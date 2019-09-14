Victory For Connacht Senior Women and Eagles

In the Celtic Cup Connacht Eagles have beaten Munster A at the Sportsground.

It finished Connacht Eagles 38 Munster A 27

Two tries from Stephen Kerrins in the first half followed by Sean Masterson, Niall Murray and Diarmuid Kilgannon, all converted by Conor Dean along with a penalty led Connacht Eagles to victory. The side have now won 3 of their 4 games with one loss recorded.

Connacht Senior Women have booked their place in the Interprovincial final next Saturday following victory over Munster this afternoon. Three tries from Beibhinn Parsons and one from Alison Millar secured the win on a final score of Connacht 20 Munster 17 .

Next weekend Connacht will face Leinster or Ulster .

Earlier the Connacht Under 18 girls lost out to Ulster in their Interprovincial Semi-Final thanks to a last minute Ulster try.

It finished Connacht 22 Ulster 24