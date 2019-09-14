Victory For Connacht Senior Women and Eagles

In the Celtic Cup Connacht Eagles have beaten Munster A at the Sportsground.
It finished Connacht Eagles 38 Munster A 27
Two tries from Stephen Kerrins in the first half followed by Sean Masterson, Niall Murray and Diarmuid Kilgannon, all converted by Conor Dean along with a penalty led Connacht Eagles to victory. The side
Connacht Senior Women have booked their place in the Interprovincial final next Saturday following
Next weekend Connacht will face Leinster or Ulster
Earlier the Connacht Under 18 girls lost out to Ulster in their Interprovincial Semi-Final thanks to a
It finished Connacht 22 Ulster 24