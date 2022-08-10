Updated Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 10 Aug
U20 A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 1), Clarinbridge V Gort 19:00, Ref: Karol Collins
U20 A1 Hurling Championship K/O, Venue: Cappataggle, (Quarter-Final), Cappataggle V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
U20 A1 Hurling Championship K/O, Venue: Athenry, (Quarter-Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 19:00, Ref: Shane Hynes
Under 12 Roinn 7A, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 4), Micheál Breathnach V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:30, Ref: Liam Conghaile
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Ballygar V Cois Fharraige 19:00, Ref: Shane Larkin
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Portumna, (Round 1), Portumna V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: Padraig McHugh
U20B Hurling Championship K/O, Venue: Tommy Larkin Park, (Quarter-Final), Fr. Joe Walsh’s V Tommy Larkins 19:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
U20B Hurling Championship K/O, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Quarter-Final), Michael Cusacks V Mullagh/Kiltormer 19:00, Ref: James Lundon
Junior C Football League/Shield, Venue: Moycullen, (West Semi Final), Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: Noel Barrett
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Tuam, (Round 4), Tuam V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: David Staunton
Fri 12 Aug
Senior Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 2), Barna V St. James 19:30, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)
Intermediate Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 1), Moycullen V Corofin 19:30, Ref: Tom Ryder
Intermediate Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 1), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Headford 19:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Junior Championship North – Group A, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:30, Ref: Gerry Daly
Junior Championship North – Group B, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Ballinasloe 19:30, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Páirc Ros a’Mhl, (West Final), St Michael’s V An Cheathrú Rua 19:15, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Under 12 Roinn 1B, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 3), Loughrea V Michael Cusacks 18:30, Ref: Cathal McMahon
Under 12 Roinn 5B, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 3), Loughrea V Michael Cusacks 19:30, Ref: Cathal McMahon
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 4), Gort V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 19:30, Ref: Michael Conway
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Skehana, (Round 1), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 19:00, Ref: James Lundon
Sat 13 Aug
Senior Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 2), An Spideál V Tuam Stars 14:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Senior Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 2), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Corofin 18:15, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Senior Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 2), An Cheathrú Rua V Mountbellew/Moylough 16:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Senior Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Senior Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 2), Milltown V St Michael’s 15:45, Ref: Shane Hehir
Senior Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 2), Claregalway V Caherlistrane 17:15, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Intermediate Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 1), Oileáin Arann V Killererin 15:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Intermediate Football Championship – Group 4, Venue: Corofin, (Round 1), Kilconly V St Gabriel’s 14:00, Ref: PJ Rabbitte
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V Kinvara 18:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Junior Championship West – Group B, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 1), Fr Griffins/Eire Óg V Barna 18:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
Junior C Football Championship, Venue: Kiltormer, (North Semi Final), Kiltormer V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Shane Larkin
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 1), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Killimor 18:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
Sun 14 Aug
Senior Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 2), Oughterard V Moycullen 15:45, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Senior Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 2), Monivea-Abbey V Killannin 14:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Intermediate Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 1), Cortoon Shamrocks V Glenamaddy 17:45, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Intermediate Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 1), St Brendan’s V Caltra 12:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Intermediate Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Micheál Breathnach 13:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Intermediate Football Championship – Group 4, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 1), Dunmore MacHales V Williamstown 16:00, Ref: Tony Keating
Minor A (U17) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Minor A (U17) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 11:00, Ref: James Hoade
Minor A (U17) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 3), Padraig Pearses V Loughrea 11:00, Ref: James Lundon
Minor A (U17) Hurling Championship Group1, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Ballinderreen 11:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Minor A (U17) Hurling Championship Group1, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Sarsfields V Turloughmore 11:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
Minor A (U17) Hurling Championship Group1, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 3), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Carnmore 11:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Junior Championship North – Group A, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 1), Claregalway V Caherlistrane 12:00, Ref: Martin Collins
Junior Championship North – Group B, Venue: Corofin, (Round 1), Corofin V Menlough 12:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
Junior Championship West – Group A, Venue: Mervue, (Round 1), St. James V Clifden 13:00, Ref: Tom Browne
Junior Championship West – Group A, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 1), St. Patricks V Carna Cashel GAA 13:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Junior Championship West – Group B, Venue: Letterfrack, (Round 1), Renvyle V Salthill-Knocknacarra 14:00, Ref: Noel Gorham
Minor (U17) B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 3), Cappataggle V Moycullen Iomaniocht 11:00, Ref: Brian Keon
Minor (U17) B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 3), Michael Cusacks V Fr. Joe Walsh’s 11:00, Ref: Michael Conway
Minor (U17) B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Castlegar, (Round 3), Four Roads V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: Shane Hynes
Minor (U17) B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 3), Kilconieron V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Minor (U17) B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 3), Gort V Ardrahan 11:00, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
Minor (U17) B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Skehana, (Round 3), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Craughwell GAA Club 11:00, Ref: David Staunton
Minor (U17) B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 3), Liam Mellows V Carnmore 11:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Minor (U17) B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Ballygar V Tommy Larkins 11:00, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Minor (U17) B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killimordaly 11:00, Ref: Murt Cualin
Minor (U17) B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Portumna, (Round 3), Portumna V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 11:00, Ref: Shane Larkin
Minor (U17) B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 3), Micheál Breathnach V Sylane 11:00, Ref: John Keane
Minor (U17) B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Abbeyknockmoy 11:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Clonberne, (North Final), Glinsk V Tuam Stars 12:00, Ref: John Cahill
Junior A Football League/Shield, Venue: Clonberne, (North Semi Final), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Padraig Pearses 14:30, Ref: Tommy Hynes
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 4), Ardrahan V Tommy Larkins 12:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Mon 15 Aug
Under 14A Group 1, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Kilconieron 18:30, Ref: Padraig Mc Hugh
Under 14A Group 1, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 1), Castlegar V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Under 14A Group 2, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 1), Moycullen Iománíocht V Craughwell GAA Club 18:30, Ref: David Earls
Under 14A Group 2, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Sarsfields 19:00, Ref: Pat Brennan
Under 14A1 Group 1, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 1), Gort V Carnmore 18:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Under 14A1 Group 1, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Ardrahan 18:30, Ref: Karol Collins
Under 14B Group 1, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:30, Ref: James Lundon
Under 14B Group 1, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Michael Cusacks 18:30, Ref: David Staunton
Under 14B Group 2, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 1), Tommy Larkins V Ballygar 18:30, Ref: Shane Curley
Under 14B Group 2, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 1), Rahoon-Newcastle V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Under 14B1 Group 1, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 1), Cappataggle V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:30, Ref: Brian Keon
Under 14B1 Group 1, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 1), Abbeyknockmoy V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:30, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Under 14B1 Group 2, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:30, Ref: John Keane
Under 14B1 Group 2, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 1), Micheál Breathnach V Killimor 19:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Under 14C Group 1, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Ballinasloe V Cois Fharraige 19:30, Ref: Shane Briscoe
Under 14C Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Meelick-Eyrecourt 19:30, Ref: Charlie Ward
Under 14C Group 2, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 1), Liam Mellows V Ballinderreen 18:30, Ref: Paul Fahy
Under 14C Group 2, Venue: Sylane, (Round 1), Sylane V Tuam 18:30, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
Under 14C1 Group 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Carnmore 18:00, Ref: Pat Brennan
Under 14C1 Group 2, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 1), Castlegar V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:30, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 4), Clarinbridge V Carnmore 19:30, Ref: Noel Quinn
Tue 16 Aug
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 4), Micheál Breathnach V Bearna-Na Forbacha 19:00, Ref: John Keane
Wed 17 Aug
U19 A North Championship, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 3), Dunmore MacHales V Corofin 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 A North Championship, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V Tuam Stars 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 A West Championship, Venue: Mervue, (Round 3), St. James V Moycullen 19:30, Ref: James Molloy
U19 A West Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: Ger Cahill
U19 A West Championship, Venue: Westside, (Round 3), St Michael’s V Killannin 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U19 B North Championship, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Caltra 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 B North Championship, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 3), Kilconly V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 B North Championship, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 3), Caherlistrane V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 B North Championship, Venue: Menlough, (Round 3), Menlough/Padraig Pearses V Headford 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 B North Championship, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Kinvara 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 B West Championship, Venue: Barna, (Round 3), Barna V An Spideál 19:30, Ref: Tom Nally
U19 B West Championship, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 3), Micheál Breathnach V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:30, Ref: Pádraig Mac Donncha
U19 C North Championship, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 3), Ballinasloe V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 C North Championship, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Gaeil na Gaillimhe V Milltown 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 C West Championship, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 3), An Cheathrú Rua V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:30, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)