoife McDermott

5. Eimear Corri

6. Ali Coleman

7. Molly Boyne

8. Hannah O’Connor (CO-CAPTAIN)



Replacements

16. Lisa Callan

17. Megan Collis

18. Aoife Moore

19. Elaine Anthony

20. Katie Whelan

21. Lisa Mullen

22. Elise O’Byrne-Whyte

23. Molly Scuffil-McCabe