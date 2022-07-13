UPDATED Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 13 Jul

Under 15 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 6), Oranmore-Maree V Loughrea Gaelic Football 19:00, Ref: John Brennan

U20 A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 2), Turloughmore V Sarsfields 19:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

U20 A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 2), Moycullen Iománíocht V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan

U20 A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 2), Gort V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

U20 A1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 2), Cappataggle V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

U20 A1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 2), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Craughwell GAA Club 19:00, Ref: Brian Keon

U20 A1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Castlegar 19:00, Ref: Sean Byrne

U20 A1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 2), Loughrea V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 2), Padraig Pearses V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Kerril Wade

U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 2), Rahoon-Newcastle V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Murt Cualin

U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 2), Liam Mellows V Cois Fharraige 19:00, Ref: Paul Fahy

U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 2), Abbeyknockmoy V Ballygar 19:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle

U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 3), Ballinasloe V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 19:00, Ref: Padraig McHugh

U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Portumna, (Round 3), Portumna V Killimordaly 19:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

U20 B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Round 2), Michael Cusacks V Fr. Joe Walsh’s 19:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor

U20 B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Sylane, (Round 2), Sylane V Ardrahan 19:00, Ref: David Staunton

U20 B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 2), Tommy Larkins V Ballinderreen 19:00, Ref: Shane Briscoe

U20 B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 2), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Mullagh/Kiltormer 19:00, Ref: John Cahill

Thu 14 Jul

Minor (U17) A1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Four Roads Hurling Club, (Round 1), Cappataggle V Four Roads 20:00, Ref: John Cahill

Junior B Football Championship, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (North Semi Final), Claregalway V Kilconly 20:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Annaghdown 19:30, Ref: Sean Byrne

Fri 15 Jul

Under 15 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Cregg, (Round 6), Annaghdown V Dunmore MacHales 18:15, Ref: Brian O’Donovan

Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Westside, (West Semi Final), St Michael’s V Killannin 19:30, Ref: Noel Barrett

Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (North Semi Final), Caltra V Glinsk 20:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Leitir Mór, (West Quarter Final), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Micheál Breathnach 19:30, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)

Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Ballymacward, (North Quarter Final), Padraig Pearses V Corofin 20:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

Junior A Football League/Shield, Venue: Milltown, (North Semi Final), Milltown V Monivea-Abbey 20:00, Ref: Tom Ryder

Under 12 Roinn 2A, Venue: Leitrim, (Round 3), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ballinderreen 18:30, Ref: Gordan Duane

Under 12 Roinn 2B, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 3), Rahoon-Newcastle V Meelick-Eyrecourt 19:15, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Junior B Football Championship, Venue: Carna, (West Semi Final), Carna Cashel GAA V Oughterard 19:30, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

Junior B Football Championship, Venue: An Spideal, (West Semi Final), An Spideál V Fr Griffins/Éire Óg 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: New Inn, (Round 2), Sarsfields V Loughrea 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Junior C Football Championship, Venue: Williamstown, (North Quarter Final), Williamstown V Glenamaddy 20:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Sat 16 Jul

3Dental Division 4A Football League Play Offs, Venue: Headford, (Relegation Final), St. Patricks V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:00, Ref: John Devlin

3Dental Division 4B Football League Play Offs, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Renvyle V Claregalway 18:00, Ref: Shane Hehir

3Dental Division 4B Football League Play Offs, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Shield Final), Caherlistrane V Ballinasloe 18:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Junior A Football League/Shield, Venue: Ros Muc, (West Semi Final), Na Piarsaigh V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

Under 12 Roinn 7A, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 3), Rahoon-Newcastle V Annaghdown 12:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile

Junior B Football League/Shield, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (West Semi Final), An Cheathrú Rua V Killannin 18:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

Junior B Football League/Shield, Venue: Clifden, (West Semi Final), Clifden V St Michael’s 18:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Junior C Football Championship, Venue: Inis Mr, (West Quarter Final), Oileáin Arann V Barna 13:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)

Sun 17 Jul

3Dental Division 4A Football League Play Offs, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Caltra V Killererin 12:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Minor A (U17) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Loughrea 11:00, Ref: Padraig Mc Hugh

Minor A (U17) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Padraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Minor A (U17) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Pascal Sheehan

Minor A (U17) Hurling Championship Group1, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 1), Carnmore V Ballinderreen 11:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Minor A (U17) Hurling Championship Group1, Venue: New Inn, (Round 1), Sarsfields V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Minor A (U17) Hurling Championship Group1, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Mullagh/Kiltormer 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Minor (U17) A1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Killimor, (Round 1), Fr. Joe Walsh’s V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: David Cunningham

Minor (U17) A1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 1), Moycullen Iománíocht V Michael Cusacks 11:00, Ref: John Keane

Minor (U17) A1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 1), Ardrahan V Craughwell GAA Club 11:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor

Minor (U17) A1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 1), Kilconieron V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

Minor (U17) A1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 1), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Gort 11:00, Ref: Vincent Burke

Minor (U17) B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 1), Ballygar V Liam Mellows 11:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

Minor (U17) B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 1), Rahoon Newcastle – Bearna Na Forbacha V Carnmore 11:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Minor (U17) B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Portumna, (Round 1), Portumna V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Brian Keon

Minor (U17) B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 1), St Thomas V Killimordaly 11:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Minor (U17) B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 1), Abbeyknockmoy V Micheál Breathnach 11:00, Ref: James Hoade

Minor (U17) B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Sylane 11:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle

Under 12 Roinn 1A, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: Kevin Quirke

Under 12 Roinn 1A, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 3), Carnmore V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: David Staunton

Under 12 Roinn 1B, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea V Michael Cusacks 11:00, Ref: Gordan Duane

Under 12 Roinn 2A, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 3), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Gort 11:00, Ref: Shane Briscoe

Under 12 Roinn 2A, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Cappataggle 11:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Under 12 Roinn 2B, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Sarsfields V Moycullen Iománíocht 11:00, Ref: Tomas Lally

Under 12 Roinn 3A, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Ardrahan 11:00, Ref: Gerard Dwyer

Under 12 Roinn 3B, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Cois Fharraige V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Murt Cualin

Under 12 Roinn 3B, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 3), Liam Mellows V Micheál Breathnach 11:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly

Under 12 Roinn 4A, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 4), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Tommy Larkins 11:00, Ref: Shane Larkin

Under 12 Roinn 5A, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Castlegar 12:00, Ref: Kevin Quirke

Under 12 Roinn 5A, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 3), Carnmore V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 12:00, Ref: David Staunton

Under 12 Roinn 5B, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 3), Kilconieron V Craughwell GAA Club 12:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Roinn 5B, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea V Michael Cusacks 12:00, Ref: Gordan Duane

Under 12 Roinn 6A, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 3), Carnmore V Craughwell GAA Club 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Roinn 6A, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Clarinbridge 13:00, Ref: Kevin Quirke

Under 12 Roinn 6B, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Roinn 6B, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 3), Turloughmore V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Roinn 6B, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 11:00, Ref: TBC

Junior B Championship North, Venue: Menlough, (Round 7), Menlough V Headford 18:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Junior B Football Championship, Venue: Bushfield Park, (North Semi Final), Loughrea V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Paddy Gríofa

Junior C Football Championship, Venue: Clonbur, (West Quarter Final), St. Patricks V Annaghdown 12:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile

Junior C Football League/Shield, Venue: The Prairie, (West Quarter Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V An Spideál 12:00, Ref: Tom Nally

Mon 18 Jul

Under 12 Roinn 2B, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Ballygar V Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

Under 12 Roinn 4A, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 4), Ballinasloe V Killimor 19:00, Ref: Padraig Mc Hugh

Under 12 Roinn 6A, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 3), Turloughmore V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:15, Ref: Ciaran Harkin

Under 12 Roinn 7A, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 3), Gort V Tuam 19:15, Ref: Kevin Egan

Tue 19 Jul

Under 15 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 7), Tuam Stars V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: John Devlin

Under 15 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 7), Corofin V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

Under 15 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 7), Claregalway V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: John Brennan

Under 15 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 7), Barna V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

Under 15 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Headford, (Round 7), Headford V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Michael Ryder

Under 15 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 7), Dunmore MacHales V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating

Under 15 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 7), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Menlough 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Under 15 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Clifden, (Round 7), Clifden V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Colm Conway

Under 15 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 7), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Noel Barrett

Under 15 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 7), An Cheathrú Rua V St. James 19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)

Under 15 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 7), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Tom Browne

Under 15 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 7), Kinvara V Northern Gaels 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Under 15 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: Milltown GAA, (Round 7), Milltown V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Under 15 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 7), Kilconly V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry

Under 15 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: St Gabriel’s, (Round 7), St Gabriel’s V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: John Cahill

Under 15 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 7), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Paul Quinn

Under 15 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 7), Oranmore-Maree V Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: John Donovan

Under 15 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 7), Claregalway V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: Peter Bane

Under 12 Roinn 1B, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 3), Kilconieron V Craughwell GAA Club 18:30, Ref: Pat Burke

Wed 20 Jul

U20 A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 3), Turloughmore V Carnmore 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20 A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Sarsfields V Kilconieron 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20 A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 3), Gort V Moycullen Iománíocht 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20 A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20 A1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 3), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Cappataggle 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20 A1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell GAA Club V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20 A1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20 A1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V Castlegar 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 3), Rahoon-Newcastle V Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 3), Abbeyknockmoy V Liam Mellows 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Ballygar V Cois Fharraige 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 4), Killimordaly V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: Michael Conway

U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 4), St Thomas V Portumna 19:00, Ref: James Lundon

U20 B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Sylane, (Round 3), Sylane V Michael Cusacks 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20 B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 3), Ardrahan V Fr. Joe Walsh’s 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20 B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 3), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Ballinderreen 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20 B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 3), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Tommy Larkins 19:00, Ref: TBC