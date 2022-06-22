Updated Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 22 Jun
Under 13 B1 Shield, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Semi Final), Rahoon-Newcastle V Kinvara 19:30, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Junior C Championship North, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 6), St Gabriel’s V Killererin 20:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Thu 23 Jun
Under 15 A1 Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (A1 Cup final), Ballygar V Clarinbridge 18:30, Ref: Christopher Browne
Under 15 A1 Shield, Venue: New Inn, (Final), Sarsfields V Rahoon-Newcastle 19:30, Ref: Pat Burke
Under 15 B Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (B Cup Final), Ardrahan V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 20:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Under 13 C1 Cup, Venue: Kenny Park, Craughwell GAA Club V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Sean Byrne
Junior B Championship West, Venue: Killannin, (Round 6), Killannin V An Cheathrú Rua 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Fri 24 Jun
U13 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 6), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
U13 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 6), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Barry Judge
U13 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 6), Caherlistrane V Micheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: John Devlin
U13 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 6), Tuam Stars V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
U13 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 6), Mountbellew/Moylough V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 19:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
U13 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Cregg, (Round 6), Annaghdown V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins
U13 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 6), Monivea-Abbey V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
U13 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: St Gabriel’s, (Round 6), St Gabriel’s V Headford 19:00, Ref: Seamus Lawlor
U13 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Mervue, (Round 6), St. James V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Sen Glynn
U13 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 6), An Cheathrú Rua V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Noel Gorham
U13 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 6), Padraig Pearses V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: David Cunningham
U13 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 6), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Kilconly 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
U13 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: Glenamaddy/Glinsk GAA, (Round 6), Northern Gaels V Menlough 19:00, Ref: PJ Rabbitte
U13 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 6), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Paul Quinn
U13 Football Championship Division 3 West, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 6), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Colm Conway
U13 Football Championship Division 3 West, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 6), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St. Patricks 19:00, Ref: Noel Barrett
U13 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 6), Cortoon Shamrocks V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: Noel Finnegan
U13 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Milltown GAA, (Round 6), Milltown V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Conal Burke
U13 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 6), Tuam Stars V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Peter Bane
U13 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 6), Monivea-Abbey V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: Shane Larkin
Under 15 B1 Shield, Venue: Tynagh, (Final), Abbeyknockmoy V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:30, Ref: TBC
Junior A Championship North, Venue: Corofin, (Round 5), Corofin V Tuam Stars 20:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Junior A Championship West, Venue: Killannin, (Round 5), Killannin V Micheál Breathnach 20:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Junior A Championship West, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 20:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Junior A Championship West, Venue: Ros Muc, (Round 6), Na Piarsaigh V An Cheathrú Rua 20:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Junior B Championship North, Venue: Headford, (Round 6), Headford V Cortoon Shamrocks 20:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 1), St Thomas V Ardrahan 19:00, Ref: John McDonagh
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 19:00, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V Tommy Larkins 19:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Cappataggle 19:00, Ref: Karol Collins
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Liam Mellows 19:00, Ref: Liam Gordon
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 1), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Sarsfields 19:00, Ref: Brian Keon
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 1), Bearna-Na Forbacha V Ballygar 19:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 1), Micheál Breathnach V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: John Keane
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Beagh, (Round 1), Beagh V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 1), Carnmore V Kilconieron 19:00, Ref: David Staunton
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 1), Clarinbridge V Castlegar 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Ballinasloe V Killimordaly 19:00, Ref: Aaron Clogher
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 1), Gort V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Michael Conway
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 1), Padraig Pearses V Mullagh 19:00, Ref: John Cahill
Sat 25 Jun
Junior C Championship West, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 5), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:00, Ref: Noel Gorham
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 1), Moycullen Iománíocht V Portumna 18:00, Ref: Murt Cualin
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: New Inn, (Round 1), Sarsfields V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:00, Ref: Shane Briscoe
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 1), Abbeyknockmoy V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Oranmore-Maree 18:00, Ref: Cathal McMahon
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Sylane, (Round 1), Sylane V Craughwell GAA Club 18:00, Ref: Karol Collins
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 1), Tommy Larkins V Carnmore 18:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 1), Liam Mellows V Kiltormer 18:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:00, Ref: David Cunningham
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 1), Kilbeacanty V Mullagh 18:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 1), Ballygar V Cappataggle 18:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 1), Ardrahan V St Thomas 18:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 1), Clarinbridge V Ballinderreen 18:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 5, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 1), Micheál Breathnach V Bearna-Na Forbacha 18:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Sun 26 Jun
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 1), Castlegar V Sylane 18:00, Ref: Pat Burke
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Loughrea 18:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell GAA Club V Kilconieron 18:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 5, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 1), Moycullen Iománíocht V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:00, Ref: David Earls
Mon 27 Jun
Under 13 A Cup, Venue: Craughwell, (Semi Final 2), Craughwell GAA Club V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
Under 13 A Shield, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Semi Final 2), Carnmore V Moycullen Iománíocht 19:30, Ref: Tomas Lally
Under 13 A1 Cup, Venue: Tynagh, (Semi Final 1), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Gort 18:30, Ref: Shane Briscoe
Under 13 A1 Cup, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Semi Final 2), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Michael Cusacks 00:00, Ref: James Lundon
Under 13 A1 Shield, Venue: Loughrea, (Semi Final 2), Loughrea V Castlegar 18:30, Ref: Kevin Quirke
Under 13 B Cup, Venue: TBC, (Semi Final 2), Micheál Breathnach V Mullagh/Kiltormer 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 13 C Cup, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (U13C Cup Final), Abbeyknockmoy V Sylane 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 13 C Shield, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (U13C Shield Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Liam Mellows 18:30, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Junior A Championship North, Venue: Monivea, (Round 6), Monivea-Abbey V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 20:00, Ref: Mairtin Flaherty
Tue 28 Jun
U14 Football League Group 4 B, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 5), Oughterard V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
U14 Football League Group 4 B, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 5), St. Patricks V Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Peter Bane
Wed 29 Jun
U20 A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 1), Kilconieron V Turloughmore 19:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
U20 A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: New Inn, (Round 1), Sarsfields V Carnmore 19:00, Ref: Brian Keon
U20 A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Moycullen Iománíocht 19:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
U20 A1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Skehana, (Round 1), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 19:00, Ref: James Lundon
U20 A1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell GAA Club V Cappataggle 19:00, Ref: Karol Collins
U20 A1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Shane Hynes
Under 12 Roinn 4A, Venue: Fohenagh Sportsfield, (Round 3), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Ballinasloe 18:30, Ref: TBC
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Rahoon-Newcastle 19:00, Ref: David Earls
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: David Staunton
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), Cois Fharraige V Abbeyknockmoy 19:00, Ref: John Keane
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 1), Ballygar V Liam Mellows 19:00, Ref: James Hoade
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Portumna, (Round 1), Portumna V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: Kieran Pat Kelly
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 1), St Thomas V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 19:00, Ref: Kerril Wade
U20 B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Killimor, (Round 1), Fr. Joe Walsh’s V Sylane 19:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
U20 B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 1), Ardrahan V Michael Cusacks 19:00, Ref: Kevin Quirke
U20 B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 19:00, Ref: Cathal McMahon
U20 B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 1), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Tommy Larkins 19:00, Ref: Liam Gordon