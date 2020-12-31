Updated advice on exportation of horses from January 1

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has issued updated advice for those intending to move horses to and through Great Britain from tomorrow (January 1).



The Trader Notice – which is available to view HERE – outlines procedures for export certification to Britain from tomorrow and also includes information on movements to and from France and from Northern Ireland.



In summary, each equine exporter exporting horses from Ireland to Great Britain should:



Register with DAFM.



Register on TRACES.



Contact DAFM Regional Veterinary Office (RVO) re. export health certificate (EHC).



Arrange examination of equines by Private Veterinary Practitioner (PVP).



Submit PVP certificate to RVO.



Arrange for Great British-based importer to submit advance notification to UK Import system.



Include the Unique Notification Number (UNN) issued by this system to the TRACES EHC consignment details.



Complete consignment details on TRACES and submit to RVO.



Forward scan of completed, signed and stamped certificate via GB-based agent to GB import system.



Ensure signed EHC accompanies horse to GB.



As well as export certification responsibilities, those moving horses will also need to register with Revenue and fulfil customs requirements around each horse movement.



More details are available on Horse Racing Ireland’s updated Brexit guidance from December 18 on hri.ie/Brexit.



In line with the Irish Government extension to the ban on travel from Britain until January 6, Horse Racing Ireland will also extend its advice that no Irish-trained horses or jockeys should travel to Britain for competition and no British horses or jockeys should travel in the opposite direction during this travel ban.