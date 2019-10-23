UPMC Whitfield Hospital Brings Sports Medicine Roadshow To Galway

Past and Present GAA Players will be among the speakers at a Sports Medicine Roadshow organised by UPMC Whitfield Hospital in Waterford this autumn.

Convened by UPMC Whitfield Hospital consultant Orthopedic Surgeon Mr Patrick Carton, The roadshow will feature 45 Sports Medicine experts across the five venues, taking in Waterford, Galway, Limerick, Carlow and Cork.

It will be a must attend event for GAA Managers, Coaches, Medics and Physios as well as GP’s with an interest in Sport or any frontline sports practiitioner.

Ollie Turner spoke to Mr Carton about the roadshow.

Event: UPMC Sports Medicine Roadshow – Galway

Location: The Galmont Hotel & Spa, Lough Atalia Road, Galway

Date / Time: 6pm – 9pm on Wednesday 30th October

Register: Attendance is free and open to all, but registration is required as places are limited – https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/upmc-sports-medicine-roadshow-galway-tickets-71351308685