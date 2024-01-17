Virgin Media Television doubles live broadcast of SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division games to 14 for 2024

– More games from the top flight to be broadcast on Virgin Media Television than ever before with clash of last season’s top-two, Shamrock Rovers and Derry City, to kick things off



Virgin Media Television and the League of Ireland has today announced an agreement to broadcast 14 lives games from the 2024 SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division.



VMTV showed seven games throughout the 2023 campaign starting with the Dublin Derby meeting of Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians and culminating in Waterford’s dramatic Play-Off victory over Cork City to seal promotion in November.



There will be even more top-flight domestic football than ever before on VMTV in 2024 with Shamrock Rovers vs Derry City live on Virgin Media Two on Monday, 4 March to open VMTV’s extensive coverage.



Next up will be newly promoted Galway United hosting Bohemians on Monday, 1 April, followed by Damien Duff’s Shelbourne welcoming Champions Shamrock Rovers on Monday, 22 April.



Fixtures announced for Virgin Media Television live broadcast:



• Shamrock Rovers v Derry City, Tallaght Stadium – Monday, March 4, 2024, 19:45

• Galway United v Bohemians, Eamonn Deacy Park – Monday, April 1, 2024, 19:45

• Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers, Tolka Park – Monday, April 22, 2024, 19:45



Fixtures from the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division will also be broadcast on VMTV on the following dates with kick-offs at 19:45.



• Monday, 6 May 2024

• Monday, 20 May 2024

• Thursday, 23 May 2024

• Monday, 3 June 2024



Six additional SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division dates will be announced at a later date and the end of season Promotion / Relegation Play-Off is also included in the broadcast agreement with Virgin Media Television.



Mick McCaffrey, Head of News and Sport at Virgin Media Television said: “We are delighted to build on the positive momentum of our coverage last season by committing to broadcasting 14 SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division games. Scheduling matches on Monday nights mean League of Ireland fans have the opportunity to watch a live game that would previously have been broadcast while many were attending matches in person. This gives ourselves and the FAI the opportunity to build audiences and enhance the profile of the league. We are looking forward to being at as many grounds as possible across the country and expect season 2024 to be extremely exciting and competitive.”



Jonathan Hill, FAI CEO said: “It was great to have Virgin Media as a new broadcast partner in 2023 and a real affirmation of the progress the League is making – so to see an even wider deal in 2024 is really positive and exciting and we thank Virgin Media for their commitment to Irish football. The quality and passion of their broadcasts last year were noted by many and we look forward to more of the same in 2024.”



Mark Scanlon, League of Ireland Director at the FAI said: “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Virgin Media Television into a second year, with 14 live games set to be shown on free-to-air TV it represents a significant increase in coverage of the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division. We are delighted with the continued growth of the League of Ireland fanbase and working with Virgin Media and SSE Airtricity has enabled us to spread the reach to a wider audience. Virgin Media have selected three incredibly exciting fixtures at the beginning of the season as we see the title holders Shamrock Rovers, some of their title challengers and the resurgent Galway United fresh from their promotion from the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division all live on Virgin Media Television. We’re set for a brilliant 2024 and we look forward to Virgin Media following the action as the season progresses.”



SSE Airtricity Head of Brand, Advertising & Sponsorship, Ashley Morrow, said: “With attendance and viewership on the up last season, we’re delighted to play our part in continuing to grow the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division and bring even more domestic football matches to fans this season. Working with Virgin Media and the team at the League of Ireland, we’re excited to secure these 14 live matches for viewers to enjoy at home and continue to build on the success of the League this year”.