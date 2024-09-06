Galway Bay FM

6 September 2024

~6 minutes read

‘Unrivalled Day of Energy, Positivity and Fun’ Promised at 2024 Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others National Festival Day that includes Ballinasloe, Mountbellew/Moylough and Salthill/Knocknacarra

PARTICIPANTS can expect an ‘unrivalled day of energy, positivity and fun’ at the 2024 Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others National Festival Day, scheduled for Saturday September 7.
The scene is set for another spectacular event showcasing the very best of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s thriving initiative.
In May of this year, The Federation of Irish Sport 7th annual Irish Sport Industry awards saw the Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme honoured with the ‘Best Initiative to Promote Women in Sport & Physical Activity.’
The number of participating clubs has risen from 220 to over 500 in the space of three years of the partnership, with 81 new clubs established in 2024 alone.
Tomorrow, it’s expected that almost 3,000 women will make the trip to the Naomh Mearnóg and St Sylvester’s clubs in Dublin for the National Festival Day.
138 Gaelic4Mothers&Others clubs from all over the country are registered for the chance to sample the unique atmosphere of festival day, which will also provide the opportunity to get together and play games in a non-competitive and fun environment.
Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others ambassador Annalyvia Hinds has been previewing festival day with social media content.
From the Armagh Harps club, Annalyvia said: “My experience and the reason why I joined Gaelic4Mothers&Others is that it is so good for my mental health, getting a little break from the kids, clearing my head and being part of a community.”
Teams will start to register from 10.15am, with the eagerly-anticipated mass-warm up scheduled for 11.20am on the Naomh Mearnóg Astroturf.
Games on 23 pitches are set to commence at 12pm and after the final games throw in at 3.30pm, live music will commence.
A silent disco and the Sports Direct zone will be other attractions on the day, while the 2FM Roadcaster will be on site from 12pm, with popular afternoon presenters Roz Purcell and Emma Power bringing a flavour of the event into homes across the country!
The LGFA was fully subscribed once again for this event, with a large number of teams on a waiting list.
The Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme is an innovative way to introduce mothers and other women to Ladies Gaelic Football in a fun, non-competitive and social environment.
Speaking on behalf of the LGFA, President Mícheál Naughton commented: “We are eagerly anticipating the big event on Saturday. The sheer scale of the Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others National blitz day has to be seen to be believed and we are so pleased to see this programme growing on an annual basis.
“We were delighted to confirm a three-year sponsorship extension with Sports Direct last month and their presence has helped to elevate the status of the programme to new levels.
“Sports Direct are pro-active and enthusiastic sponsors, with a real passion for Ladies Gaelic Football and this programme specifically.
“With the emphasis very much on football, fun and entertainment, the almost 3,000 women who will gather at Naomh Mearnóg and St Sylvester’s will experience a day they’ll never forget.”
Sharon Lancaster, Marketing Manager, Sports Direct Ireland added: “We are delighted to be back for a fourth year in our partnership with the LGFA and the fantastic Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme.
“The growth of this programme has been phenomenal and the number of participating clubs has doubled in our partnership lifespan, it truly showcases how sport can be a great equaliser for everyone. Our research has showed how important this programme is to women both socially and mentally, something that we are proud to support.
“The blitz this Saturday is an unrivalled day in its energy, positivity and fun, with some exciting activations from Sports Direct.” 
The list of clubs attending the 2024 Festival Day is as follows:
Naomh Gall
Antrim
Cumann An Phiarsaigh
Antrim
St John’s GAC Belfast
Antrim
Colin Gaels
Antrim
Kickhams Creggan
Antrim
Éire Óg
Armagh
Culloville Blues
Armagh
Armagh Harps
Armagh
Crossmaglen Rangers
Armagh
Ballon
Carlow
Fighting Cocks
Carlow
Éire Óg
Carlow
Old Leighlin
Carlow
Cootehill Celtic
Cavan
Templeport
Cavan
Killygarry
Cavan
Redhills
Cavan
Geata Gaels
Clare
Wolfe Tones na Sionna
Clare
Fergus Rovers
Clare
Carrigtwohill Cougars
Cork
Ballinhassig
Cork
Ballyhea
Cork
Midleton Wagpies
Cork
Carrigaline
Cork
Ballincollig Collig Cailínís
Cork
Ballinascreen
Derry
Steelstown Brian Og’s
Derry
Foreglen
Derry
Glenswilly
Donegal
St. Mary’s Convoy
Donegal
Gaeil Fhánada
Donegal
Dundrum
Down
Ardglass
Down
Mayobridge
Down
Bright
Down
St. Pauls Holywood
Down
Clonduff
Down
Glasdrumman
Down
Carryduff
Down
Clann Na Banna
Down
St. Patricks Palmerstown
Dublin
Robert Emmets
Dublin
Ballinteer St. John’s
Dublin
St.Finian’s Swords
Dublin
Whitehall Comlcille
Dublin
St. Judes
Dublin
Ranelagh Gaels
Dublin
Ballyboughal
Dublin
Cuala
Dublin
 Craobh Chiarain
Dublin
Templeogue Synge Street
Dublin
Erins Isle
Dublin
Good Counsel Liffey Gaels
Dublin
Round Towers Lusk
Dublin
Naomh Olaf
Dublin
St. Sylvesters
Dublin
Naomh Mearnóg
Dublin
Ballyboden St. Endas
Dublin
Teemore
Fermanagh
Belcoo O’Rahillys
Fermanagh
Naomh Mhuire Oranmore Maree
Galway
Ballinasloe
Galway
Mountbellew Moylough
Galway
Salthill Knocknacarra
Galway
Tuosist – Mná Réalta
Kerry
Southern Gaels
Kerry
Rathmore
Kerry
Monasterevin
Kildare
Confey
Kildare
St. Mary’s
Kildare
Naas
Kildare
Rathangan
Kildare
Mullinavat
Kilkenny
Muckalee
Kilkenny
Tullogher-Rosbercon
Kilkenny
Portlaoise
Laois
Colt
Laois
St Conleths
Laois
The Heath
Laois
Glencar Manor
Leitrim
Melvin Gaels
Leitrim
Allen Gaels
Leitrim
Fenagh
Leitrim
Feohanagh Castlemahon
Limerick
Oola
Limerick
Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan
Limerick
Monaleen
Limerick
Legan
Longford
Killoe
Longford
St. Helens
Longford
St Mochtas
Louth
Naomh Fionnbarra & St. Annes
Louth
Naomh Mairtin
Louth
Geraldines
Louth
Burrishoole
Mayo
Castlebar Mitchels
Mayo
Shrule/Glencorrib
Mayo
Longwood
Meath
St Pats GAA Stamullen
Meath
Summerhill
Meath
Nobber
Meath
Dunsany
Meath
Seneschalstown
Meath
Dunshaughlin & Royal Gaels
Meath
Aughnamullen
Monaghan
Sean McDermotts
Monaghan
Scotstown
Monaghan
Clones
Monaghan
Ballinamere Durrow
Offaly
Rhode
Offaly
Clara
Offaly
Clonbullogue
Offaly
St Ciarans
Roscommon
St.Brigids
Roscommon
Coolera/Strandhill
Sligo
Enniscrone Kilglass
Sligo
Curry
Sligo
Mullinahone
Tipperary
Ardfinnan
Tipperary
Boherlahan Dualla
Tipperary
Cookstown Fr.Rocks
Tyrone
Cappagh
Tyrone
Beragh Red Knights
Tyrone
Dromore St Dympna’s
Tyrone
Errigal Ciaran
Tyrone
St. Annes Dunhill
Waterford
The Downs
Westmeath
Killucan
Westmeath
Moate
Westmeath
Mullingar Shamrocks
Westmeath
St.Joseph’s
Wexford
St. Fintans
Wexford
St. Patricks
Wexford
Tinahely
Wicklow
Eire Og Greystones
Wicklow
Bray Emmets
Wicklow
Newtown
Wicklow
In attendance at a photocall at Whitehall Colmcille GAA club in Dublin to confirm a renewal of Sports Direct’s sponsorship of the LGFA’s Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme are Kate Steele of Whitehall Colmcille, Mícheál Naughton, LGFA President, Sharon Lancaster, Marketing Manager, Frasers Group, on behalf of Sports Direct, and Jennifer Fitzgerald of Whitehall Colmcille. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

