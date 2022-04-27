Updated Galway GAA Fixtures including Feile Football Fixtures For Weekend

Wed 27 Apr
Under 16 A Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Clarinbridge V Loughrea 18:45, Ref: Tomas Lally
U15 Feile – Division 2 – Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn B, Venue: Menlough, (Round 1), Menlough V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: John Cahill
Sweeney Oil U19 A North League, Venue: Corofin, (Round 3), Corofin V Dunmore MacHales 19:30, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Sweeney Oil U19 A North League, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V Tuam Stars 19:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Sweeney Oil U19 A West League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St. James 19:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Sweeney Oil U19 A West League, Venue: Westside, (Round 3), St Michael’s V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Sweeney Oil U19 A West League, Venue: Killannin, (Round 3), Killannin V Moycullen 20:30, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Sweeney Oil U19 B North League, Venue: Headford, (Round 3), Headford V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 19:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Sweeney Oil U19 B North League, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 3), Mountbellew/Moylough V Kilconly 19:30, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
Sweeney Oil U19 B North League, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Menlough/Padraig Pearses 19:30, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Sweeney Oil U19 B West League, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Micheál Breathnach 19:30, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Sweeney Oil U19 B West League, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 3), Oughterard V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:30, Ref: Mairtin O Curraoin (coilm)
Sweeney Oil U19 B West League, Venue: Barna, (Round 3), Barna V An Spideál 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Sweeney Oil U19 C North League, Venue: Milltown, (Round 3), Milltown V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 19:30, Ref: Charlie Ward
Sweeney Oil U19 C North League, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 3), Cortoon Shamrocks V St Gabriel’s 19:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Sweeney Oil U19 C West League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V An Cheathrú Rua 19:30, Ref: Tom Nally
Fri 29 Apr
Division 1 Hurling League Group A, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 4), Liam Mellows V Gort 19:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Division 1 Hurling League Group A, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 4), Killimordaly V Cappataggle 19:00, Ref: Brian Keon
Division 1 Hurling League Group A, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 4), St Thomas V Loughrea 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Division 1 Hurling League Group B, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 4), Craughwell GAA Club V Sarsfields 19:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
U15 Feile – Division 1 – Niall McGinn Cup Roinn A, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 1), Corofin V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
U15 Feile – Division 1 – Niall McGinn Cup Roinn A, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 1), Caherlistrane V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
U15 Feile – Division 1 – Niall McGinn Cup Roinn B, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 1), Barna V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U15 Feile – Division 1 – Niall McGinn Cup Roinn B, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: John Donovan
U15 Feile – Division 2 – Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn A, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
U15 Feile – Division 2 – Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn A, Venue: Headford, (Round 1), Headford V St. James 19:00, Ref: Brian O’Donovan
U15 Feile – Division 2 – Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn B, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 1), Dunmore MacHales V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
U15 Feile – Division 2 – Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn C, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 1), Killannin V Micheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Noel Gorham
U15 Feile – Division 2 – Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn C, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 1), An Cheathrú Rua V Clifden 19:00, Ref: Colm Conway
U15 Feile – Division 2 – Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn D, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
U15 Feile – Division 2 – Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn D, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 1), Claregalway V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
U15 Feile – Division 3 – St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn A, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Sen Glynn
U15 Feile – Division 3 – St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn A, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 1), St Gabriel’s V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 19:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
U15 Feile – Division 3 – St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn B, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 1), St Brendan’s V Kilconly 19:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
U15 Feile – Division 3 – St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn B, Venue: Glenamaddy/Glinsk GAA, (Round 1), Northern Gaels V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
U15 Feile – Division 3 – St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn C, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 1), Claregalway V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly
U15 Feile – Division 3 – St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn C, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Caltra 19:00, Ref: David Cunningham
U15 Feile – Division 3 – St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn D, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 1), St. Patricks V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
U15 Feile – Division 3 – St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn D, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), An Spideál V Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
U15 Feile – Division 4 – Coiste Peil Cup Roinn B, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 1), Monivea-Abbey V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: John Fahy
U15 Feile – Division 4 – Coiste Peil Cup Roinn B, Venue: Headford, (Round 1), Headford V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Tom Browne
Division 2 Hurling League Group B, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 4), Kilconieron V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Division 3 Hurling League Group A, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 4), Castlegar V Mullagh 19:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Division 3 Hurling League Group C, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 4), Clarinbridge V An Spideál 19:15, Ref: Paul Fahy
Junior B Championship North, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 2), Dunmore MacHales V Kilconly 19:30, Ref: Tony Keating
Sat 30 Apr
Division 1 Hurling League Group B, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Turloughmore 16:30, Ref: John Keane
Division 1 Hurling League Group B, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 4), Tommy Larkins V Ballinderreen 18:00, Ref: Liam Gordon
U15 Feile – Division 1 – Niall McGinn Cup Roinn A, Venue: Tuam Stars Pitch, (Round 2), Claregalway V Corofin 11:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
U15 Feile – Division 1 – Niall McGinn Cup Roinn A, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Caherlistrane 11:45, Ref: Tom Ryder
U15 Feile – Division 1 – Niall McGinn Cup Roinn A, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 3), Tuam Stars V Claregalway 12:30, Ref: Anthony Coyne
U15 Feile – Division 1 – Niall McGinn Cup Roinn A, Venue: Tuam Stars Pitch, (Round 3), Caherlistrane V Corofin 13:15, Ref: Tom Ryder
U15 Feile – Division 1 – Niall McGinn Cup Roinn B, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Moycullen V Barna 11:00, Ref: John Donovan
U15 Feile – Division 1 – Niall McGinn Cup Roinn B, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oranmore-Maree 11:45, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U15 Feile – Division 1 – Niall McGinn Cup Roinn B, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen 12:30, Ref: John Donovan
U15 Feile – Division 1 – Niall McGinn Cup Roinn B, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Barna 13:15, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U15 Feile – Division 2 – Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn A, Venue: Mervue, (Round 2), St. James V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Brian O’Donovan
U15 Feile – Division 2 – Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn A, Venue: Mervue, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Headford 11:45, Ref: Pat Hansberry
U15 Feile – Division 2 – Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn A, Venue: Mervue, (Round 3), Annaghdown V St. James 12:30, Ref: Brian O’Donovan
U15 Feile – Division 2 – Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn A, Venue: Mervue, (Round 3), Headford V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 13:15, Ref: Pat Hansberry
U15 Feile – Division 2 – Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn B, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2), Monivea-Abbey V Menlough 11:45, Ref: Sean Lyons
U15 Feile – Division 2 – Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn B, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V Dunmore MacHales 11:45, Ref: John Cahill
U15 Feile – Division 2 – Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn B, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 3), Mountbellew/Moylough V Monivea-Abbey 12:30, Ref: Sean Lyons
U15 Feile – Division 2 – Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn B, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 3), Dunmore MacHales V Menlough 13:15, Ref: John Cahill
U15 Feile – Division 2 – Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn C, Venue: Clifden, (Round 2), Clifden V Killannin 11:00, Ref: Colm Conway
U15 Feile – Division 2 – Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn C, Venue: Clifden, (Round 2), Micheál Breathnach V An Cheathrú Rua 11:45, Ref: Noel Gorham
U15 Feile – Division 2 – Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn C, Venue: Clifden, (Round 3), Micheál Breathnach V Clifden 12:30, Ref: Colm Conway
U15 Feile – Division 2 – Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn C, Venue: Clifden, (Round 3), An Cheathrú Rua V Killannin 13:15, Ref: Noel Gorham
U15 Feile – Division 2 – Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn D, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 2), St Michael’s V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
U15 Feile – Division 2 – Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn D, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Claregalway 11:45, Ref: Ger Cahill
U15 Feile – Division 2 – Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn D, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 3), Claregalway V Salthill-Knocknacarra 12:30, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
U15 Feile – Division 2 – Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn D, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V St Michael’s 13:15, Ref: Ger Cahill
U15 Feile – Division 3 – St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn A, Venue: Milltown GAA, (Round 2), Milltown V St Gabriel’s 11:00, Ref: Sen Glynn
U15 Feile – Division 3 – St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn A, Venue: Milltown, (Round 2), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Kinvara 11:45, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
U15 Feile – Division 3 – St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn A, Venue: Milltown, (Round 3), St Gabriel’s V Kinvara 12:30, Ref: Sen Glynn
U15 Feile – Division 3 – St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn A, Venue: Milltown GAA, (Round 3), Milltown V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 13:15, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
U15 Feile – Division 3 – St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn B, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 2), Kilconly V Northern Gaels 11:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
U15 Feile – Division 3 – St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn B, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 2), Cortoon Shamrocks V St Brendan’s 11:45, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
U15 Feile – Division 3 – St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn B, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 3), Northern Gaels V St Brendan’s 12:30, Ref: Gerry Daly
U15 Feile – Division 3 – St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn B, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 3), Kilconly V Cortoon Shamrocks 13:15, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
U15 Feile – Division 3 – St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn C, Venue: Menlough, (Round 1), Caltra V Claregalway 11:45, Ref: Padraic Kelly
U15 Feile – Division 3 – St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn C, Venue: Menlough, (Round 2), Ballinasloe V Loughrea Gaelic Football 11:00, Ref: David Cunningham
U15 Feile – Division 3 – St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn C, Venue: Menlough, (Round 3), Caltra V Ballinasloe 12:30, Ref: David Cunningham
U15 Feile – Division 3 – St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn C, Venue: Menlough, (Round 3), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Claregalway 13:15, Ref: Padraic Kelly
U15 Feile – Division 3 – St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn D, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 2), Oughterard V An Spideál 11:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
U15 Feile – Division 3 – St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn D, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 2), Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V St. Patricks 11:45, Ref: Frank Walsh
U15 Feile – Division 3 – St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn D, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 3), An Spideál V St. Patricks 12:30, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
U15 Feile – Division 3 – St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn D, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 3), Oughterard V Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 13:15, Ref: Frank Walsh
U15 Feile – Division 4 – Coiste Peil Cup Roinn A, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Barna 11:00, Ref: Peter Bane
U15 Feile – Division 4 – Coiste Peil Cup Roinn A, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Barna V Claregalway 12:00, Ref: Peter Bane
U15 Feile – Division 4 – Coiste Peil Cup Roinn A, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 13:00, Ref: Peter Bane
U15 Feile – Division 4 – Coiste Peil Cup Roinn B, Venue: Corofin, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Headford 11:00, Ref: John Fahy
U15 Feile – Division 4 – Coiste Peil Cup Roinn B, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 2), Corofin V Monivea-Abbey 11:45, Ref: Tom Browne
U15 Feile – Division 4 – Coiste Peil Cup Roinn B, Venue: Corofin, (Round 3), Headford V Monivea-Abbey 12:30, Ref: John Fahy
U15 Feile – Division 4 – Coiste Peil Cup Roinn B, Venue: Corofin, (Round 3), Tuam Stars V Corofin 13:15, Ref: Tom Browne
Division 2 Hurling League Group A, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 4), Abbeyknockmoy V Killimor 18:00, Ref: James Lundon
Division 2 Hurling League Group A, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 4), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Castlegar 18:00, Ref: Michael Conway
Division 2 Hurling League Group B, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 4), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:00, Ref: Brian Keon
Division 2 Hurling League Group B, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 4), Padraig Pearses V Clarinbridge 18:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
3Dental Division 3A Football League, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 2), Micheál Breathnach V Oughterard 13:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Division 3 Hurling League Group A, Venue: Sylane, (Round 4), Sylane V Annaghdown 18:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Division 3 Hurling League Group A, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 4), Turloughmore V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Division 3 Hurling League Group B, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 4), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:00, Ref: James Hoade
Division 3 Hurling League Group B, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 4), Kiltormer V Carnmore 18:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
Division 3 Hurling League Group C, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 4), Craughwell GAA Club V Kilbeacanty 18:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Division 3 Hurling League Group C, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 4), Kinvara V Moycullen Iománíocht 18:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Junior Hurling League K/O, Venue: The Prairie, (Quarter-Final), Loughrea V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:00, Ref: Murt Cualin
Junior Hurling League K/O, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Quarter-Final), Sarsfields V Liam Mellows 18:00, Ref: David Earls
Junior Hurling League K/O, Venue: Castledaly, (Quarter-Final), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V St Thomas 18:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Junior Hurling League K/O, Venue: Ardrahan, (Quarter-Final), Ardrahan V Bearna-Na Forbacha 18:00, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
Sun 01 May
Junior B Championship North, Venue: Menlough, (Round 2), Menlough V Cortoon Shamrocks 11:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
Mon 02 May
Under 12 Roinn 1A, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 1), Clarinbridge V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
Under 12 Roinn 1A, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Carnmore 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Roinn 1A, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 1), Castlegar V Turloughmore 18:30, Ref: John Patrick Moore
Under 12 Roinn 1B, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Craughwell GAA Club 18:35, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Roinn 1B, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Kilconieron 18:35, Ref: Shane Larkin
Under 12 Roinn 2A, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V Cappataggle 18:30, Ref: Kevin Egan
Under 12 Roinn 2A, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 1), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:30, Ref: Derek Kelly
Under 12 Roinn 2A, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 1), Gort V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:30, Ref: Shane Curley
Under 12 Roinn 2B, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 1), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Moycullen Iománíocht 18:30, Ref: Kieran Pat Kelly
Under 12 Roinn 2B, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Ballygar V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: Anthony Curley
Under 12 Roinn 2B, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 1), Padraig Pearses V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:30, Ref: Christopher Browne
Under 12 Roinn 3A, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 1), St Thomas V Ardrahan 18:30, Ref: Pat Brennan
Under 12 Roinn 3A, Venue: Portumna, (Round 1), Portumna V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: Shane Briscoe
Under 12 Roinn 3A, Venue: Sylane, (Round 1), Sylane V Abbeyknockmoy 18:30, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Under 12 Roinn 3B, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Cois Fharraige V Liam Mellows 18:30, Ref: Paul Fahy
Under 12 Roinn 3B, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killimordaly 18:30, Ref: David Earls
Under 12 Roinn 3B, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Micheál Breathnach 18:30, Ref: Sean Byrne
Under 12 Roinn 4A, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 1), Tommy Larkins V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:30, Ref: David Cunningham
Under 12 Roinn 4A, Venue: Killimor, (Round 1), Killimor V Ballinasloe 18:30, Ref: Peter Campbell
Under 12 Roinn 5A, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 1), Clarinbridge V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:30, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Roinn 5A, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Carnmore 19:30, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Roinn 5A, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 1), Castlegar V Turloughmore 19:30, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Roinn 6A, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell GAA Club V Clarinbridge 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Roinn 6A, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Roinn 6A, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Carnmore 18:30, Ref: Gordan Duane
Under 12 Roinn 6B, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Roinn 6B, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Roinn 6B, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 1), Castlegar V Turloughmore 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Roinn 7A, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Micheál Breathnach 18:30, Ref: Sean Byrne
Under 12 Roinn 7A, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 1), Gort V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: Shane Curley
Under 12 Roinn 7A, Venue: Tuam, (Round 1), Tuam V Cois Fharraige 18:30, Ref: TBC
Sweeney Oil U19 C West League, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 3), St. Patricks V Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 12:00, Ref: Alan Carr
Tue 03 May
U-16 Football Group 1 A, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 4), St Michael’s V Barna 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football Group 1 A, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group 4 A, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 4), St. Patricks V Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Roinn 5B, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Kilconieron 19:30, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Roinn 5B, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Craughwell GAA Club 19:30, Ref: TBC
Wed 04 May
U20A Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell GAA Club V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:30, Ref: Shane Hynes
U20A Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 3), Cappataggle V Loughrea 18:30, Ref: David Cunningham
U20A Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 3), Carnmore V Moycullen Iománíocht 18:30, Ref: James Lundon
U20A Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 3), Castlegar V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: John Keane
U20A Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 3), Turloughmore V Gort 18:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard
U20A Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: TBC
U20AHurling League Group 4, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Sarsfields V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Peter Murphy
U20AHurling League Group 4, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 3), Kilconieron V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: Michael Conway
U20B Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 3), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Ballinasloe 18:30, Ref: Peter Campbell
U20B Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 3), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Portumna 18:30, Ref: Brian Keon
U20B Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 3), Tommy Larkins V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:30, Ref: Kevin Egan
U20B Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 3), Rahoon-Newcastle V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: David Earls
U20B Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 3), Ballinderreen V Liam Mellows 18:30, Ref: Ger O’Connor
U20B Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 3), Abbeyknockmoy V Sylane 18:30, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
U20B Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Ballygar V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:30, Ref: James Hoade
U20B Hurling League Group 4, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 3), Padraig Pearses V Ardrahan 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Sweeney Oil U19 A West League, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Killannin 19:30, Ref: Ger Cahill
Sweeney Oil U19 B West League, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), An Spideál V Oughterard 19:30, Ref: Tom Nally