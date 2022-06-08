UPDATED Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 08 Jun
U13 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 5), Dunmore MacHales V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating
Under 12 Roinn 1A, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Castlegar 19:15, Ref: Gordan Duane
Under 12 Roinn 4A, Venue: Fohenagh Sportsfield, (Round 2), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Killimor 19:00, Ref: David Staunton
Under 12 Roinn 5A, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Castlegar 18:15, Ref: Gordan Duane
Junior B Championship North, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 5), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilconly 20:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Junior C Championship West, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 5), Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: Tom Nally
Thu 09 Jun
Under 15C1 Shield, Venue: TBC, (Final), Turloughmore V Castlebar Mitchels Hurling 18:30, Ref: Ollie Flanagan
Under 15 B Shield, Venue: Castledaly, (Final), St Thomas V Mullagh/Kiltormer 19:00, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
Under 15 C Shield, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Final), Ballinderreen V Cappataggle 19:00, Ref: Pat Brennan
Under 13 C Group, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 6), Ballinasloe V Liam Mellows 19:00, Ref: Shane Larkin
Under 12 Roinn 6A, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Craughwell GAA Club 18:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Fri 10 Jun
U13 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 5), Moycullen V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
U13 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 5), Mícheál Breathnach V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U13 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 5), Corofin V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
U13 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
U13 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Headford, (Round 5), Headford V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
Under 15 B Cup, Venue: Ardrahan, (Semi Final 1), Ardrahan V Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: Kevin Quirke
3Dental Division 4B Football League, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 6), Caherlistrane V Annaghdown 20:00, Ref: Tommy Hynes
Division 3 Hurling League, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Moycullen Iománíocht V Rahoon-Newcastle 19:00, Ref: Shane Hynes
Junior A Championship North, Venue: Glinsk G.A.A.Pitch, (Round 4), Glinsk V Corofin 20:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
Junior B Championship North, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 5), Claregalway V Headford 20:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Sat 11 Jun
3Dental Division 3B Football League, Venue: Menlough, (Round 7), Menlough V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 18:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
3Dental Division 4A Football League, Venue: Carna, (Round 8), Carna Cashel GAA V Fr Griffins/Eire Óg 18:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Junior B Championship West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 4), Oughterard V An Cheathrú Rua 20:15, Ref: Liam Conghaile
Junior C Championship West, Venue: Inis Óirr, (Round 5), Oileáin Arann V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 13:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Sun 12 Jun
Division 1 Hurling League, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Loughrea V Turloughmore 17:00, Ref: Brian Keon
U12 Football League Group 1, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Loughrea Gaelic Football 11:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
U12 Football League Group 1, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 5), Claregalway V Moycullen 11:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
U12 Football League Group 1, Venue: Mervue, (Round 5), St. James V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Sean Glynn
U12 Football League Group 2, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 5), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Tony Keating
U12 Football League Group 2, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 5), Caherlistrane V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
U12 Football League Group 2, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 5), Corofin V Tuam Stars 11:00, Ref: Peter Bane
U12 Football League Group 3, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 5), Claregalway V Monivea-Abbey 11:00, Ref: Tom Browne
U12 Football League Group 3, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 5), Mountbellew/Moylough V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly
U12 Football League Group 3, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 5), Craughwell GAA Club V St Brendan’s 11:00, Ref: Shane Larkin
U12 Football League Group 4, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Barna 11:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
U12 Football League Group 4, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 5), An Cheathrú Rua V Killannin 11:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)
U12 Football League Group 4, Venue: Clifden, (Round 5), Clifden V Mícheál Breathnach 11:00, Ref: John O Niadh
U12 Football League Group 5, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 5), St Michael’s V Oileann Arann 11:00, Ref: Maura Conneely
U12 Football League Group 5, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 5), Oughterard V An Spideál 11:00, Ref: Alan Carr
U12 Football League Group 5, Venue: Carna, (Round 5), Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 11:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
U12 Football League Group 6, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 5), Dunmore MacHales V Cortoon Shamrocks 11:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
U12 Football League Group 6, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 5), Ballinasloe V Milltown 11:00, Ref: Michael Malone
U12 Football League Group 6, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 5), Kilconly V St Gabriel’s 11:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
U12 Football League Group 7, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 5), Kinvara V Caltra 11:00, Ref: Paddy Gríofa
U12 Football League Group 7, Venue: Menlough, (Round 5), Menlough V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 11:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
U12 Football League Group 7, Venue: Headford, (Round 5), Headford V Killererin 11:00, Ref: Diarmuid Griffith
U12 Football League Group 8, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 5), Corofin V Monivea-Abbey 11:00, Ref: Peter Bane
U12 Football League Group 8, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Loughrea Gaelic Football V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
U12 Football League Group 09, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 5), St. Patricks V Corofin 11:00, Ref: Michael Ryder
U12 Football League Group 09, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 5), Claregalway V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
U12 Football League Group 09, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 5), Tuam Stars V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: Martin Collins
U12 Football League Group 10, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 5), Moycullen V St. James 11:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
U12 Football League Group 10, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Vincent McManus
U12 Football League Group 11, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 5), Fr Griffins/Eire Óg V Moycullen 11:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
U12 Football League Group 11, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 5), Claregalway V Renvyle 11:00, Ref: John Fahy
U12 Football League Group 11, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: David Staunton
3Dental Division 4B Football League, Venue: Corofin, (Round 6), Corofin V Ballinasloe 12:00, Ref: Tony Keating
Junior A Championship West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 5), An Cheathrú Rua V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 12:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Junior B Championship West, Venue: Carna, (Round 5), Carna Cashel GAA V Clifden 12:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)
Mon 13 Jun
Under 13 A Group, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 7), Carnmore V Clarinbridge 18:30, Ref: Kevin Quirke
Under 13 A Group, Venue: Athenry, (Round 7), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: Gordan Duane
Under 13 A Group, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 7), Moycullen Iománíocht V Kilconieron 18:30, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Under 13 A Group, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 7), Oranmore-Maree V Craughwell GAA Club 18:30, Ref: Tomas Lally
Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 7), Padraig Pearses V Turloughmore 18:30, Ref: David Staunton
Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 7), Loughrea V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:30, Ref: James Lundon
Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 7), Gort V Michael Cusacks 18:30, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 7), Castlegar V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:30, Ref: Karol Collins
Under 13 B Group, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 7), Cappataggle V Portumna 18:30, Ref: Brian Keon
Under 13 B Group, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 7), Killimordaly V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 13 B Group, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 7), Ardrahan V Mícheál Breathnach 18:30, Ref: Pat Brennan
Under 13 B Group, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 7), Tommy Larkins V Ballygar 18:30, Ref: Peter Campbell
Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 7), St Thomas V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: Kevin Egan
Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: TBC, (Round 7), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: Shane Larkin
Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: TBC, (Round 7), Cois Fharraige V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 7), Ballinderreen V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:30, Ref: Ollie Flanagan
Under 13 C Group, Venue: Sylane, (Round 7), Sylane V Ballinasloe 18:30, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Under 13 C Group, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 7), Abbeyknockmoy V Liam Mellows 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Under 13 C Group, Venue: Cregg, (Round 7), Annaghdown V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: Martin Coyne
Under 13 C Group, Venue: Killimor, (Round 7), Killimor V Tuam 18:30, Ref: Padraig McHugh
Tue 14 Jun
U14 Football League Group 1 A, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Headford 19:00, Ref: Michael Ryder
U14 Football League Group 1 A, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 3), Caherlistrane V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
U14 Football League Group 1 B, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
U14 Football League Group 1 B, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 3), Moycullen V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
U14 Football League Group 2 A, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Corofin V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
U14 Football League Group 2 A, Venue: Menlough, (Round 3), Menlough V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: John Cahill
U14 Football League group 2 B, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 3), Barna V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
U14 Football League group 2 B, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V An Cheathrú Rua 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
U14 Football League Group 3 A, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 3), Dunmore MacHales V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: PJ Rabbitte
U14 Football League Group 3 A, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 3), Ballinasloe V Loughrea Gaelic Football 19:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
U14 Football League Group 3 B, Venue: Clifden, (Round 3), Clifden V St. James 19:00, Ref: Noel Gorham
U14 Football League Group 3 B, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 3), Mícheál Breathnach V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Alan Carr
U14 Football League Group 4 A, Venue: Milltown GAA, (Round 3), Milltown V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
U14 Football League Group 4 A, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins
U14 Football League Group 4 B, Venue: Carna, (Round 2), Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
U14 Football League Group 4 B, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 3), Oughterard V St. Patricks 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
U14 Football League Group 4 B, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 3), An Spideál V Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)
U14 Football League Group 5 A, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Sean Glynn
U14 Football League Group 5 A, Venue: Glenamaddy/Glinsk GAA, (Round 3), Northern Gaels V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating
U14 Football League Group 5 B, Venue: St Gabriel’s, (Round 3), St Gabriel’s V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
U14 Football League Group 5 B, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 3), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilconly 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
U14 Football League Group 6 A, Venue: Renvyle, (Round 3), Renvyle V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
U14 Football League Group 6 A, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Barna 19:00, Ref: Tom Browne
U14 Football League Group 6 B, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Corofin 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed 15 Jun
Under 12 Roinn 4A, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2), Ballinasloe V Tommy Larkins 19:00, Ref: Peter Campbell