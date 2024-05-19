Galway Bay FM

19 May 2024

~1 minutes read

US Sports With David Snow and Tommy Smyth

Share story:
US Sports With David Snow and Tommy Smyth

John Mulligan and David Snow were joined by legendary Broadcaster Tommy Smyth as they looked back at the Preakness Stakes, the latest in the NHL and NBA and looked ahead to a busy week Stateside.

Share story:

Success for Gort's Jane Joyce at Connacht Championships in Athenry

Jane Joyce was a popular local winner as she won the Connacht Junior championship title after she registered a two-shot win over fellow Gort golfer Shauna...

Galway League U19 Women Qualify for FAI Inter-League Final - The Manager's Reaction

The Galway League’s Under 19 Women’s team booked their place in their third FAI Inter-League Final in a row with a stunning 2-1 win over the E...

Salthill Devon crowned Premier Division Champions - The Manager's Reaction

Salthill Devon picked up their third Western Hygiene Supplies Premier Division Title in a row on Sunday afternoon following their final game of the season...

Galway U16 Camogie team edged out by Kilkenny in Championship - Report and Reaction

It was not to be for the Galway U16 Camogie team who were edged out by Kilkenny in a pulsating all-Ireland Championship game on Sunday afternoon in Duggan...