28 September 2023
Upcoming Galway Junior League Fixtures
Thursday 28th September 2023GFA Boys U14 Premier: Corofin Utd v Moyne Villa , at Headford Astro, 7:00pm moved from 30/9/ venue switch as agreed; GFA Boys U13 Division 3: East Galway Utd v Ballinasloe Town B, at Kiltormer, 6:30pm Moved from 23/09 due to Ballinasloe B in SFAI. 15/09;
==Friday 29th September 2023 GFA Mens Premier: Salthill Devon v Maree/Oranmore , at Drom Astro, 8:15pm Set at 8:15pm Fridayas Salthill Devon Home Kick-off Time. 01/09; GFA Mens Division 2: Athenry B v Colga B, at Athenry Astro, 8:00pm Athenry B request 8pm Friday for home games. 08/09; Kiltullagh v Corrib Celtic B, at Kiltullagh, 8:00pm Kiltullagh request 8pm Friday for home kick-off. 08/09; Maree/Oranmore C v Loughrea B, at Maree Astro, 8:15pm MOFC request 8.15pm Friday for home kick-off time. 08/09; GFA Boys U15 Premier: Colga v Salthill Devon , at Clarinbridge, 6:30pm Moved from 23/09 due to SDFC in SFAI. 15/09; GFA Boys U15 Championship: Cregmore/Claregalway v Mervue Utd B, at Cregmore, 6:30pm Moved from 23/09 due to Mervue B in SFAI. 15/09; GFA Boys U13 Premier: Maree/Oranmore v Tuam Celtic , at Oranmore, 6:30pm Moved from 23/09 due to both teams in SFAI. 15/09; Loughrea v Salthill Devon , at Loughrea, 6:30pm Moved from 23/09 due to SDFC in SFAI. 15/09; Cregmore/Claregalway v Mervue Utd , at Cregmore, 6:30pm Moved from 23/09 due to both teams in SFAI. 15/09; Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 6:30pm Moved from 23/09 due to both teams in SFAI. 15/09; GFA Boys U13 Championship: Corofin Utd v Ballinasloe Town , at Corofin, 6:30pm Moved from 23/09 due to both teams in SFAI. 15/09; GFA Boys U13 Division 1: Galway Hibs v Renmore , at Bohermore, 6:30pm Moved from 23/09 due to Renmore in SFAI. 15/09;
==Saturday 30th September 2023 GFA Mens Premier: Colga v Galway Hibs , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm Set at 12pm as Colga Home Kick-off Time. 07/09; Loughrea v Colemanstown Utd , at Loughrea, 3:00pm ; Mervue Utd v Athenry , at Mervue, 4:00pm Set at 4pm Saturday as Mervue Home Kick-off Time. 08/09; GFA Mens Championship: University of Galway v Corrib Celtic , at Dangan, 3:00pm NUIG Request Home Kick-off 2pm Saturday. 08/09; Dynamo Blues v Mervue Utd B, at Tuam, 3:00pm Dynamo Blues request 7.30pm Friday. 08/09; GFA Mens Division 1: Cois Fharraige v Craughwell United , at Ros A Mhil, 12:00pm Cois Fharraige Request 12pm Saturday. 08/09; Salthill Devon B v Galway Bohs , at Drom, 2:15pm SDFC request 2.25pm Saturday for home kick-off time. 08/09; East Galway Utd v Oughterard , at Kiltormer, 3:00pm East Galway request 2pm Saturday. 08/09; Cregmore/Claregalway v MacDara , at Cregmore, 3:00pm Creg/Clare Request 2pm Saturday. 08/09; GFA Mens Division 2: Corofin B v Kinvara Utd , at Corofin, 3:00pm ; Moyne Villa B v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Headford, 5:00pm Moyne Villa request 5pm Saturday for home kick-off time. 08/09; GFA Boys U16 Championship: Oughterard v Ballinasloe Town , at New Village, 1:00pm moved from 1/10; GFA Boys U16 Division 1: Colemanstown Utd v Salthill Devon B, at Colemanstown, 12:00pm moved from 1/10 ; GFA Boys U16 Division 2: Galway Bohs B v Knocknacarra C, at Millers Lane, 2:00pm Galway Bohs request 2pm Saturday for home kick-off. 13/09; GFA Boys U15 Division 2: MacDara v Colemanstown Utd , at Carraroe Astro, 11:30am moved from 11am by agreement; GFA Boys U14 Premier: Mervue Utd v Ballinasloe Town , at Mervue, 11:30am ; Tuam Celtic v Knocknacarra , at Tuam, 11:30am ; GFA Boys U14 Championship: Cregmore/Claregalway v Oughterard , at Cregmore, 11:30am ; Loughrea v Kinvara Utd , at Loughrea, 11:30am ; Colga v Kiltullagh , at Clarinbridge, 11:30am ; Maree/Oranmore v Craughwell United , at Oranmore, 11:30am ; GFA Boys U14 Division 1: Mervue Utd B v Renmore , at Mervue, 11:30am ; East Galway Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Kiltormer, 11:30am ; St Bernards v West Coast Utd , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:30am ; Knocknacarra B v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Cappagh Park, 2:30pm Knocknacarra request 2.30 Saturday for home kick-off time. 13/09; GFA Boys U14 Division 2: Cregmore/Claregalway B v Kilshanvey Utd , at Cregmore, 11:30am ; Gort Utd v Corrib Rangers , at Gort, 11:30am ; Salthill Devon B v Galway Bohs , at Drom, 11:30am ; Athenry B v MacDara , at Athenry, 12:00pm Athenry request 12pm Saturday for home kick-off time. 13/09; GFA Boys U14 Division 3: Moyne Villa B v East Galway Utd , at Headford, 11:30am ; Kinvara Utd B v Loughrea B, at Kinvara, 11:30am ; Tuam Celtic B v Maree/Oranmore B, at Tuam, 11:30am ; Knocknacarra C v Salthill Devon C, at Cappagh Park, 2:30pm Knocknacarra request 2.30pm Saturday for home kick-off time. 13/; GFA Boys U14 Division 4: Corrib Celtic v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Annaghdown, 11:30am ; St Bernards B v Colga B, at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:30am ; St Patricks v Oughterard B, at Caherlistrane, 11:30am ; Ballinasloe Town B v Craughwell United B, at Ballinasloe, 3:00pm Ballinasloe request 3pm Saturday for home kick-off time. 13/09; GFA Boys U14 Division 5: Tuam Celtic v Athenry C, at Tuam, 11:30am ; Maree/Oranmore C v Renmore , at Oranmore, 11:30am ; Kiltullagh v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Kiltullagh, 11:30am ; GFA Boys U12 Premier: Mervue Utd v Loughrea , at Mervue, 10:00am ; Salthill Devon v Maree/Oranmore , at Drom, 10:00am ; Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm Knocknacarra request 12.30pm for home kick-off. 13/09; GFA Boys U12 Championship: Corrib Celtic v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Corrandrum NS, 10:00am Corrib Celtic request 10am Saturday for home kick-off. 13/09; GFA Boys U12 Division 1: Kinvara Utd v Galway Bohs , at Kinvara, 10:00am ; Maree/Oranmore B v Athenry B , at Oranmore, 10:00am ; Kiltullagh v Galway Hibs , at Kiltullagh, 10:00am ; Knocknacarra B v Renmore , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm Knocknacarra request 12.30pm for home kick-off. 13/09; GFA Boys U12 Division 2: Colemanstown Utd v Moyne Villa , at Colemanstown, 10:00am ; Merlin Woods Sports Club v Craughwell United , at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:00am ; GFA Boys U12 Division 3: Maree/Oranmore v Colga B, at Oranmore, 10:00am ; Kilshanvey Utd v West Coast Utd , at Kilconly, 10:00am ; MacDara v Mervue Utd B, at Carraroe Astro, 10:00am ; Corrib Celtic B v Knocknacarra , at Corrandrum NS, 11:30am Corrib Celtic request 11.30am Saturday for home kick-off. 13/09; GFA Boys U12 Division 4: Merlin Woods Sports Club v Corofin Utd B, at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:00am ; Ballinasloe Town C v Kiltullagh B, at Ballinasloe, 10:00am Ballinasloe request 10am for home kick-off. 13/09; Corrib Rangers v Tuam Celtic , at Westside, 10:00am ; GFA Boys U12 Division 5: Salthill Devon v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Drom, 10:00am ; Renmore v West Utd , at Renmore, 10:00am ; St Bernards v Kinvara Utd , at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:00am ; Athenry C v Oughterard , at Athenry, 10:30am Athenry home Kick-off time request of 10:30am. 10/09; GFA Boys U12 Division 6: Loughrea v Kiltullagh , at St Brendans NS, 10:00am Loughrea request 10am Saturday for home kick-off. 13/09; Corofin Utd C v Maree/Oranmore , at Corofin, 10:00am ; Colga C v Moyne Villa , at Headford, 10:00am Moved venue as agreed; Knocknacarra v Craughwell United , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm Knocknacarra request 12.30pm for home kick-off. 13/09; SFAI U12 Boys: Ballinasloe Town v Tuam Celtic , at Ballinasloe, 10:00am ; Maree/Oranmore B v Merville Utd , at Oranmore, 12:00pm ; Renmore v Newtown FC , at Renmore, 12:00pm ; Mervue Utd v St Johns (Sligo), at Mervue, 12:00pm ;
==Sunday 01st October 2023 GFA Mens Premier: St Bernards v Renmore , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:00am Set at 11am Sunday as St Bernards Home Kick-off Time. 07/09; GFA Mens Championship: Corofin Utd v Tuam Celtic , at Corofin, 11:00am ; Corrib Rangers v West Utd , at Westside, 11:00am ; Knocknacarra v Maree/Oranmore B, at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm Knocknacarra request 12pm Sunday. 08/09; West Coast Utd v Moyne Villa , at Letterfrack, 12:00pm WC Request 12pm Sunday. ; GFA Mens Division 1: St Patricks v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Caherlistrane, 11:00am ; GFA Mens Reserve: Dynamo Blues v Renmore , at Tuam, 3:00pm ; Cois Fharraige v East Galway Utd , at Ros A Mhil, 3:00pm ; St Bernards v West Utd , at Abbeyknockmoy, 3:00pm ; Corrib Rangers v St Patricks , at Westside, 3:00pm ; FAI Oscar Traynor Cup 23/24: Roscommon League v Galway League , at Lecarrow, 2:00pm ; Mayo League v Sligo Leitrim DSL , at Milebush, 2:00pm ; GFA Girls U19 Premier: Corrib Celtic v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm ; Colga v Moyne Villa , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm ; Oughterard v Colemanstown Utd , at New Village, 2:00pm ; FAI Boys U18 Youth Cup: Westport United v Mervue Utd , at TBC, <> ; Castlebar Celtic v Craughwell United , at Castlebar Celtic, <> ; Knocknacarra v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm ; Salthill Devon v Ballina Town , at Drom, 2:00pm ; Colemanstown Utd v Athenry , at Colemanstown, 4:00pm moved fvrom 2pm as agreed; GFA Mens U18 Premier : Bearna Na Forbacha v Athenry , at Furbo, 2:00pm ; Mervue Utd v Knocknacarra , at Mervue, 2:00pm ; Salthill Devon v Colga , at Drom, 2:00pm ; Maree/Oranmore v Colemanstown Utd , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ; GFA Mens U18 Championship: Corrib Celtic v Knocknacarra B, at Annaghdown, 2:00pm ; St Bernards v Craughwell United , at Abbeyknockmoy, 2:00pm ; Corofin Utd v Moyne Villa , at Corofin, 3:00pm Corofin request 3pm Sudnay for home kick-off time. 08/09; GFA Mens U18 Division 1: Oughterard v Kiltullagh , at Kiltullagh Astro, 12:00pm venue moved as agreed; Merlin Woods Sports Club v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Merlin Woods City Park, 2:00pm moved from 1/10 as agreed; GFA Mens U18 Division 2: East Galway Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Kiltormer, 2:00pm ; Renmore v West Coast Utd , at Renmore, 2:00pm ; GFA Boys U16 Premier: Mervue Utd v Knocknacarra , at Mervue, 11:00am ; Maree/Oranmore v Tuam Celtic , at Oranmore, 11:00am ; Corrib Celtic v Moyne Villa , at Annaghdown, 11:00am ; GFA Boys U16 Championship: Athenry v Knocknacarra , at Athenry, 11:00am Athenry request 2pm Saturday as home kick-off time. 13/09; Colga v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Clarinbridge, 11:00am ; Bearna Na Forbacha v Galway Bohs , at Furbo, 11:00am ; GFA Boys U16 Division 1: St Patricks v MacDara , at Caherlistrane, 11:00am ; Cregmore/Claregalway B v Kinvara Utd , at Cregmore, 11:00am ; St Bernards v East Galway Utd , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:00am ; Oughterard B v Kiltullagh , at New Village, 11:00am ; GFA Boys U16 Division 2: Maree/Oranmore B v Renmore , at Oranmore, 11:00am ; Cregmore/Claregalway C v Moyne Villa B, at Cregmore, 11:00am ; Tuam Celtic B v Kilshanvey Utd , at Tuam, 11:00am ; GFA Girls U16 Premier: Maree/Oranmore v Mervue Utd , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ; St Bernards v Athenry , at Abbeyknockmoy, 2:00pm ; GFA Girls U16 Championship: Colemanstown Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Colemanstown, 11:30am Moved to 11.30pm by agreement. 10/09.; Kilshanvey Utd v Loughrea , at Kilconly, 12:00pm ; Knocknacarra v Colga , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm Knocknacarra request 2pm Sunday for home kick-off. 13/09; GFA Boys U15 Premier: Maree/Oranmore v Mervue Utd , at Oranmore, 4:00pm Moved from 23/09 due to both teams in SFAI. 15/09; GFA Girls U14 Premier: Colga v Knocknacarra , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm ; Salthill Devon v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Drom, 12:00pm ; Loughrea v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Loughrea, 12:30pm ; GFA Girls U14 Championship: Kinvara Utd v Athenry , at Kinvara, 11:00am moved from 1pm as agreed; Moyne Villa v Corrib Celtic , at Headford, 12:00pm ; East Galway Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Kiltormer, 12:00pm ; GFA Girls U14 Division 1: West Coast Utd v Kilshanvey Utd , at Letterfrack, 12:00pm ; Oughterard v St Bernards , at New Village, 12:00pm ; GFA Girls U14 Division 2: Knocknacarra B v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm ; Renmore v Corrib Rangers , at Renmore, 12:00pm ; GFA Boys U12 Championship: Oughterard v St Bernards , at New Village, 12:00pm Oughterard request 12pm Sunday for home kick-off. 13/09; GFA Boys U12 Division 2: Bearna Na Forbacha v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Furbo, 1:00pm Bearna Forbacha request 12.30pm for home kick-off. 13/09; Salthill Devon B v Loughrea , at Drom, 4:00pm moved from 30/9 as agreed; GFA Boys U12 Division 6: Athenry D v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Athenry, 10:30am Athenry home Kick-off time request of 10:30am. 10/09; GFA Girls U12 Premier: Knocknacarra v Colga , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am ; Cregmore/Claregalway v Maree/Oranmore , at Cregmore, 10:00am ; Renmore v Athenry , at Renmore, 12:00pm moved from 10am as agreed; GFA Girls U12 Championship: Colemanstown Utd v Moyne Villa , at Colemanstown, 10:00am ; Mervue Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Mervue, 10:00am ; Loughrea v Salthill Devon , at St Brendans NS, 10:00am ; GFA Girls U12 Division 1: Bearna Na Forbacha B v Salthill Devon B, at Furbo, 10:00am ; Kilshanvey Utd v Oughterard , at Kilconly, 10:00am ; East Galway Utd v Knocknacarra B, at Kiltormer, 10:00am ; GFA Girls u12 Division 2: West Utd v Kiltullagh , at South Park, 10:00am ; Merlin Woods Sports Club v Kinvara Utd , at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:00am ; Renmore v Colemanstown Utd B, at Renmore, 10:00am ; Corrib Rangers v Craughwell United , at Westside, 10:00am ; GFA Girls u12 Division 3: Maree/Oranmore B v Athenry B, at Oranmore, 10:00am ; Cregmore/Claregalway B v Moyne Villa B, at Cregmore, 10:00am ; Salthill Devon C v Kiltullagh , at Drom, 10:00am ; Corrib Celtic B v Colga B, at Annaghdown, 11:30am Corrib Celtic request 11.30am for home kick-off. 13/09;
==Tuesday 03rd October 2023 SFAI U15 Boys: Maree/Oranmore v Moyne Villa , at Headford Astro, 7:00pm ;
==Wednesday 04th October 2023 GFA Mens U21 Premier: Maree/Oranmore v Moyne Villa , at Oranmore, 8:00pm ; Athenry v Colga , at Athenry, 8:00pm ; Mervue Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Mervue, 8:00pm ; GFA Mens U21 Championship: Kiltullagh v Oughterard , at Kiltullagh, 8:00pm moved from 13/9/23 as agreed; GFA Girls U19 Premier: Salthill Devon v Craughwell United , at Drom, 8:00pm ;