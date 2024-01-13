Galway Bay FM

13 January 2024

~1 minutes read

US Sports with David Snow

Share story:
US Sports with David Snow

It’s a big weekend in the NFL with the Wild Card games starting tonight.

David Snow joined John Mulligan to look forward to the games.

Share story:

Her Sport Awards take place on the 27th of January

The Her Sport Awards are back to celebrate and recognise the magnificent achievements of our sports stars, as well as the community volunteers and behind ...

Champions Cup Rugby - Connacht vs Lyon

Champions Cup Rugby – Connacht vs Lyon Experience live, uninterrupted coverage of the Champions Cup Rugby – Connacht vs Lyon with a 1pm kick-o...

Galway Hurling Team named to face Laois

Galway makes 4 changes to the team for tomorrow’s Walsh Cup meeting with Laois in Ballinasloe (1.30pm). Darach Fahy, Daniel Loftus who starts his fi...

Connacht v Lyon Preview

Rob Murphy, William Davies and Alan Deegan look forward to this afternoon’s Champions Cup meeting of Connacht and Lyon at the Matmut Stadium de Gerl...