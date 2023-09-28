Upcoming Galway Junior League Fixtures

Thursday 28th September 2023



GFA Boys U14 Premier:

Corofin Utd v Moyne Villa , at Headford Astro, 7:00pm moved from 30/9/ venue switch as agreed;

GFA Boys U13 Division 3:

East Galway Utd v Ballinasloe Town B, at Kiltormer, 6:30pm Moved from 23/09 due to Ballinasloe B in SFAI. 15/09;

Friday 29th September 2023



GFA Mens Premier:

Salthill Devon v Maree/Oranmore , at Drom Astro, 8:15pm Set at 8:15pm Fridayas Salthill Devon Home Kick-off Time. 01/09;

GFA Mens Division 2:

Athenry B v Colga B, at Athenry Astro, 8:00pm Athenry B request 8pm Friday for home games. 08/09;

Kiltullagh v Corrib Celtic B, at Kiltullagh, 8:00pm Kiltullagh request 8pm Friday for home kick-off. 08/09;

Maree/Oranmore C v Loughrea B, at Maree Astro, 8:15pm MOFC request 8.15pm Friday for home kick-off time. 08/09;

GFA Boys U15 Premier:

Colga v Salthill Devon , at Clarinbridge, 6:30pm Moved from 23/09 due to SDFC in SFAI. 15/09;

GFA Boys U15 Championship:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Mervue Utd B, at Cregmore, 6:30pm Moved from 23/09 due to Mervue B in SFAI. 15/09;

GFA Boys U13 Premier:

Maree/Oranmore v Tuam Celtic , at Oranmore, 6:30pm Moved from 23/09 due to both teams in SFAI. 15/09;

Loughrea v Salthill Devon , at Loughrea, 6:30pm Moved from 23/09 due to SDFC in SFAI. 15/09;

Cregmore/Claregalway v Mervue Utd , at Cregmore, 6:30pm Moved from 23/09 due to both teams in SFAI. 15/09;

Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 6:30pm Moved from 23/09 due to both teams in SFAI. 15/09;

GFA Boys U13 Championship:

Corofin Utd v Ballinasloe Town , at Corofin, 6:30pm Moved from 23/09 due to both teams in SFAI. 15/09;

GFA Boys U13 Division 1:

Galway Hibs v Renmore , at Bohermore, 6:30pm Moved from 23/09 due to Renmore in SFAI. 15/09;

Saturday 30th September 2023



GFA Mens Premier:

Colga v Galway Hibs , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm Set at 12pm as Colga Home Kick-off Time. 07/09;

Loughrea v Colemanstown Utd , at Loughrea, 3:00pm ;

Mervue Utd v Athenry , at Mervue, 4:00pm Set at 4pm Saturday as Mervue Home Kick-off Time. 08/09;

GFA Mens Championship:

University of Galway v Corrib Celtic , at Dangan, 3:00pm NUIG Request Home Kick-off 2pm Saturday. 08/09;

Dynamo Blues v Mervue Utd B, at Tuam, 3:00pm Dynamo Blues request 7.30pm Friday. 08/09;

GFA Mens Division 1:

Cois Fharraige v Craughwell United , at Ros A Mhil, 12:00pm Cois Fharraige Request 12pm Saturday. 08/09;

Salthill Devon B v Galway Bohs , at Drom, 2:15pm SDFC request 2.25pm Saturday for home kick-off time. 08/09;

East Galway Utd v Oughterard , at Kiltormer, 3:00pm East Galway request 2pm Saturday. 08/09;

Cregmore/Claregalway v MacDara , at Cregmore, 3:00pm Creg/Clare Request 2pm Saturday. 08/09;

GFA Mens Division 2:

Corofin B v Kinvara Utd , at Corofin, 3:00pm ;

Moyne Villa B v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Headford, 5:00pm Moyne Villa request 5pm Saturday for home kick-off time. 08/09;

GFA Boys U16 Championship:

Oughterard v Ballinasloe Town , at New Village, 1:00pm moved from 1/10;

GFA Boys U16 Division 1:

Colemanstown Utd v Salthill Devon B, at Colemanstown, 12:00pm moved from 1/10 ;

GFA Boys U16 Division 2:

Galway Bohs B v Knocknacarra C, at Millers Lane, 2:00pm Galway Bohs request 2pm Saturday for home kick-off. 13/09;

GFA Boys U15 Division 2:

MacDara v Colemanstown Utd , at Carraroe Astro, 11:30am moved from 11am by agreement;

GFA Boys U14 Premier:

Mervue Utd v Ballinasloe Town , at Mervue, 11:30am ;

Tuam Celtic v Knocknacarra , at Tuam, 11:30am ;

GFA Boys U14 Championship:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Oughterard , at Cregmore, 11:30am ;

Loughrea v Kinvara Utd , at Loughrea, 11:30am ;

Colga v Kiltullagh , at Clarinbridge, 11:30am ;

Maree/Oranmore v Craughwell United , at Oranmore, 11:30am ;

GFA Boys U14 Division 1:

Mervue Utd B v Renmore , at Mervue, 11:30am ;

East Galway Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Kiltormer, 11:30am ;

St Bernards v West Coast Utd , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:30am ;

Knocknacarra B v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Cappagh Park, 2:30pm Knocknacarra request 2.30 Saturday for home kick-off time. 13/09;

GFA Boys U14 Division 2:

Cregmore/Claregalway B v Kilshanvey Utd , at Cregmore, 11:30am ;

Gort Utd v Corrib Rangers , at Gort, 11:30am ;

Salthill Devon B v Galway Bohs , at Drom, 11:30am ;

Athenry B v MacDara , at Athenry, 12:00pm Athenry request 12pm Saturday for home kick-off time. 13/09;

GFA Boys U14 Division 3:

Moyne Villa B v East Galway Utd , at Headford, 11:30am ;

Kinvara Utd B v Loughrea B, at Kinvara, 11:30am ;

Tuam Celtic B v Maree/Oranmore B, at Tuam, 11:30am ;

Knocknacarra C v Salthill Devon C, at Cappagh Park, 2:30pm Knocknacarra request 2.30pm Saturday for home kick-off time. 13/;

GFA Boys U14 Division 4:

Corrib Celtic v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Annaghdown, 11:30am ;

St Bernards B v Colga B, at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:30am ;

St Patricks v Oughterard B, at Caherlistrane, 11:30am ;

Ballinasloe Town B v Craughwell United B, at Ballinasloe, 3:00pm Ballinasloe request 3pm Saturday for home kick-off time. 13/09;

GFA Boys U14 Division 5:

Tuam Celtic v Athenry C, at Tuam, 11:30am ;

Maree/Oranmore C v Renmore , at Oranmore, 11:30am ;

Kiltullagh v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Kiltullagh, 11:30am ;

GFA Boys U12 Premier:

Mervue Utd v Loughrea , at Mervue, 10:00am ;

Salthill Devon v Maree/Oranmore , at Drom, 10:00am ;

Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm Knocknacarra request 12.30pm for home kick-off. 13/09;

GFA Boys U12 Championship:

Corrib Celtic v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Corrandrum NS, 10:00am Corrib Celtic request 10am Saturday for home kick-off. 13/09;

GFA Boys U12 Division 1:

Kinvara Utd v Galway Bohs , at Kinvara, 10:00am ;

Maree/Oranmore B v Athenry B , at Oranmore, 10:00am ;

Kiltullagh v Galway Hibs , at Kiltullagh, 10:00am ;

Knocknacarra B v Renmore , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm Knocknacarra request 12.30pm for home kick-off. 13/09;

GFA Boys U12 Division 2:

Colemanstown Utd v Moyne Villa , at Colemanstown, 10:00am ;

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Craughwell United , at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:00am ;

GFA Boys U12 Division 3:

Maree/Oranmore v Colga B, at Oranmore, 10:00am ;

Kilshanvey Utd v West Coast Utd , at Kilconly, 10:00am ;

MacDara v Mervue Utd B, at Carraroe Astro, 10:00am ;

Corrib Celtic B v Knocknacarra , at Corrandrum NS, 11:30am Corrib Celtic request 11.30am Saturday for home kick-off. 13/09;

GFA Boys U12 Division 4:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Corofin Utd B, at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:00am ;

Ballinasloe Town C v Kiltullagh B, at Ballinasloe, 10:00am Ballinasloe request 10am for home kick-off. 13/09;

Corrib Rangers v Tuam Celtic , at Westside, 10:00am ;

GFA Boys U12 Division 5:

Salthill Devon v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Drom, 10:00am ;

Renmore v West Utd , at Renmore, 10:00am ;

St Bernards v Kinvara Utd , at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:00am ;

Athenry C v Oughterard , at Athenry, 10:30am Athenry home Kick-off time request of 10:30am. 10/09;

GFA Boys U12 Division 6:

Loughrea v Kiltullagh , at St Brendans NS, 10:00am Loughrea request 10am Saturday for home kick-off. 13/09;

Corofin Utd C v Maree/Oranmore , at Corofin, 10:00am ;

Colga C v Moyne Villa , at Headford, 10:00am Moved venue as agreed;

Knocknacarra v Craughwell United , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm Knocknacarra request 12.30pm for home kick-off. 13/09;

SFAI U12 Boys:

Ballinasloe Town v Tuam Celtic , at Ballinasloe, 10:00am ;

Maree/Oranmore B v Merville Utd , at Oranmore, 12:00pm ;

Renmore v Newtown FC , at Renmore, 12:00pm ;

Mervue Utd v St Johns (Sligo), at Mervue, 12:00pm ;

Sunday 01st October 2023



GFA Mens Premier:

St Bernards v Renmore , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:00am Set at 11am Sunday as St Bernards Home Kick-off Time. 07/09;

GFA Mens Championship:

Corofin Utd v Tuam Celtic , at Corofin, 11:00am ;

Corrib Rangers v West Utd , at Westside, 11:00am ;

Knocknacarra v Maree/Oranmore B, at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm Knocknacarra request 12pm Sunday. 08/09;

West Coast Utd v Moyne Villa , at Letterfrack, 12:00pm WC Request 12pm Sunday. ;

GFA Mens Division 1:

St Patricks v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Caherlistrane, 11:00am ;

GFA Mens Reserve:

Dynamo Blues v Renmore , at Tuam, 3:00pm ;

Cois Fharraige v East Galway Utd , at Ros A Mhil, 3:00pm ;

St Bernards v West Utd , at Abbeyknockmoy, 3:00pm ;

Corrib Rangers v St Patricks , at Westside, 3:00pm ;

FAI Oscar Traynor Cup 23/24:

Roscommon League v Galway League , at Lecarrow, 2:00pm ;

Mayo League v Sligo Leitrim DSL , at Milebush, 2:00pm ;

GFA Girls U19 Premier:

Corrib Celtic v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm ;

Colga v Moyne Villa , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm ;

Oughterard v Colemanstown Utd , at New Village, 2:00pm ;

FAI Boys U18 Youth Cup:

Westport United v Mervue Utd , at TBC, <> ;

Castlebar Celtic v Craughwell United , at Castlebar Celtic, <> ;

Knocknacarra v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm ;

Salthill Devon v Ballina Town , at Drom, 2:00pm ;

Colemanstown Utd v Athenry , at Colemanstown, 4:00pm moved fvrom 2pm as agreed;

GFA Mens U18 Premier :

Bearna Na Forbacha v Athenry , at Furbo, 2:00pm ;

Mervue Utd v Knocknacarra , at Mervue, 2:00pm ;

Salthill Devon v Colga , at Drom, 2:00pm ;

Maree/Oranmore v Colemanstown Utd , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;

GFA Mens U18 Championship:

Corrib Celtic v Knocknacarra B, at Annaghdown, 2:00pm ;

St Bernards v Craughwell United , at Abbeyknockmoy, 2:00pm ;

Corofin Utd v Moyne Villa , at Corofin, 3:00pm Corofin request 3pm Sudnay for home kick-off time. 08/09;

GFA Mens U18 Division 1:

Oughterard v Kiltullagh , at Kiltullagh Astro, 12:00pm venue moved as agreed;

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Merlin Woods City Park, 2:00pm moved from 1/10 as agreed;

GFA Mens U18 Division 2:

East Galway Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Kiltormer, 2:00pm ;

Renmore v West Coast Utd , at Renmore, 2:00pm ;

GFA Boys U16 Premier:

Mervue Utd v Knocknacarra , at Mervue, 11:00am ;

Maree/Oranmore v Tuam Celtic , at Oranmore, 11:00am ;

Corrib Celtic v Moyne Villa , at Annaghdown, 11:00am ;

GFA Boys U16 Championship:

Athenry v Knocknacarra , at Athenry, 11:00am Athenry request 2pm Saturday as home kick-off time. 13/09;

Colga v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Clarinbridge, 11:00am ;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Galway Bohs , at Furbo, 11:00am ;

GFA Boys U16 Division 1:

St Patricks v MacDara , at Caherlistrane, 11:00am ;

Cregmore/Claregalway B v Kinvara Utd , at Cregmore, 11:00am ;

St Bernards v East Galway Utd , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:00am ;

Oughterard B v Kiltullagh , at New Village, 11:00am ;

GFA Boys U16 Division 2:

Maree/Oranmore B v Renmore , at Oranmore, 11:00am ;

Cregmore/Claregalway C v Moyne Villa B, at Cregmore, 11:00am ;

Tuam Celtic B v Kilshanvey Utd , at Tuam, 11:00am ;

GFA Girls U16 Premier:

Maree/Oranmore v Mervue Utd , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;

St Bernards v Athenry , at Abbeyknockmoy, 2:00pm ;

GFA Girls U16 Championship:

Colemanstown Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Colemanstown, 11:30am Moved to 11.30pm by agreement. 10/09.;

Kilshanvey Utd v Loughrea , at Kilconly, 12:00pm ;

Knocknacarra v Colga , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm Knocknacarra request 2pm Sunday for home kick-off. 13/09;

GFA Boys U15 Premier:

Maree/Oranmore v Mervue Utd , at Oranmore, 4:00pm Moved from 23/09 due to both teams in SFAI. 15/09;

GFA Girls U14 Premier:

Colga v Knocknacarra , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm ;

Salthill Devon v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Drom, 12:00pm ;

Loughrea v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Loughrea, 12:30pm ;

GFA Girls U14 Championship:

Kinvara Utd v Athenry , at Kinvara, 11:00am moved from 1pm as agreed;

Moyne Villa v Corrib Celtic , at Headford, 12:00pm ;

East Galway Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Kiltormer, 12:00pm ;

GFA Girls U14 Division 1:

West Coast Utd v Kilshanvey Utd , at Letterfrack, 12:00pm ;

Oughterard v St Bernards , at New Village, 12:00pm ;

GFA Girls U14 Division 2:

Knocknacarra B v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm ;

Renmore v Corrib Rangers , at Renmore, 12:00pm ;

GFA Boys U12 Championship:

Oughterard v St Bernards , at New Village, 12:00pm Oughterard request 12pm Sunday for home kick-off. 13/09;

GFA Boys U12 Division 2:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Furbo, 1:00pm Bearna Forbacha request 12.30pm for home kick-off. 13/09;

Salthill Devon B v Loughrea , at Drom, 4:00pm moved from 30/9 as agreed;

GFA Boys U12 Division 6:

Athenry D v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Athenry, 10:30am Athenry home Kick-off time request of 10:30am. 10/09;

GFA Girls U12 Premier:

Knocknacarra v Colga , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am ;

Cregmore/Claregalway v Maree/Oranmore , at Cregmore, 10:00am ;

Renmore v Athenry , at Renmore, 12:00pm moved from 10am as agreed;

GFA Girls U12 Championship:

Colemanstown Utd v Moyne Villa , at Colemanstown, 10:00am ;

Mervue Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Mervue, 10:00am ;

Loughrea v Salthill Devon , at St Brendans NS, 10:00am ;

GFA Girls U12 Division 1:

Bearna Na Forbacha B v Salthill Devon B, at Furbo, 10:00am ;

Kilshanvey Utd v Oughterard , at Kilconly, 10:00am ;

East Galway Utd v Knocknacarra B, at Kiltormer, 10:00am ;

GFA Girls u12 Division 2:

West Utd v Kiltullagh , at South Park, 10:00am ;

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Kinvara Utd , at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:00am ;

Renmore v Colemanstown Utd B, at Renmore, 10:00am ;

Corrib Rangers v Craughwell United , at Westside, 10:00am ;

GFA Girls u12 Division 3:

Maree/Oranmore B v Athenry B, at Oranmore, 10:00am ;

Cregmore/Claregalway B v Moyne Villa B, at Cregmore, 10:00am ;

Salthill Devon C v Kiltullagh , at Drom, 10:00am ;

Corrib Celtic B v Colga B, at Annaghdown, 11:30am Corrib Celtic request 11.30am for home kick-off. 13/09;

Tuesday 03rd October 2023



SFAI U15 Boys:

Maree/Oranmore v Moyne Villa , at Headford Astro, 7:00pm ;

Wednesday 04th October 2023



GFA Mens U21 Premier:

Maree/Oranmore v Moyne Villa , at Oranmore, 8:00pm ;

Athenry v Colga , at Athenry, 8:00pm ;

Mervue Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Mervue, 8:00pm ;

GFA Mens U21 Championship:

Kiltullagh v Oughterard , at Kiltullagh, 8:00pm moved from 13/9/23 as agreed;

GFA Girls U19 Premier:

Salthill Devon v Craughwell United , at Drom, 8:00pm ;