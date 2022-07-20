UPDATED Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 20 Jul
U20 A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 3), Turloughmore V Carnmore 19:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
U20 A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Sarsfields V Kilconieron 19:00, Ref: Brian Keon
U20 A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 3), Gort V Moycullen Iománíocht 19:00, Ref: Ger O Connor
U20 A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
U20 A1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 3), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Cappataggle 19:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
U20 A1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell GAA Club V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
U20 A1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V Castlegar 19:00, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 3), Rahoon-Newcastle V Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: David Earls
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: David Staunton
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 3), Abbeyknockmoy V Liam Mellows 19:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Ballygar V Cois Fharraige 19:00, Ref: James Hoade
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 4), Killimordaly V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: Michael Conway
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 4), St Thomas V Portumna 19:00, Ref: James Lundon
U20 B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Sylane, (Round 3), Sylane V Michael Cusacks 19:00, Ref: John Cahill
U20 B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 3), Ardrahan V Fr. Joe Walsh’s 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
U20 B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 3), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Ballinderreen 19:00, Ref: David Cunningham
U20 B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 3), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Tommy Larkins 19:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
Thu 21 Jul
Under 12 Roinn 3A, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 3), Abbeyknockmoy V St Thomas 18:30, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Under 12 Roinn 3A, Venue: Portumna, (Round 3), Portumna V Sylane 19:30, Ref: David Cunningham
Under 12 Roinn 4A, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 4), Ballinasloe V Killimor 19:00, Ref: Shane Larkin
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Ballinderreen 19:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 3), Turloughmore V Tuam 19:30, Ref: David Staunton
Fri 22 Jul
Under 15 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 7), Oranmore-Maree V Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: John Donovan
Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stars, (North Semi Final), Tuam Stars V Corofin 20:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 3), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Ardrahan 19:00, Ref: Brian Keon
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea V Meelick-Eyrecourt 19:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Sarsfields V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Michael Conway
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 3), Liam Mellows V Cappataggle 19:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Ballygar V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 00:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 3), Bearna-Na Forbacha V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: John Keane
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Portumna, (Round 3), Portumna V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 3), Moycullen Iománíocht V Killimor 19:30, Ref: David Earls
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 3), Kilconieron V Castlegar 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 3), Carnmore V Turloughmore 19:00, Ref: Shane Hynes
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 3), Rahoon-Newcastle V Killimordaly 19:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 3), Abbeyknockmoy V Gort 19:00, Ref: James Hoade
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 3), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Mullagh 19:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Tommy Larkins 19:00, Ref: Cathal McMahon
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Sylane, (Round 3), Sylane V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell GAA Club V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 3), Kilconieron V St Thomas 20:00, Ref: Tomas Lally
Sat 23 Jul
Junior B Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (West Final), An Spideál V Carna Cashel GAA 14:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 3), Tommy Larkins V St Thomas 19:00, Ref: Liam Gordon
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell GAA Club V Carnmore 19:00, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 3), Killimordaly V Kilbeacanty 19:00, Ref: David Cunningham
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Mullagh Hurling Club Grounds, (Round 3), Mullagh V Liam Mellows 19:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Skehana, (Round 3), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Sarsfields 19:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 3), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Portumna 19:00, Ref: Kerril Wade
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 3), Ballinderreen V Ardrahan 19:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 5, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 3), Moycullen Iománíocht V Mícheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: David Earls
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 5, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 3), Rahoon-Newcastle V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Murt Cualin
Sun 24 Jul
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 3), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Cappataggle 19:00, Ref: Vincent Burke
Mon 25 Jul
Under 12 Roinn 6A, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Clarinbridge 19:30, Ref: Kevin Egan
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Sarsfields V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 19:00, Ref: James Lundon
Tue 26 Jul
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Killimor, (Round 3), Killimor V Loughrea 19:30, Ref: Shane Briscoe
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 5, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 3), Bearna-Na Forbacha V An Spideál 19:00, Ref: John Keane
Wed 27 Jul
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 5), Ballinasloe V St Thomas 19:00, Ref: TBC
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 5), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Killimordaly 19:00, Ref: TBC
U19 A North Championship, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 1), Claregalway V Dunmore MacHales 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 A North Championship, Venue: Monivea, (Round 1), Monivea-Abbey V Corofin 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 A West Championship, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Killannin 19:30, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
U19 A West Championship, Venue: Mervue, (Round 1), St. James V St Michael’s 19:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan
U19 A West Championship, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 1), Moycullen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:30, Ref: Colm Conway
U19 B North Championship, Venue: Menlough, (Round 1), Menlough/Padraig Pearses V Caltra 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 B North Championship, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 1), Mountbellew/Moylough V Annaghdown 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 B North Championship, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 B North Championship, Venue: Headford, (Round 1), Headford V Kilconly 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 B North Championship, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 1), Caherlistrane V Kinvara 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 B West Championship, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 1), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Oughterard 19:30, Ref: Padraig Mac Donncha
U19 B West Championship, Venue: Barna, (Round 1), Barna V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: James Molloy
U19 B West Championship, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), An Spideál V Mícheál Breathnach 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U19 C North Championship, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Gaeil na Gaillimhe V Ballinasloe 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 C North Championship, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 1), St Gabriel’s V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 C West Championship, Venue: Carna, (Round 1), Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V St. Patricks 19:30, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)
U19 C West Championship, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 1), An Cheathru Rua V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:30, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin