Very Camogie Leagues Division 1A, 1B Previews

Final pairings and relegation cemented this weekend

There are some very tasty pairings in the Very Camogie Leagues this weekend that have added significance with places in the finals and relegation to be determined in Divisions 1A and 1B by Sunday evening. The Division 3A semi-finals take place tomorrow (Saturday).

VERY CAMOGIE LEAGUE DIVISION 1A

SATURDAY, MARCH 25TH

Kilkenny v Tipperary, Piltown GAA, 3pm

Referee: Justin Heffernan (Wexford)

A local derby that would be keenly contested anyway was given added bite when the pair were drawn in the same championship group yesterday (Thursday).

Tipperary are unlikely to be thinking about that though, as they are on the brink of a first national final since losing the 2009 League decider to Wexford. The indomitable Mary Ryan is the sole survivor from that squad and she made her first appearance of the season off the bench in the stroll against Clare last weekend.

Denis Kelly’s crew have their fate is in their own hands, regardless of what happens between Cork and Galway. They face the All-Ireland champions, who have been off-colour, with just a win over Dublin to talk of and confirmation that player of the year, Miriam Walsh has suffered a serious knee injury another blow. While the Noresiders’ focus at this stage is on later in the year they are, mathematically, still in danger of being relegated. They would need to ship a very heavy defeat and Dublin to be easy winners over Clare for that to transpire.

SUNDAY, MARCH 26TH

Clare v Dublin, Cusack Park, 12pm

Referee: John Dermody (Westmeath)

When Clare claimed the scalp of All-Ireland champions Kilkenny in round 1, they wouldn’t have been considering a relegation battle. That’s the stark reality though after failing to build on that tremendous opening and they were never at the races last weekend against Tipperary.

Dublin have lost all four outings but there have been improvements each weekend. They need, not just to win, but to do so by eight points to be spared the drop. Should that happen, Clare would require Kilkenny to be beaten by at least 28 points, which seems very unlikely. So they must at least draw this to remain in Division 1A.

SUNDAY, MARCH 26TH

Cork v Galway, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 12pm

Referee: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny)

Live stream on https://www.youtube.com/@OfficialCamogie/streams

Another pre-cursor to an impending championship clash. Cork have been purring along nicely, with only Tipperary giving them a real challenge. The pair could cross swords again in the final, but Galway are defending champions and have bounced back well from losing to the Premier in the opening round.

They need Kilkenny to take something off Tipp as their score difference is far inferior and even if they emerged from Páirc Uí Chaoimh with the win, would have to do so by 19 points to overtake the Rebels, should Tipp also record victory.

VERY CAMOGIE LEAGUE DIVISION 1B

SATURDAY, MARCH 25TH

Waterford v Down, SETU Arena Carriganore, 12pm

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Cork)

There is nothing at stake but pride as Down cannot force their way into the top two and Waterford have already secured a place in the Division 1B final in the most convincing fashion, scoring 7-80 in four impressive triumphs.

Limerick v Offaly, Mick Neville Park Rathkeale, 2.30pm

Referee: Barry Nea (Westmeath)

In contrast, there is a lot riding on this tie, as the loser is relegated to Division 2A, not a place a team operating in the senior championship wants to be plying its trade in. Having gotten a brilliant draw against Antrim, a similar result will do Offaly while Limerick, who were All-Ireland quarter-finalists last year but are 0 for 4, must win.

Antrim v Wexford, Roger Casements GAA, 2pm

Referee: Ray Kelly (Kildare)

That aforementioned draw must really irritate Antrim but it removes any equivocation about what’s required here. They have to beat Wexford to overhaul them for the runner-up spot. A share of spoils will be enough to see the Yellowbellies advance.

VERY CAMOGIE LEAGUE DIVISION 3A SEMI-FINALS

SATURDAY, MARCH 25TH

Armagh v Roscommon, Inniskeen Grattans, 3pm

Referee: Paul O’Neill (Antrim)

Carlow v Kildare, NGDC Abbotstown, 12pm

Referee: Ciarán Groome (Offaly)