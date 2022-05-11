Updated Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 11 May
Under 15 Football Championship Division 3 West, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 3), Micheál Breathnach V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Under 15 A Group, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 5), Michael Cusacks V Carnmore 18:45, Ref: Noel Quinn
3Dental Division 4A Football League, Venue: Carna, (Round 6), Carna – Cashel GAA V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:45, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Sweeney Oil U19 A Football League, Venue: The Prairie, (West Semi Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St Michael’s 19:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Sweeney Oil U19 A Football League, Venue: Mervue, (West Semi Final), St. James V Moycullen 19:30, Ref: James Molloy
Sweeney Oil U19 A Football League, Venue: Corofin, (North Semi Final), Corofin V Claregalway 19:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Sweeney Oil U19 A Football League, Venue: Monivea, (North Semi Final), Monivea-Abbey V Dunmore MacHales 19:30, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Sweeney Oil U19 B Football League, Venue: Páirc Ros a’Mhíl, (West Semi Final), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Micheál Breathnach 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Sweeney Oil U19 B Football League, Venue: Oughterard, (West Semi Final), Oughterard V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)
Sweeney Oil U19 C Football League, Venue: Ballinasloe, (North Semi Final), Ballinasloe V St Gabriel’s 19:30, Ref: Mairtin Flaherty
Sweeney Oil U19 C Football League, Venue: Brownesgrove, (North Semi Final), Cortoon Shamrocks V Milltown 19:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Thu 12 May
U13 Football Championship Division 3 West, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 3), St. Patricks V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Tom Browne
Division 2 Hurling League Group A, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 5), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Abbeyknockmoy 19:30, Ref: Derek Kelly
Under 15 C1 Group, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 5), Carnmore V Athleague / Tremane 18:15, Ref: Paul Fahy
Under 15 C1 Group, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V Castlebar Mitchels Hurling 18:15, Ref: Pat Brennan
Under 15 C1 Group, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 5), Castlegar V Pádraig Pearses 18:15, Ref: Sean Byrne
Under 15 C1 Group, Venue: Athenry, (Round 5), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Turloughmore 19:30, Ref: John Donovan
Under 15 A Group, Venue: Athenry, (Round 5), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Craughwell GAA Club 18:15, Ref: John Donovan
Under 15 A Group, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 5), Castlegar V Kilconieron 18:15, Ref: Ollie Flanagan
Under 15 A Group, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 5), Turloughmore V Loughrea 18:15, Ref: David Staunton
Under 15 A1 Group, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 5), Clarinbridge V Tommy Larkins 18:15, Ref: Pat Burke
Under 15 A1 Group, Venue: TBC, (Round 5), Ballygar V Sarsfields 18:15, Ref: Christopher Browne
Under 15 A1 Group, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 5), Rahoon-Newcastle V Portumna 18:15, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Under 15 A1 Group, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 5), Kinvara V Oranmore-Maree 18:15, Ref: Kevin Egan
Under 15 B Group, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 5), Ardrahan V Four Roads 18:15, Ref: James Lundon
Under 15 B Group, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 5), St Thomas V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:15, Ref: Gordan Duane
Under 15 B Group, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 5), Gort V Moycullen Iománíocht 19:00, Ref: Brian Keon
Under 15 B1 Group, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 5), Liam Mellows V Killimordaly 18:15, Ref: John Keane
Under 15 B1 Group, Venue: Sylane, (Round 5), Sylane V Abbeyknockmoy 18:15, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
Under 15 B1 Group, Venue: TBC, (Round 5), Fr. Joe Walsh’s V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:15, Ref: Pakie Muldoon
Under 15 B1 Group, Venue: TBC, (Round 5), Cois Fharraige V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 19:30, Ref: Sean Byrne
Under 15 C Group, Venue: TBC, (Round 5), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ballinderreen 18:15, Ref: Peter Murphy
Under 15 C Group, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 5), Micheál Breathnach V Tuam 18:15, Ref: Murt Cualin
Under 15 C Group, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:15, Ref: Charlie Ward
Sweeney Oil U19 B Football League, Venue: Kinvara, (North Semi Final), Kinvara V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 19:30, Ref: Paddy Gríofa
Fri 13 May
Division 1 Hurling League Group A, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 5), St Thomas V Killimordaly 19:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Division 1 Hurling League Group B, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V Craughwell GAA Club 19:30, Ref: Ger O’Connor
U13 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
U13 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 3), Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
U13 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 3), Micheál Breathnach V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
U13 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Corofin V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: John Devlin
U13 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 3), Dunmore MacHales V Gaeil Na Gaillimhe 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
U13 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 3), Mountbellew/Moylough V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly
U13 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Headford, (Round 3), Headford V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
U13 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: St Gabriel’s, (Round 3), St Gabriel’s V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
U13 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Clifden, (Round 3), Clifden V St. James 19:00, Ref: Noel Gorham
U13 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 3), Oughterard V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
U13 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V An Cheathrú Rua 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U13 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Barna 19:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
U13 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 3), Padraig Pearses V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 19:00, Ref: Shane Larkin
U13 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 3), Caltra V Kilconly 19:00, Ref: Paul Quinn
U13 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: Menlough, (Round 3), Menlough V Loughrea Gaelic Football 19:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
U13 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 3), St Brendan’s V Northern Gaels 19:00, Ref: Shane Curley
U13 Football Championship Division 3 West, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 3), Micheál Breathnach V An Spideál 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U13 Football Championship Division 3 West, Venue: Carna, (Round 3), Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
U13 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 3), Cortoon Shamrocks V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
U13 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Paddy Gríofa
U13 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Corofin V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Conal Burke
U13 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 3), Ballinasloe V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Michael Malone
U13 Football Championship Division 5 North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 3), Caherlistrane V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: TBC
U13 Football Championship Division 5 North, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 3), St Brendan’s V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
U13 Football Championship Division 5 West, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V Fr Griffins/Eire Óg 19:00, Ref: John Fahy
U13 Football Championship Division 5 West, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Renvyle 19:00, Ref: Noel Barrett
Division 2 Hurling League Group B, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 5), Padraig Pearses V Kilconieron 19:30, Ref: James Lundon
3Dental Division 4B Football League, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 4), Caherlistrane V St James 20:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Division 3 Hurling League Group A, Venue: Athenry, (Round 5), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Castlegar 19:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Division 3 Hurling League Group A, Venue: Sylane, (Round 5), Sylane V Turloughmore 19:00, Ref: David Staunton
Division 3 Hurling League Group C, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 5), Clarinbridge V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: Michael Conway
Junior Hurling League K/O, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Semi final), Ardrahan V Liam Mellows 19:00, Ref: David Earls
Junior A Championship North, Venue: Corofin, (Round 3), Corofin V Milltown 19:30, Ref: John Fahy
Sat 14 May
3Dental Division 1 Football League, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 4), An Cheathrú Rua V Killannin 18:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
3Dental Division 4A Football League, Venue: Carna, (Round 3), Carna Cashel GAA V Moycullen 18:00, Ref: Pádraig Mac Donncha
Junior B Championship West, Venue: Clifden, (Round 2), Clifden V St Michael’s 15:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)
Junior C Championship North, Venue: Williamstown, (Round 3), Williamstown V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
Sun 15 May
Division 1 Hurling League Group A, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 5), Gort V Loughrea 11:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Division 1 Hurling League Group A, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 5), Cappataggle V Liam Mellows 11:00, Ref: Brian Keon
Division 1 Hurling League Group B, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 5), Ballinderreen V Turloughmore 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Division 1 Hurling League Group B, Venue: New Inn, (Round 5), Sarsfields V Tommy Larkins 11:00, Ref: Michael Conway
U12 Football League Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Moycullen 11:00, Ref: Shane Larkin
U12 Football League Group 1, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V St. James 11:00, Ref: Tom Browne
U12 Football League Group 1, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Noel Barrett
U12 Football League Group 2, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 3), Caherlistrane V Corofin 11:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
U12 Football League Group 2, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 3), Claregalway V Tuam Stars 11:00, Ref: John Devlin
U12 Football League Group 2, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: John Patrick Moore
U12 Football League Group 3, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 3), Mountbellew/Moylough V Craughwell GAA Club 11:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
U12 Football League Group 3, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 3), Claregalway V St Brendan’s 11:00, Ref: Tom Browne
U12 Football League Group 3, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 3), Monivea-Abbey V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
U12 Football League Group 4, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 3), An Cheathrú Rua V Clifden 11:00, Ref: Noel Gorham
U12 Football League Group 4, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Micheál Breathnach 11:00, Ref: Noel Barrett
U12 Football League Group 4, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 3), Barna V Killannin 11:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
U12 Football League Group 5, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 3), An Spideál V Oileáin Arann 11:00, Ref: Maura Conneely
U12 Football League Group 5, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 3), Oughterard V Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 11:00, Ref: Alan Carr
U12 Football League Group 5, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 3), St Michael’s V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 11:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
U12 Football League Group 6, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 3), Ballinasloe V Kilconly 11:00, Ref: Seamus Lawlor
U12 Football League Group 6, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 3), Dunmore MacHales V St Gabriel’s 11:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football League Group 6, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 3), Cortoon Shamrocks V Milltown 11:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
U12 Football League Group 7, Venue: Menlough, (Round 3), Menlough V Headford 11:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football League Group 7, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V Killererin 11:00, Ref: Paddy Gríofa
U12 Football League Group 7, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 3), Caltra V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 11:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football League Group 8, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Corofin V Loughrea Gaelic Football 11:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football League Group 8, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 3), Tuam Stars V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
U12 Football League Group 09, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V Tuam Stars 11:00, Ref: John Devlin
U12 Football League Group 09, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Corofin V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: John Fahy
U12 Football League Group 10, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 3), Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U12 Football League Group 10, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 3), Barna V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
U12 Football League Group 11, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Paul Shaughnessy
U12 Football League Group 11, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 3), Fr Griffins/Eire Óg V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
U12 Football League Group 11, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 3), Moycullen V Renvyle 11:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Division 2 Hurling League Group A, Venue: Beagh, (Round 5), Beagh V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Division 2 Hurling League Group B, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 5), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
Division 2 Hurling League Group B, Venue: Athenry, (Round 5), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 11:00, Ref: Karol Collins
Under 15 B Group, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 5), Padraig Pearses V Mullagh/Kiltormer 11:00, Ref: Tomas Lally
3Dental Division 3A Football League, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 3), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 12:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
3Dental Division 4B Football League, Venue: Letterfrack, (Round 4), Renvyle V Claregalway 12:00, Ref: Colm Conway
Division 3 Hurling League Group A, Venue: Mullagh Hurling Club Grounds, (Round 5), Mullagh V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Division 3 Hurling League Group B, Venue: Portumna, (Round 5), Portumna V Carnmore 11:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
Division 3 Hurling League Group B, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 5), Kiltormer V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: David Cunningham
Division 3 Hurling League Group C, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 5), Kilbeacanty V An Spideál 11:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Division 3 Hurling League Group C, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 5), Moycullen Iománíocht V Craughwell GAA Club 11:00, Ref: John Keane
Junior Hurling League K/O, Venue: The Prairie, (Semi final), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Salthill-Knocknacarra 13:00, Ref: Murt Cualin
U20B Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Sylane, (Play-Off), Sylane V Abbeyknockmoy 11:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
Junior B Championship North, Venue: Menlough, (Round 3), Menlough V Dunmore MacHales 12:00, Ref: John Cahill
Sweeney Oil U19 C Football League, Venue: Ros Muc, (West Semi Final), Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V St. Patricks 14:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)
Mon 16 May
Under 13 A Group, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Kilconieron 18:15, Ref: James Lundon
Under 13 A Group, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 3), Carnmore V Oranmore-Maree 18:15, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Under 13 A Group, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Craughwell GAA Club 18:15, Ref: Sean Byrne
Under 13 A Group, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Sarsfields V Moycullen Iománíocht 18:15, Ref: Shane Briscoe
Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 3), Turloughmore V Michael Cusacks 18:15, Ref: Karol Collins
Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 3), Padraig Pearses V Castlegar 18:15, Ref: Vincent Burke
Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:15, Ref: David Cunningham
Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 3), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Gort 18:15, Ref: Peter Campbell
Under 13 B Group, Venue: Portumna, (Round 3), Portumna V Micheál Breathnach 18:15, Ref: Derek Kelly
Under 13 B Group, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 3), Cappataggle V Tommy Larkins 18:15, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Under 13 B Group, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 3), Killimordaly V Ballygar 18:15, Ref: David Staunton
Under 13 B Group, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Ardrahan 18:15, Ref: Kevin Egan
Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:15, Ref: John Donovan
Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 3), St Thomas V Ballinderreen 18:15, Ref: Gordan Duane
Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:15, Ref: John Cahill
Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Cois Fharraige 18:15, Ref: Charlie Ward
Under 13 C Group, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 3), Ballinasloe V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:15, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Under 13 C Group, Venue: Sylane, (Round 3), Sylane V Killimor 18:15, Ref: James Hoade
Under 13 C Group, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 3), Abbeyknockmoy V Tuam 18:15, Ref: Tomas Lally
Under 13 C Group, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 3), Liam Mellows V Annaghdown 18:15, Ref: Paul Fahy
Under 13 C1 Group, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Craughwell GAA Club 18:15, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Under 13 C1 Group, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:15, Ref: TBC
Tue 17 May
Under 15 Football Championship Division 5 North, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Corofin V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Conal Burke
Division 2 Hurling League Group A, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 5), Killimor V Ardrahan 19:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
U-16 Football Group 1 A, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 5), Barna V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football Group 1 A, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group 4 A, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 5), Oughterard V St. Patricks 19:00, Ref: TBC
Junior B Championship West, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 3), An Spideál V Oughterard 19:30, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Sweeney Oil U19 B Football League, Venue: Headford, (North Semi Final), Headford V Kilconly 19:30, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Wed 18 May
U20 A1 Hurling League, Venue: Lackagh, (Semi-Final), Craughwell GAA Club V Turloughmore 19:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
U20 A1 Hurling League, Venue: New Inn, (Semi-Final), Carnmore V Sarsfields 19:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
U20 B Hurling League, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Semi-Final), Tommy Larkins V Ballinderreen 19:00, Ref: Peter Campbell