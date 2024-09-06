6 September 2024
~6 minutes read
‘Unrivalled Day of Energy, Positivity and Fun’ Promised at 2024 Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others National Festival Day that includes Ballinasloe, Mountbellew/Moylough and Salthill/Knocknacarra
PARTICIPANTS can expect an ‘unrivalled day of energy, positivity and fun’ at the 2024 Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others National Festival Day, scheduled for Saturday September 7.
The scene is set for another spectacular event showcasing the very best of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s thriving initiative.
In May of this year, The Federation of Irish Sport 7th annual Irish Sport Industry awards saw the Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme honoured with the ‘Best Initiative to Promote Women in Sport & Physical Activity.’
Last month, Sports Direct recently announced a three-year extension to its sponsorship of the programme.
The number of participating clubs has risen from 220 to over 500 in the space of three years of the partnership, with 81 new clubs established in 2024 alone.
Tomorrow, it’s expected that almost 3,000 women will make the trip to the Naomh Mearnóg and St Sylvester’s clubs in Dublin for the National Festival Day.
138 Gaelic4Mothers&Others clubs from all over the country are registered for the chance to sample the unique atmosphere of festival day, which will also provide the opportunity to get together and play games in a non-competitive and fun environment.
Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others ambassador Annalyvia Hinds has been previewing festival day with social media content.
From the Armagh Harps club, Annalyvia said: “My experience and the reason why I joined Gaelic4Mothers&Others is that it is so good for my mental health, getting a little break from the kids, clearing my head and being part of a community.”
Teams will start to register from 10.15am, with the eagerly-anticipated mass-warm up scheduled for 11.20am on the Naomh Mearnóg Astroturf.
Games on 23 pitches are set to commence at 12pm and after the final games throw in at 3.30pm, live music will commence.
A silent disco and the Sports Direct zone will be other attractions on the day, while the 2FM Roadcaster will be on site from 12pm, with popular afternoon presenters Roz Purcell and Emma Power bringing a flavour of the event into homes across the country!
The LGFA was fully subscribed once again for this event, with a large number of teams on a waiting list.
The Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme is an innovative way to introduce mothers and other women to Ladies Gaelic Football in a fun, non-competitive and social environment.
Speaking on behalf of the LGFA, President Mícheál Naughton commented: “We are eagerly anticipating the big event on Saturday. The sheer scale of the Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others National blitz day has to be seen to be believed and we are so pleased to see this programme growing on an annual basis.
“We were delighted to confirm a three-year sponsorship extension with Sports Direct last month and their presence has helped to elevate the status of the programme to new levels.
“Sports Direct are pro-active and enthusiastic sponsors, with a real passion for Ladies Gaelic Football and this programme specifically.
“With the emphasis very much on football, fun and entertainment, the almost 3,000 women who will gather at Naomh Mearnóg and St Sylvester’s will experience a day they’ll never forget.”
Sharon Lancaster, Marketing Manager, Sports Direct Ireland added: “We are delighted to be back for a fourth year in our partnership with the LGFA and the fantastic Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme.
“The growth of this programme has been phenomenal and the number of participating clubs has doubled in our partnership lifespan, it truly showcases how sport can be a great equaliser for everyone. Our research has showed how important this programme is to women both socially and mentally, something that we are proud to support.
“The blitz this Saturday is an unrivalled day in its energy, positivity and fun, with some exciting activations from Sports Direct.”
The list of clubs attending the 2024 Festival Day is as follows:
|
Naomh Gall
|
Antrim
|
Cumann An Phiarsaigh
|
Antrim
|
St John’s GAC Belfast
|
Antrim
|
Colin Gaels
|
Antrim
|
Kickhams Creggan
|
Antrim
|
Éire Óg
|
Armagh
|
Culloville Blues
|
Armagh
|
Armagh Harps
|
Armagh
|
Crossmaglen Rangers
|
Armagh
|
Ballon
|
Carlow
|
Fighting Cocks
|
Carlow
|
Éire Óg
|
Carlow
|
Old Leighlin
|
Carlow
|
Cootehill Celtic
|
Cavan
|
Templeport
|
Cavan
|
Killygarry
|
Cavan
|
Redhills
|
Cavan
|
Geata Gaels
|
Clare
|
Wolfe Tones na Sionna
|
Clare
|
Fergus Rovers
|
Clare
|
Carrigtwohill Cougars
|
Cork
|
Ballinhassig
|
Cork
|
Ballyhea
|
Cork
|
Midleton Wagpies
|
Cork
|
Carrigaline
|
Cork
|
Ballincollig Collig Cailínís
|
Cork
|
Ballinascreen
|
Derry
|
Steelstown Brian Og’s
|
Derry
|
Foreglen
|
Derry
|
Glenswilly
|
Donegal
|
St. Mary’s Convoy
|
Donegal
|
Gaeil Fhánada
|
Donegal
|
Dundrum
|
Down
|
Ardglass
|
Down
|
Mayobridge
|
Down
|
Bright
|
Down
|
St. Pauls Holywood
|
Down
|
Clonduff
|
Down
|
Glasdrumman
|
Down
|
Carryduff
|
Down
|
Clann Na Banna
|
Down
|
St. Patricks Palmerstown
|
Dublin
|
Robert Emmets
|
Dublin
|
Ballinteer St. John’s
|
Dublin
|
St.Finian’s Swords
|
Dublin
|
Whitehall Comlcille
|
Dublin
|
St. Judes
|
Dublin
|
Ranelagh Gaels
|
Dublin
|
Ballyboughal
|
Dublin
|
Cuala
|
Dublin
|
Craobh Chiarain
|
Dublin
|
Templeogue Synge Street
|
Dublin
|
Erins Isle
|
Dublin
|
Good Counsel Liffey Gaels
|
Dublin
|
Round Towers Lusk
|
Dublin
|
Naomh Olaf
|
Dublin
|
St. Sylvesters
|
Dublin
|
Naomh Mearnóg
|
Dublin
|
Ballyboden St. Endas
|
Dublin
|
Teemore
|
Fermanagh
|
Belcoo O’Rahillys
|
Fermanagh
|
Naomh Mhuire Oranmore Maree
|
Galway
|
Ballinasloe
|
Galway
|
Mountbellew Moylough
|
Galway
|
Salthill Knocknacarra
|
Galway
|
Tuosist – Mná Réalta
|
Kerry
|
Southern Gaels
|
Kerry
|
Rathmore
|
Kerry
|
Monasterevin
|
Kildare
|
Confey
|
Kildare
|
St. Mary’s
|
Kildare
|
Naas
|
Kildare
|
Rathangan
|
Kildare
|
Mullinavat
|
Kilkenny
|
Muckalee
|
Kilkenny
|
Tullogher-Rosbercon
|
Kilkenny
|
Portlaoise
|
Laois
|
Colt
|
Laois
|
St Conleths
|
Laois
|
The Heath
|
Laois
|
Glencar Manor
|
Leitrim
|
Melvin Gaels
|
Leitrim
|
Allen Gaels
|
Leitrim
|
Fenagh
|
Leitrim
|
Feohanagh Castlemahon
|
Limerick
|
Oola
|
Limerick
|
Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan
|
Limerick
|
Monaleen
|
Limerick
|
Legan
|
Longford
|
Killoe
|
Longford
|
St. Helens
|
Longford
|
St Mochtas
|
Louth
|
Naomh Fionnbarra & St. Annes
|
Louth
|
Naomh Mairtin
|
Louth
|
Geraldines
|
Louth
|
Burrishoole
|
Mayo
|
Castlebar Mitchels
|
Mayo
|
Shrule/Glencorrib
|
Mayo
|
Longwood
|
Meath
|
St Pats GAA Stamullen
|
Meath
|
Summerhill
|
Meath
|
Nobber
|
Meath
|
Dunsany
|
Meath
|
Seneschalstown
|
Meath
|
Dunshaughlin & Royal Gaels
|
Meath
|
Aughnamullen
|
Monaghan
|
Sean McDermotts
|
Monaghan
|
Scotstown
|
Monaghan
|
Clones
|
Monaghan
|
Ballinamere Durrow
|
Offaly
|
Rhode
|
Offaly
|
Clara
|
Offaly
|
Clonbullogue
|
Offaly
|
St Ciarans
|
Roscommon
|
St.Brigids
|
Roscommon
|
Coolera/Strandhill
|
Sligo
|
Enniscrone Kilglass
|
Sligo
|
Curry
|
Sligo
|
Mullinahone
|
Tipperary
|
Ardfinnan
|
Tipperary
|
Boherlahan Dualla
|
Tipperary
|
Cookstown Fr.Rocks
|
Tyrone
|
Cappagh
|
Tyrone
|
Beragh Red Knights
|
Tyrone
|
Dromore St Dympna’s
|
Tyrone
|
Errigal Ciaran
|
Tyrone
|
St. Annes Dunhill
|
Waterford
|
The Downs
|
Westmeath
|
Killucan
|
Westmeath
|
Moate
|
Westmeath
|
Mullingar Shamrocks
|
Westmeath
|
St.Joseph’s
|
Wexford
|
St. Fintans
|
Wexford
|
St. Patricks
|
Wexford
|
Tinahely
|
Wicklow
|
Eire Og Greystones
|
Wicklow
|
Bray Emmets
|
Wicklow
|
Newtown
|
Wicklow