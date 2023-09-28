Galway Bay FM

28 September 2023

Upcoming Galway Junior League Fixtures

Thursday 28th September 2023GFA Boys U14 Premier:Corofin Utd v Moyne Villa , at Headford Astro, 7:00pm moved from 30/9/ venue switch as agreed;GFA Boys U13 Division 3:East Galway Utd v Ballinasloe Town B, at Kiltormer, 6:30pm Moved from 23/09 due to Ballinasloe B in SFAI. 15/09;

==Friday 29th September 2023GFA Mens Premier:Salthill Devon v Maree/Oranmore , at Drom Astro, 8:15pm Set at 8:15pm Fridayas Salthill Devon Home Kick-off Time. 01/09;GFA Mens Division 2:Athenry B v Colga B, at Athenry Astro, 8:00pm Athenry B request 8pm Friday for home games. 08/09;Kiltullagh v Corrib Celtic B, at Kiltullagh, 8:00pm Kiltullagh request 8pm Friday for home kick-off. 08/09;Maree/Oranmore C v Loughrea B, at Maree Astro, 8:15pm MOFC request 8.15pm Friday for home kick-off time. 08/09;GFA Boys U15 Premier:Colga v Salthill Devon , at Clarinbridge, 6:30pm Moved from 23/09 due to SDFC in SFAI. 15/09;GFA Boys U15 Championship:Cregmore/Claregalway v Mervue Utd B, at Cregmore, 6:30pm Moved from 23/09 due to Mervue B in SFAI. 15/09;GFA Boys U13 Premier:Maree/Oranmore v Tuam Celtic , at Oranmore, 6:30pm Moved from 23/09 due to both teams in SFAI. 15/09;Loughrea v Salthill Devon , at Loughrea, 6:30pm Moved from 23/09 due to SDFC in SFAI. 15/09;Cregmore/Claregalway v Mervue Utd , at Cregmore, 6:30pm Moved from 23/09 due to both teams in SFAI. 15/09;Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 6:30pm Moved from 23/09 due to both teams in SFAI. 15/09;GFA Boys U13 Championship:Corofin Utd v Ballinasloe Town , at Corofin, 6:30pm Moved from 23/09 due to both teams in SFAI. 15/09;GFA Boys U13 Division 1:Galway Hibs v Renmore , at Bohermore, 6:30pm Moved from 23/09 due to Renmore in SFAI. 15/09;

==Saturday 30th September 2023GFA Mens Premier:Colga v Galway Hibs , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm Set at 12pm as Colga Home Kick-off Time. 07/09;Loughrea v Colemanstown Utd , at Loughrea, 3:00pm ;Mervue Utd v Athenry , at Mervue, 4:00pm Set at 4pm Saturday as Mervue Home Kick-off Time. 08/09;GFA Mens Championship:University of Galway v Corrib Celtic , at Dangan, 3:00pm NUIG Request Home Kick-off 2pm Saturday. 08/09;Dynamo Blues v Mervue Utd B, at Tuam, 3:00pm Dynamo Blues request 7.30pm Friday. 08/09;GFA Mens Division 1:Cois Fharraige v Craughwell United , at Ros A Mhil, 12:00pm Cois Fharraige Request 12pm Saturday. 08/09;Salthill Devon B v Galway Bohs , at Drom, 2:15pm SDFC request 2.25pm Saturday for home kick-off time. 08/09;East Galway Utd v Oughterard , at Kiltormer, 3:00pm East Galway request 2pm Saturday. 08/09;Cregmore/Claregalway v MacDara , at Cregmore, 3:00pm Creg/Clare Request 2pm Saturday. 08/09;GFA Mens Division 2:Corofin B v Kinvara Utd , at Corofin, 3:00pm ;Moyne Villa B v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Headford, 5:00pm Moyne Villa request 5pm Saturday for home kick-off time. 08/09;GFA Boys U16 Championship:Oughterard v Ballinasloe Town , at New Village, 1:00pm moved from 1/10;GFA Boys U16 Division 1:Colemanstown Utd v Salthill Devon B, at Colemanstown, 12:00pm moved from 1/10 ;GFA Boys U16 Division 2:Galway Bohs B v Knocknacarra C, at Millers Lane, 2:00pm Galway Bohs request 2pm Saturday for home kick-off. 13/09;GFA Boys U15 Division 2:MacDara v Colemanstown Utd , at Carraroe Astro, 11:30am moved from 11am by agreement;GFA Boys U14 Premier:Mervue Utd v Ballinasloe Town , at Mervue, 11:30am ;Tuam Celtic v Knocknacarra , at Tuam, 11:30am ;GFA Boys U14 Championship:Cregmore/Claregalway v Oughterard , at Cregmore, 11:30am ;Loughrea v Kinvara Utd , at Loughrea, 11:30am ;Colga v Kiltullagh , at Clarinbridge, 11:30am ;Maree/Oranmore v Craughwell United , at Oranmore, 11:30am ;GFA Boys U14 Division 1:Mervue Utd B v Renmore , at Mervue, 11:30am ;East Galway Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Kiltormer, 11:30am ;St Bernards v West Coast Utd , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:30am ;Knocknacarra B v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Cappagh Park, 2:30pm Knocknacarra request 2.30 Saturday for home kick-off time. 13/09;GFA Boys U14 Division 2:Cregmore/Claregalway B v Kilshanvey Utd , at Cregmore, 11:30am ;Gort Utd v Corrib Rangers , at Gort, 11:30am ;Salthill Devon B v Galway Bohs , at Drom, 11:30am ;Athenry B v MacDara , at Athenry, 12:00pm Athenry request 12pm Saturday for home kick-off time. 13/09;GFA Boys U14 Division 3:Moyne Villa B v East Galway Utd , at Headford, 11:30am ;Kinvara Utd B v Loughrea B, at Kinvara, 11:30am ;Tuam Celtic B v Maree/Oranmore B, at Tuam, 11:30am ;Knocknacarra C v Salthill Devon C, at Cappagh Park, 2:30pm Knocknacarra request 2.30pm Saturday for home kick-off time. 13/;GFA Boys U14 Division 4:Corrib Celtic v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Annaghdown, 11:30am ;St Bernards B v Colga B, at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:30am ;St Patricks v Oughterard B, at Caherlistrane, 11:30am ;Ballinasloe Town B v Craughwell United B, at Ballinasloe, 3:00pm Ballinasloe request 3pm Saturday for home kick-off time. 13/09;GFA Boys U14 Division 5:Tuam Celtic v Athenry C, at Tuam, 11:30am ;Maree/Oranmore C v Renmore , at Oranmore, 11:30am ;Kiltullagh v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Kiltullagh, 11:30am ;GFA Boys U12 Premier:Mervue Utd v Loughrea , at Mervue, 10:00am ;Salthill Devon v Maree/Oranmore , at Drom, 10:00am ;Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm Knocknacarra request 12.30pm for home kick-off. 13/09;GFA Boys U12 Championship:Corrib Celtic v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Corrandrum NS, 10:00am Corrib Celtic request 10am Saturday for home kick-off. 13/09;GFA Boys U12 Division 1:Kinvara Utd v Galway Bohs , at Kinvara, 10:00am ;Maree/Oranmore B v Athenry B , at Oranmore, 10:00am ;Kiltullagh v Galway Hibs , at Kiltullagh, 10:00am ;Knocknacarra B v Renmore , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm Knocknacarra request 12.30pm for home kick-off. 13/09;GFA Boys U12 Division 2:Colemanstown Utd v Moyne Villa , at Colemanstown, 10:00am ;Merlin Woods Sports Club v Craughwell United , at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:00am ;GFA Boys U12 Division 3:Maree/Oranmore v Colga B, at Oranmore, 10:00am ;Kilshanvey Utd v West Coast Utd , at Kilconly, 10:00am ;MacDara v Mervue Utd B, at Carraroe Astro, 10:00am ;Corrib Celtic B v Knocknacarra , at Corrandrum NS, 11:30am Corrib Celtic request 11.30am Saturday for home kick-off. 13/09;GFA Boys U12 Division 4:Merlin Woods Sports Club v Corofin Utd B, at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:00am ;Ballinasloe Town C v Kiltullagh B, at Ballinasloe, 10:00am Ballinasloe request 10am for home kick-off. 13/09;Corrib Rangers v Tuam Celtic , at Westside, 10:00am ;GFA Boys U12 Division 5:Salthill Devon v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Drom, 10:00am ;Renmore v West Utd , at Renmore, 10:00am ;St Bernards v Kinvara Utd , at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:00am ;Athenry C v Oughterard , at Athenry, 10:30am Athenry home Kick-off time request of 10:30am. 10/09;GFA Boys U12 Division 6:Loughrea v Kiltullagh , at St Brendans NS, 10:00am Loughrea request 10am Saturday for home kick-off. 13/09;Corofin Utd C v Maree/Oranmore , at Corofin, 10:00am ;Colga C v Moyne Villa , at Headford, 10:00am Moved venue as agreed;Knocknacarra v Craughwell United , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm Knocknacarra request 12.30pm for home kick-off. 13/09;SFAI U12 Boys:Ballinasloe Town v Tuam Celtic , at Ballinasloe, 10:00am ;Maree/Oranmore B v Merville Utd , at Oranmore, 12:00pm ;Renmore v Newtown FC , at Renmore, 12:00pm ;Mervue Utd v St Johns (Sligo), at Mervue, 12:00pm ;

==Sunday 01st October 2023GFA Mens Premier:St Bernards v Renmore , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:00am Set at 11am Sunday as St Bernards Home Kick-off Time. 07/09;GFA Mens Championship:Corofin Utd v Tuam Celtic , at Corofin, 11:00am ;Corrib Rangers v West Utd , at Westside, 11:00am ;Knocknacarra v Maree/Oranmore B, at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm Knocknacarra request 12pm Sunday. 08/09;West Coast Utd v Moyne Villa , at Letterfrack, 12:00pm WC Request 12pm Sunday. ;GFA Mens Division 1:St Patricks v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Caherlistrane, 11:00am ;GFA Mens Reserve:Dynamo Blues v Renmore , at Tuam, 3:00pm ;Cois Fharraige v East Galway Utd , at Ros A Mhil, 3:00pm ;St Bernards v West Utd , at Abbeyknockmoy, 3:00pm ;Corrib Rangers v St Patricks , at Westside, 3:00pm ;FAI Oscar Traynor Cup 23/24:Roscommon League v Galway League , at Lecarrow, 2:00pm ;Mayo League v Sligo Leitrim DSL , at Milebush, 2:00pm ;GFA Girls U19 Premier:Corrib Celtic v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm ;Colga v Moyne Villa , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm ;Oughterard v Colemanstown Utd , at New Village, 2:00pm ;FAI Boys U18 Youth Cup:Westport United v Mervue Utd , at TBC, <> ;Castlebar Celtic v Craughwell United , at Castlebar Celtic, <> ;Knocknacarra v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm ;Salthill Devon v Ballina Town , at Drom, 2:00pm ;Colemanstown Utd v Athenry , at Colemanstown, 4:00pm moved fvrom 2pm as agreed;GFA Mens U18 Premier :Bearna Na Forbacha v Athenry , at Furbo, 2:00pm ;Mervue Utd v Knocknacarra , at Mervue, 2:00pm ;Salthill Devon v Colga , at Drom, 2:00pm ;Maree/Oranmore v Colemanstown Utd , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;GFA Mens U18 Championship:Corrib Celtic v Knocknacarra B, at Annaghdown, 2:00pm ;St Bernards v Craughwell United , at Abbeyknockmoy, 2:00pm ;Corofin Utd v Moyne Villa , at Corofin, 3:00pm Corofin request 3pm Sudnay for home kick-off time. 08/09;GFA Mens U18 Division 1:Oughterard v Kiltullagh , at Kiltullagh Astro, 12:00pm venue moved as agreed;Merlin Woods Sports Club v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Merlin Woods City Park, 2:00pm moved from 1/10 as agreed;GFA Mens U18 Division 2:East Galway Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Kiltormer, 2:00pm ;Renmore v West Coast Utd , at Renmore, 2:00pm ;GFA Boys U16 Premier:Mervue Utd v Knocknacarra , at Mervue, 11:00am ;Maree/Oranmore v Tuam Celtic , at Oranmore, 11:00am ;Corrib Celtic v Moyne Villa , at Annaghdown, 11:00am ;GFA Boys U16 Championship:Athenry v Knocknacarra , at Athenry, 11:00am Athenry request 2pm Saturday as home kick-off time. 13/09;Colga v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Clarinbridge, 11:00am ;Bearna Na Forbacha v Galway Bohs , at Furbo, 11:00am ;GFA Boys U16 Division 1:St Patricks v MacDara , at Caherlistrane, 11:00am ;Cregmore/Claregalway B v Kinvara Utd , at Cregmore, 11:00am ;St Bernards v East Galway Utd , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:00am ;Oughterard B v Kiltullagh , at New Village, 11:00am ;GFA Boys U16 Division 2:Maree/Oranmore B v Renmore , at Oranmore, 11:00am ;Cregmore/Claregalway C v Moyne Villa B, at Cregmore, 11:00am ;Tuam Celtic B v Kilshanvey Utd , at Tuam, 11:00am ;GFA Girls U16 Premier:Maree/Oranmore v Mervue Utd , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;St Bernards v Athenry , at Abbeyknockmoy, 2:00pm ;GFA Girls U16 Championship:Colemanstown Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Colemanstown, 11:30am Moved to 11.30pm by agreement. 10/09.;Kilshanvey Utd v Loughrea , at Kilconly, 12:00pm ;Knocknacarra v Colga , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm Knocknacarra request 2pm Sunday for home kick-off. 13/09;GFA Boys U15 Premier:Maree/Oranmore v Mervue Utd , at Oranmore, 4:00pm Moved from 23/09 due to both teams in SFAI. 15/09;GFA Girls U14 Premier:Colga v Knocknacarra , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm ;Salthill Devon v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Drom, 12:00pm ;Loughrea v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Loughrea, 12:30pm ;GFA Girls U14 Championship:Kinvara Utd v Athenry , at Kinvara, 11:00am moved from 1pm as agreed;Moyne Villa v Corrib Celtic , at Headford, 12:00pm ;East Galway Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Kiltormer, 12:00pm ;GFA Girls U14 Division 1:West Coast Utd v Kilshanvey Utd , at Letterfrack, 12:00pm ;Oughterard v St Bernards , at New Village, 12:00pm ;GFA Girls U14 Division 2:Knocknacarra B v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm ;Renmore v Corrib Rangers , at Renmore, 12:00pm ;GFA Boys U12 Championship:Oughterard v St Bernards , at New Village, 12:00pm Oughterard request 12pm Sunday for home kick-off. 13/09;GFA Boys U12 Division 2:Bearna Na Forbacha v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Furbo, 1:00pm Bearna Forbacha request 12.30pm for home kick-off. 13/09;Salthill Devon B v Loughrea , at Drom, 4:00pm moved from 30/9 as agreed;GFA Boys U12 Division 6:Athenry D v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Athenry, 10:30am Athenry home Kick-off time request of 10:30am. 10/09;GFA Girls U12 Premier:Knocknacarra v Colga , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am ;Cregmore/Claregalway v Maree/Oranmore , at Cregmore, 10:00am ;Renmore v Athenry , at Renmore, 12:00pm moved from 10am as agreed;GFA Girls U12 Championship:Colemanstown Utd v Moyne Villa , at Colemanstown, 10:00am ;Mervue Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Mervue, 10:00am ;Loughrea v Salthill Devon , at St Brendans NS, 10:00am ;GFA Girls U12 Division 1:Bearna Na Forbacha B v Salthill Devon B, at Furbo, 10:00am ;Kilshanvey Utd v Oughterard , at Kilconly, 10:00am ;East Galway Utd v Knocknacarra B, at Kiltormer, 10:00am ;GFA Girls u12 Division 2:West Utd v Kiltullagh , at South Park, 10:00am ;Merlin Woods Sports Club v Kinvara Utd , at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:00am ;Renmore v Colemanstown Utd B, at Renmore, 10:00am ;Corrib Rangers v Craughwell United , at Westside, 10:00am ;GFA Girls u12 Division 3:Maree/Oranmore B v Athenry B, at Oranmore, 10:00am ;Cregmore/Claregalway B v Moyne Villa B, at Cregmore, 10:00am ;Salthill Devon C v Kiltullagh , at Drom, 10:00am ;Corrib Celtic B v Colga B, at Annaghdown, 11:30am Corrib Celtic request 11.30am for home kick-off. 13/09;

==Tuesday 03rd October 2023SFAI U15 Boys:Maree/Oranmore v Moyne Villa , at Headford Astro, 7:00pm ;

==Wednesday 04th October 2023GFA Mens U21 Premier:Maree/Oranmore v Moyne Villa , at Oranmore, 8:00pm ;Athenry v Colga , at Athenry, 8:00pm ;Mervue Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Mervue, 8:00pm ;GFA Mens U21 Championship:Kiltullagh v Oughterard , at Kiltullagh, 8:00pm moved from 13/9/23 as agreed;GFA Girls U19 Premier:Salthill Devon v Craughwell United , at Drom, 8:00pm ;

