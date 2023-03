Galway face Cork this Sunday at 12 Noon in the Very National Camogie League at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

For Galway, following a slow start to the league, they have very much come back into contention with wins over Kilkenny, Clare and Dublin.

On Sunday, they take on a Cork team who already have beaten Dublin, Clare, Tipperary and Kilkenny.

Galway manager Cathal Murray spoke to Tommy Devane: