UPDATED Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 29 Jun
U13 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 6), Tuam Stars V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
Under 13 A1 Shield, Venue: Turloughmore, (Final), Castlegar V Turloughmore 19:30, Ref: James Lundon
U20 A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: New Inn, (Round 1), Sarsfields V Carnmore 19:00, Ref: Brian Keon
U20 A1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell GAA Club V Cappataggle 19:00, Ref: Karol Collins
U20 A1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Under 12 Roinn 4A, Venue: Fohenagh Sportsfield, (Round 3), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: Shane Larkin
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: David Earls
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), Cois Fharraige V Abbeyknockmoy 19:00, Ref: John Keane
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 1), Ballygar V Liam Mellows 19:00, Ref: David Staunton
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 1), St Thomas V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 19:00, Ref: Kerril Wade
U20 B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Killimor, (Round 1), Fr. Joe Walsh’s V Sylane 19:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
U20 B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 1), Ardrahan V Michael Cusacks 19:00, Ref: Kevin Quirke
U20 B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 1), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Tommy Larkins 19:00, Ref: Liam Gordon
Thu 30 Jun
Under 15 A Cup, Venue: New Inn, (A cup Final), Kilconieron V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Fri 01 Jul
U13 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 7), Moycullen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
U13 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 7), Mícheál Breathnach V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
U13 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 7), Caherlistrane V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U13 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 7), Oranmore-Maree V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Tom Browne
U13 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 7), Dunmore MacHales V St Gabriel’s 19:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
U13 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Cregg, (Round 7), Annaghdown V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 19:00, Ref: Sen Glynn
U13 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Headford, (Round 7), Headford V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Peter Bane
U13 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 7), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: David Staunton
U13 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 7), Oughterard V Clifden 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
U13 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 7), Barna V St. James 19:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
U13 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 7), Killannin V An Cheathrú Rua 19:00, Ref: Alan Carr
U13 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 7), Caltra V Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: Shane Larkin
U13 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: Menlough, (Round 7), Menlough V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: Mairtin Flaherty
U13 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: Glenamaddy/Glinsk GAA, (Round 7), Northern Gaels V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
U13 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 7), Kilconly V Loughrea Gaelic Football 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating
U13 Football Championship Division 3 West, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 7), St. Patricks V Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
U13 Football Championship Division 3 West, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 7), An Spideál V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
U13 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 7), Kinvara V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Paddy Gríofa
U13 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 7), Corofin V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: John Devlin
U13 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 7), Tuam Stars V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Diarmuid Griffith
U13 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 7), Claregalway V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Michael Ryder
3Dental Division 1 Football League Play Offs, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Corofin V Annaghdown 19:45, Ref: Ronan McNulty
3Dental Division 1 Football League Play Offs, Venue: Mervue, (Relegation Final), An Cheathrú Rua V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:45, Ref: Frank Kinneen
3Dental Division 2 Football League Play Offs, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Claregalway V Barna 19:45, Ref: Kieran Quinn
3Dental Division 3B Football League Play Offs, Venue: Clonberne, (Relegation Final), Williamstown V Menlough 19:45, Ref: PJ Rabbitte
3Dental Division 4A Football League Play Offs, Venue: Caltra, (Semi Final), Caltra V St Gabriel’s 19:45, Ref: Richard McNicholas
3Dental Division 4A Football League Play Offs, Venue: Barnaderg, (Semi Final), Killererin V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:45, Ref: Martin Flaherty
3Dental Division 4B Football League Play Offs, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Shield Semi Final), Caherlistrane V St. James 20:00, Ref: John Devlin
Junior A Championship North, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 7), Tuam Stars V Milltown 20:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
Junior A Championship West, Venue: Killannin, (Round 7), Killannin V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 20:00, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)
Junior A Championship West, Venue: Cappagh Park, (Round 7), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Mícheál Breathnach 20:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
Junior B Championship North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 7), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Kilconly 20:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Junior B Championship North, Venue: Bushfield Park, (Round 7), Loughrea V Dunmore MacHales 20:00, Ref: Paddy Gríofa
Junior B Championship West, Venue: Carna, (Round 7), Carna/Cashel GAA V St Michael’s 20:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Junior B Championship West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 7), Oughterard V Clifden 20:00, Ref: Alan Carr
Junior B Championship West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 7), An Cheathrú Rua V An Spideál 20:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)
Junior C Championship West, Venue: Barna, (Round 7), Barna V Oranmore-Maree 20:00, Ref: Tom Nally
Sat 02 Jul
3Dental Division 3A Football League Play Offs, Venue: Cregg, (Final), Monivea-Abbey V Mícheál Breathnach 18:30, Ref: Martin Flaherty
3Dental Division 3A Football League Play Offs, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Relegation Final), Headford V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 17:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas
3Dental Division 3B Football League Play Offs, Venue: The Prairie, (Final), Glenamaddy V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 18:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan
3Dental Division 4A Football League Play Offs, Venue: Clonbur, (Relegation Semi Final), St. Patricks V Fr Griffins/Eire Óg 18:30, Ref: Noel Gorham
3Dental Division 4B Football League Play Offs, Venue: Letterfrack, (Semi Final), Renvyle V Annaghdown 18:30, Ref: Colm Conway
3Dental Division 4B Football League Play Offs, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Semi Final), Claregalway V Barna 19:30, Ref: Martin Collins
3Dental Division 4B Football League Play Offs, Venue: Corofin, (Shield Semi Final), Corofin V Ballinasloe 18:30, Ref: Tony Keating
Junior A Championship North, Venue: Glinsk G.A.A.Pitch, (Round 7), Glinsk V Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: John Cahill
Junior A Championship West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 7), An Cheathrú Rua V St Michael’s 18:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)
Junior C Championship North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 7), Caherlistrane V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Brendan Morris
Junior C Championship North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 7), Mountbellew/Moylough V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
Junior C Championship North, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 7), St Gabriel’s V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Junior C Championship North, Venue: Williamstown, (Round 7), Williamstown V Killererin 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
Junior C Championship North, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 7), St Brendan’s V Kiltormer 19:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Junior C Championship West, Venue: Inis Mr, (Round 7), Oileáin Arann V An Spideál 13:00, Ref: Pádraig McDonnacha
Junior C Championship West, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 7), Moycullen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:00, Ref: Noel Barrett
Junior C Championship West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 7), Oughterard V Annaghdown 18:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Sun 03 Jul
3Dental Division 2 Football League Play Offs, Venue: Westside, (Relegation Final), St. James V Salthill-Knocknacarra 10:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Junior C Championship West, Venue: Leitir Mir, (Round 7), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir V St. Patricks 12:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)
Mon 04 Jul
3Dental Division 4A Football League Play Offs, Venue: Mountbellew, (Relegation Semi Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:45, Ref: Gerry Daly
Under 13 A1 Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 13 B Cup, Venue: Cappataggle, (Semi Final 1), Cappataggle V Portumna 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 13 B Shield, Venue: Ballygar, (Semi Final 1), Ballygar V Tommy Larkins 19:15, Ref: David Staunton
Under 13 B Shield, Venue: Ardrahan, (Semi Final 2), Ardrahan V Killimordaly 19:00, Ref: Gordan Duane
Under 13 B1 Cup, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Final), Ballinderreen V St Thomas 18:30, Ref: Noel Quinn
Junior A Championship North, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 7), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Caltra 20:00, Ref: TBC
Junior A Championship North, Venue: Corofin, (Round 7), Corofin V Monivea-Abbey 20:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Junior B Championship North, Venue: Menlough, (Round 7), Menlough V Headford 20:00, Ref: John Cahill
Junior B Championship West, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 7), Fr Griffins/Eire Óg V Killannin 20:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Tue 05 Jul
Under 15 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 5), Tuam Stars V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: John Devlin
Under 15 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 5), Corofin V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Sean Glynn
Under 15 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: John Donovan
Under 15 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 5), Barna V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Under 15 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 5), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Vincent McManus
Under 15 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Headford, (Round 5), Headford V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Peter Bane
Under 15 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 5), Monivea-Abbey V Menlough 19:00, Ref: Seamus Lawlor
Under 15 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Clifden, (Round 5), Clifden V St. James 19:00, Ref: Noel Gorham
Under 15 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killannin 19:00, Ref: John Patrick Moore
Under 15 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 5), St Michael’s V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Under 15 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 5), Claregalway V An Cheathrú Rua 19:00, Ref: Tom Browne
Under 15 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: Glenamaddy/Glinsk GAA, (Round 5), Northern Gaels V Caltra 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Under 15 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 5), Kinvara V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Under 15 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 5), Kilconly V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
Under 15 Football Championship Division 3 West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 5), Oughterard V Mícheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Under 15 Football Championship Division 3 West, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 5), St. Patricks V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Under 15 Football Championship Division 3 West, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 5), An Spideál V Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Under 15 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: St Gabriel’s, (Round 5), St Gabriel’s V Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
Under 15 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: David Cunningham
Under 15 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 5), Cortoon Shamrocks V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: Tommy Hynes
Under 15 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 5), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Brian O’Donovan
Under 15 Football Championship Division 5 North, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 5), Corofin V Headford 19:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
Under 15 Football Championship Division 5 North, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Diarmuid Griffith
Under 15 Football Championship Division 5 West, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 5), Barna V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Wed 06 Jul
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 2), Killimordaly V St Thomas 19:00, Ref: TBC
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 2), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Portumna 19:00, Ref: TBC