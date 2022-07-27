UPDATED Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 27 Jul
U19 A North Championship, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 1), Claregalway V Dunmore MacHales 19:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas
U19 A West Championship, Venue: Mervue, (Round 1), St. James V St Michael’s 19:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan
U19 A West Championship, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Killannin 19:45, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
U19 B North Championship, Venue: Menlough, (Round 1), Menlough/Padraig Pearses V Caltra 19:30, Ref: PJ Rabbitte
U19 B North Championship, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 1), Mountbellew/Moylough V Annaghdown 19:30, Ref: Martin Collins
U19 B North Championship, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 1), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:30, Ref: Tom Ryder
U19 B North Championship, Venue: Headford, (Round 1), Headford V Kilconly 19:30, Ref: Kieran Quinn
U19 B West Championship, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), An Spideál V Mícheál Breathnach 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 3), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Cappataggle 20:00, Ref: James Hoade
U19 C North Championship, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 1), St Gabriel’s V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:30, Ref: Pat Hansberry
U19 C West Championship, Venue: Carna, (Round 1), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V St. Patricks 19:30, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)
Fri 29 Jul
Senior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 1), Kilconieron V Craughwell GAA Club 19:15, Ref: Noel Quinn
Senior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Moycullen Iománíocht 19:15, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Senior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 1), Padraig Pearses V Mullagh 19:15, Ref: Sean Byrne
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 1), Sylane V An Spideál 19:15, Ref: David Staunton
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 4), Cappataggle V Sarsfields 19:00, Ref: James Lundon
Sat 30 Jul
Senior A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 1), Clarinbridge V Killimordaly 17:45, Ref: Paul Fahy
Senior A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 1), Castlegar V Turloughmore 17:45, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Senior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 1), Gort V Cappataggle 17:15, Ref: Derek Kelly
Senior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 1), Loughrea V Tommy Larkins 19:30, Ref: Liam Gordon
Senior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 1), Liam Mellows V Ardrahan 16:00, Ref: Karol Collins
Senior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 1), Portumna V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:00, Ref: Shane Hynes
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 1), Kilbeacanty V Meelick-Eyrecourt 15:30, Ref: David Earls
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 1), Kinvara V Rahoon-Newcastle 16:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (West Semi Final), An Cheathrú Rua V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 18:00, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Beagh, (Round 4), Beagh V Moycullen Iománíocht 18:00, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 4), Ballinasloe V Sarsfields 18:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
Sun 31 Jul
Senior A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 1), St Thomas V Sarsfields 14:00, Ref: Brian Keon
Senior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 1), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 15:45, Ref: Christopher Browne
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Gort, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Ballinderreen 13:45, Ref: Peter Murphy
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 1), Carnmore V Craughwell GAA Club 13:45, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Gort, (Round 1), Castlegar V Killimor 12:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 1), Kiltormer V Abbeyknockmoy 12:00, Ref: James Lundon
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Clarinbridge 12:00, Ref: Alan Kelly
U17 A North Championship, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 1), Dunmore MacHales V Corofin 11:30, Ref: PJ Rabbitte
U17 A North Championship, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 1), Tuam Stars V Annaghdown 11:30, Ref: Kieran Quinn
U17 A West Championship, Venue: Mervue, (Round 1), St. James V Salthill-Knocknacarra 12:00, Ref: Tom Nally
U17 A West Championship, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 1), Moycullen V Killannin 12:00, Ref: James Molloy
U17 B North Championship – Group A, Venue: Monivea, (Round 1), Monivea-Abbey V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell
U17 B North Championship – Group A, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 1), Caherlistrane V Claregalway 11:30, Ref: John Devlin
U17 B North Championship – Group A, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 1), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Ballinasloe 11:30, Ref: Martin Collins
U17 B North Championship – Group B, Venue: Headford, (Round 1), Headford V Menlough/Padraig Pearses 11:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas
U17 B North Championship – Group B, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 11:30, Ref: Padraic Kelly
U17 B West Championship, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), An Spideál V Oranmore-Maree 12:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
U17 B West Championship, Venue: Barna, (Round 1), Barna V Mícheál Breathnach 12:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U17 C North Championship, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 1), St Brendan’s V Kilconly 11:30, Ref: Gerry Daly
U17 C North Championship, Venue: Milltown, (Round 1), Milltown V Caltra 11:30, Ref: Tom Ryder
U17 C North Championship, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 1), Cortoon Shamrocks V Northern Gaels 11:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U17 C North Championship, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 1), Tuam Stars V St Gabriel’s 13:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
U17 C West Championship, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 1), Oughterard V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 12:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
U17 C West Championship, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 1), St. Patricks V An Cheathrú Rua 12:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)
Mon 01 Aug
Senior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 1), Beagh V Oranmore-Maree 17:00, Ref: John Keane
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Rahoon-Newcastle 19:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Loughrea 20:00, Ref: Kerril Wade
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 3), Moycullen Iománíocht V Killimor 16:00, Ref: David Earls
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 4), Tommy Larkins V Sylane 11:00, Ref: David Cunningham
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 4), Carnmore V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Pat Burke
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 4), Liam Mellows V Killimordaly 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: New Inn, (Round 4), Sarsfields V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: Padraig McHugh
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 4), Ballygar V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Tuam, (Round 4), Tuam V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 4), Castlegar V Turloughmore 11:00, Ref: Cathal McMahon
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 5, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Bearna-Na Forbacha 11:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 5, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 4), An Spideál V Moycullen Iománíocht 11:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 5, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 4), Mícheál Breathnach V Rahoon-Newcastle 11:00, Ref: Murt Cualin
U17 B West Championship, Venue: Clifden, (Round 1), Clifden V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Tue 02 Aug
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 4), Padraig Pearses V Abbeyknockmoy 19:00, Ref: John Cahill
Wed 03 Aug
U20 A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 1), Kilconieron V Turloughmore 19:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
U20 A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 1), Clarinbridge V Gort 19:00, Ref: Karol Collins
U20 A1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 1), Castlegar V Loughrea 19:00, Ref: Shane Larkin
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Portumna, (Round 1), Portumna V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: Kieran Pat Kelly
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 5), Ballinasloe V St Thomas 19:00, Ref: David Cunningham
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 5), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Killimordaly 19:00, Ref: Brian Keon
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 3), Bearna-Na Forbacha V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:30, Ref: Paul Fahy
U19 A North Championship, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Monivea-Abbey 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 A North Championship, Venue: Corofin, (Round 2), Corofin V Claregalway 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 A West Championship, Venue: Killannin, (Round 2), Killannin V Moycullen 19:30, Ref: Noel Gorham
U19 A West Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St. James 19:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan
U19 A West Championship, Venue: Westside, (Round 2), St Michael’s V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U19 B North Championship, Venue: Caltra, (Round 2), Caltra V Annaghdown 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 B North Championship, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 B North Championship, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Kilconly 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 B North Championship, Venue: Headford, (Round 2), Headford V Caherlistrane 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 B North Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), Kinvara V Menlough/Padraig Pearses 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 B West Championship, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 2), Oughterard V An Spideál 19:30, Ref: Colm Conway
U19 B West Championship, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 2), Mícheál Breathnach V Barna 19:30, Ref: Pádraig McDonnacha
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Sylane 19:30, Ref: Pat Burke
U19 C North Championship, Venue: Milltown, (Round 2), Milltown V St Gabriel’s 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 C North Championship, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 2), Cortoon Shamrocks V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 C West Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:30, Ref: Tom Nally
U19 C West Championship, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 2), St. Patricks V An Cheathrú Rua 19:30, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin