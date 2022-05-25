UPDATED Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 25 May
Under 15 C Group, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 7), Mícheál Breathnach V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 19:20, Ref: TBC
Under 13 B Group, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 4), Tommy Larkins V Killimordaly 18:45, Ref: Peter Campbell
Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 4), Rahoon-Newcastle V Kinvara 19:30, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Sweeney Oil U19 A Football League, Venue: Mervue, (West Final), St. James V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Sweeney Oil U19 C Football League, Venue: Ros Muc, (West Final), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V An Cheathrú Rua 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Sweeney Oil U19 C Football League, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (North Final), St Gabriel’s V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:30, Ref: Sean Lyons
Thu 26 May
Under 15 C1 Group, Venue: Athenry, (Round 7), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Castlebar Mitchels Hurling 18:15, Ref: Gordan Duane
Under 15 C1 Group, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 7), Castlegar V Turloughmore 18:15, Ref: Karol Collins
Under 15 C1 Group, Venue: Maree, (Round 7), Oranmore-Maree V Athleague / Tremane 19:00, Ref: Kevin Quirke
Under 15 C1 Group, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 7), Carnmore V Pádraig Pearses 20:00, Ref: Paul Shaughnessy
Under 15 A Group, Venue: Athenry, (Round 7), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Kilconieron 18:15, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Under 15 A Group, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 7), Castlegar V Michael Cusacks 18:15, Ref: David Earls
Under 15 A Group, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 7), Loughrea V Craughwell GAA Club 18:15, Ref: Shane Briscoe
Under 15 A Group, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 7), Turloughmore V Carnmore 18:15, Ref: Charlie Ward
Under 15 A1 Group, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 7), Clarinbridge V Sarsfields 18:15, Ref: Karol Collins
Under 15 A1 Group, Venue: TBC, (Round 7), Ballygar V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:15, Ref: Anthony Curley
Under 15 A1 Group, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 7), Oranmore-Maree V Tommy Larkins 18:15, Ref: Pat Burke
Under 15 A1 Group, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 7), Kinvara V Portumna 18:30, Ref: Pat Brennan
Under 15 B Group, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 7), Padraig Pearses V Ardrahan 19:00, Ref: John Cahill
Under 15 B Group, Venue: Gort, (Round 7), Gort V Four Roads 19:00, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
Under 15 B Group, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 7), St Thomas V Moycullen Iománíocht 19:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Under 15 B1 Group, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 7), Liam Mellows V Sylane 18:15, Ref: Ollie Flanagan
Under 15 B1 Group, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 7), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:15, Ref: Paul Fahy
Under 15 B1 Group, Venue: TBC, (Round 7), Fr. Joe Walsh’s V Abbeyknockmoy 18:15, Ref: Shane Larkin
Under 15 B1 Group, Venue: TBC, (Round 7), Cois Fharraige V Killimordaly 18:15, Ref: John Keane
Under 15 C Group, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 7), Cappataggle V Tuam 18:15, Ref: Pakie Muldoon
Under 15 C Group, Venue: Cregg, (Round 7), Annaghdown V Ballinderreen 18:15, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Fri 27 May
U13 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 4), Claregalway V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
U13 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 4), Caherlistrane V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins
U13 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Mícheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: John Donovan
U13 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Michael Ryder
U13 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: St Gabriel’s, (Round 4), St Gabriel’s V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 19:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
U13 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Headford 19:00, Ref: Brian O’Donovan
U13 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 4), Monivea-Abbey V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: John Cahill
U13 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Vincent McManus
U13 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Mervue, (Round 4), St. James V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: John Brennan
U13 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 4), Barna V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
U13 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 4), Killannin V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
U13 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 4), An Cheathrú Rua V Clifden 19:00, Ref: Colm Conway
U13 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 4), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
U13 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: Glenamaddy/Glinsk GAA, (Round 4), Northern Gaels V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
U13 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 4), Kilconly V Menlough 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
U13 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 4), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: Shane Larkin
U13 Football Championship Division 3 West, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Mícheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
U13 Football Championship Division 3 West, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 4), An Spideál V St. Patricks 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
U13 Football Championship Division 3 West, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 4), St Michael’s V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U13 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
U13 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 4), Claregalway V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Paul Shaughnessy
U13 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 4), Monivea-Abbey V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
U13 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Milltown GAA, (Round 4), Milltown V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: Conal Burke
U13 Football Championship Division 5 North, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Noel Finnegan
U13 Football Championship Division 5 North, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Corofin 19:00, Ref: John Devlin
U13 Football Championship Division 5 West, Venue: Renvyle, (Round 4), Renvyle V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: John O Niadh
U13 Football Championship Division 5 West, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: John Patrick Moore
3Dental Division 2 Football League, Venue: Barna, (Round 7), Barna V Oileáin Arann 19:45, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
3Dental Division 3A Football League, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Mícheál Breathnach 19:45, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Division 2 Hurling League Knock out, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Castlegar 19:30, Ref: Sean Byrne
Division 3 Hurling League, Venue: Sylane, (Semi-Final), Sylane V Moycullen Iománíocht 19:15, Ref: Karol Collins
Junior B Championship West, Venue: Clifden, (Round 4), Clifden V Killannin 19:30, Ref: Noel Gorham
Junior B Championship West, Venue: Carna, (Round 4), Carna Cashel GAA V Fr Griffins/Eire Óg 20:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)
Sat 28 May
3Dental Division 2 Football League, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 4), Moycullen V Caherlistrane 18:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan
3Dental Division 4B Football League, Venue: Letterfrack, (Round 6), Renvyle V Barna 18:30, Ref: Noel Gorham
Under 13 C Group, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 3), Abbeyknockmoy V Tuam 16:30, Ref: Tomas Lally
Junior A Championship West, Venue: Westside, (Round 5), St Michael’s V Na Piarsaigh 17:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Junior B Championship North, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 4), Dunmore MacHales V Headford 15:00, Ref: Tommy Hynes
Junior C Championship North, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
Sweeney Oil U19 B Football League, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (North Final), Kilconly V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 18:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Sun 29 May
Division 1 Hurling League, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Loughrea V Turloughmore 17:30, Ref: Brian Keon
U12 Football League Group 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Claregalway 10:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
U12 Football League Group 1, Venue: Mervue, (Round 4), St. James V Loughrea Gaelic Football 10:00, Ref: John Donovan
U12 Football League Group 1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 4), Moycullen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
U12 Football League Group 2, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Caherlistrane 10:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
U12 Football League Group 2, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Claregalway 11:00, Ref: David Staunton
U12 Football League Group 2, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 4), Corofin V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
U12 Football League Group 3, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Claregalway 10:00, Ref: Brian O’Donovan
U12 Football League Group 3, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 4), St Brendan’s V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Mairtin Flaherty
U12 Football League Group 3, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 4), Craughwell GAA Club V Monivea-Abbey 11:00, Ref: Paul Quinn
U12 Football League Group 4, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 4), Killannin V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
U12 Football League Group 4, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 4), Mícheál Breathnach V An Cheathrú Rua 11:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile
U12 Football League Group 4, Venue: Clifden, (Round 4), Clifden V Barna 11:00, Ref: Noel Gorham
U12 Football League Group 5, Venue: Páirc Ros a’Mhl, (Round 4), Oileáin Arann V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 11:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
U12 Football League Group 5, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 4), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Oughterard 11:00, Ref: Colm Conway
U12 Football League Group 5, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 4), An Spideál V St Michael’s 11:00, Ref: Maura Conneely
U12 Football League Group 6, Venue: Milltown GAA, (Round 4), Milltown V Dunmore MacHales 11:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
U12 Football League Group 6, Venue: St Gabriel’s, (Round 4), St Gabriel’s V Ballinasloe 11:00, Ref: John Cahill
U12 Football League Group 6, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 4), Kilconly V Cortoon Shamrocks 11:00, Ref: Conal Burke
U12 Football League Group 7, Venue: Kilkerrin-Clonberne, (Round 4), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
U12 Football League Group 7, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 4), Killererin V Menlough 11:00, Ref: Noel Finnegan
U12 Football League Group 7, Venue: Headford, (Round 4), Headford V Caltra 11:00, Ref: Peter Bane
U12 Football League Group 8, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Corofin 11:00, Ref: David Staunton
U12 Football League Group 8, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 4), Monivea-Abbey V Tuam Stars 11:00, Ref: Martin Collins
U12 Football League Group 09, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 4), Mountbellew/Moylough V Corofin 11:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
U12 Football League Group 09, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V St. Patricks 11:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
U12 Football League Group 09, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Claregalway 11:00, Ref: Brian O’Donovan
U12 Football League Group 10, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen 11:00, Ref: Noel Barrett
U12 Football League Group 10, Venue: Mervue, (Round 4), St. James V Barna 11:00, Ref: John Donovan
U12 Football League Group 11, Venue: Renvyle, (Round 4), Renvyle V Fr Griffins/Eire Óg 11:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
U12 Football League Group 11, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Claregalway 11:00, Ref: Noel Barrett
U12 Football League Group 11, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Moycullen 11:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Junior Hurling League K/O, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Liam Mellows 11:00, Ref: Michael Conway
Sweeney Oil U19 B Football League, Venue: An Spideal, (West Final), Oughterard V Mícheál Breathnach 11:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile
Mon 30 May
Under 13 A Group, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 5), Carnmore V Kilconieron 18:30, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Under 13 A Group, Venue: Athenry, (Round 5), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Clarinbridge 18:30, Ref: John Donovan
Under 13 A Group, Venue: New Inn, (Round 5), Sarsfields V Craughwell GAA Club 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Under 13 A Group, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V Moycullen Iománíocht 18:30, Ref: Kevin Quirke
Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 5), Padraig Pearses V Michael Cusacks 18:30, Ref: John Cahill
Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 5), Loughrea V Turloughmore 18:30, Ref: Padraig McHugh
Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 5), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:30, Ref: Liam Gordon
Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 5), Castlegar V Gort 18:30, Ref: Karol Collins
Under 13 B Group, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 5), Cappataggle V Mícheál Breathnach 18:30, Ref: James Hoade
Under 13 B Group, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 5), Killimordaly V Portumna 18:30, Ref: James Lundon
Under 13 B Group, Venue: TBC, (Round 5), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Ballygar 18:30, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Under 13 B Group, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 5), Tommy Larkins V Ardrahan 18:30, Ref: Kevin Egan
Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 5), St Thomas V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:30, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: TBC, (Round 5), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: David Staunton
Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: TBC, (Round 5), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:30, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 5), Ballinderreen V Cois Fharraige 18:30, Ref: Noel Quinn
Under 13 C Group, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 5), Liam Mellows V Tuam 18:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Under 13 C Group, Venue: Killimor, (Round 5), Killimor V Annaghdown 18:30, Ref: Peter Murphy
Under 13 C Group, Venue: Sylane, (Round 5), Sylane V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: Charlie Ward
Under 13 C Group, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 5), Abbeyknockmoy V Ballinasloe 18:30, Ref: Paul Shaughnessy
Under 13 C1 Group, Venue: Athenry, (Round 5), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Craughwell GAA Club 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 13 C1 Group, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 5), Clarinbridge V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Sean Byrne
Junior A Championship North, Venue: Milltown, (Round 4), Milltown V Monivea-Abbey 19:30, Ref: Tom Ryder
Tue 31 May
U14 Football League Group 1 A, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football League Group 1 A, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 1), Caherlistrane V Headford 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football League Group 1 B, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football League Group 1 B, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football League Group 2 A, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 1), Tuam Stars V Corofin 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football League Group 2 A, Venue: Menlough, (Round 1), Menlough V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football League group 2 B, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 1), An Cheathrú Rua V Barna 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football League group 2 B, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Killannin 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football League Group 3 A, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Ballinasloe V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football League Group 3 A, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football League Group 3 B, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 1), Mícheál Breathnach V St. James 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football League Group 3 B, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 1), St Michael’s V Clifden 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football League Group 4 A, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Milltown 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football League Group 4 A, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football League Group 4 B, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), An Spideál V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football League Group 4 B, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St. Patricks 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football League Group 5 A, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 1), Mountbellew/Moylough V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football League Group 5 A, Venue: Glenamaddy/Glinsk GAA, (Round 1), Northern Gaels V Caltra 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football League Group 5 B, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 1), Kilconly V St Gabriel’s 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football League Group 5 B, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 1), Cortoon Shamrocks V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football League Group 6 A, Venue: Renvyle, (Round 1), Renvyle V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football League Group 6 A, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 1), Barna V Mícheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football League Group 6 B, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 1), Tuam Stars V Corofin 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football League Group 6 B, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed 01 Jun
Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Round 6), Michael Cusacks V Castlegar 18:30, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
U20 A Hurling League, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Turloughmore V Sarsfields 20:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
U20 B Hurling League, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Tommy Larkins V Abbeyknockmoy 18:30, Ref: Peter Campbell
Under 12 Roinn 3A, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 2), Abbeyknockmoy V Portumna 18:45, Ref: James Lundon