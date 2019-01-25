Current track
Vodafone Release Short Film Ahead of the Guinness Six Nations

Written by on 25 January 2019

Vodafone Ireland has released ‘Everyone In’ the next phase of the brand’s ‘Team Of Us’ sponsorship of Irish Rugby.

Everyone In’ launches with a celebratory online film which is as an open invitation to all Irish people to join in and stand with the Irish rugby team. The film takes a journey across Ireland and beyond, taking in its people and culture while showing the unique relationship between the sport and the country. In the film we see people and players from the four corners of Ireland and across the globe, with cameo roles being delivered from diverse sources such as Joe Schmidt and cultural icon Bosco.

The campaign’s latest iteration launches ahead of Ireland’s defence of their Guinness Six Nations crown and will evolve through to the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

WATCH SHORT FILM HERE

Check out the  Vodafone Ireland Facebook page for all the latest #TeamOfUs news.

