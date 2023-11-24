Vincent Borden commits to Galway United for next season

Galway United are delighted to announce that Vincent Borden has re-signed for the senior men’s team ahead of the 2024 season. The 24-year-old midfielder has committed to The Tribesmen for 2024 and heads into his second season in Galway since signing for the club last year. The American national made 38 appearances in all competitions last season for United, scoring ten goals and making one assist in that period for the club. Borden began his professional career ten years ago in Croatia in the youth academy of Dinamo Zagreb. A year later, he went to the New York Red Bulls academy and then played with Rutgers University in New Jersey before joining United in January of this year.