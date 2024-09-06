‘Unrivalled Day of Energy, Positivity and Fun’ Promised at 2024 Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others National Festival Day that includes Ballinasloe, Mountbellew/Moylough and Salthill/Knocknacarra

PARTICIPANTS can expect an ‘unrivalled day of energy, positivity and fun’ at the 2024 Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others National Festival Day, scheduled for Saturday September 7.

The scene is set for another spectacular event showcasing the very best of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s thriving initiative.

In May of this year, The Federation of Irish Sport 7th annual Irish Sport Industry awards saw the Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme honoured with the ‘Best Initiative to Promote Women in Sport & Physical Activity.’

The number of participating clubs has risen from 220 to over 500 in the space of three years of the partnership, with 81 new clubs established in 2024 alone.

Tomorrow, it’s expected that almost 3,000 women will make the trip to the Naomh Mearnóg and St Sylvester’s clubs in Dublin for the National Festival Day.

138 Gaelic4Mothers&Others clubs from all over the country are registered for the chance to sample the unique atmosphere of festival day, which will also provide the opportunity to get together and play games in a non-competitive and fun environment.

Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others ambassador Annalyvia Hinds has been previewing festival day with social media content.

From the Armagh Harps club, Annalyvia said: “My experience and the reason why I joined Gaelic4Mothers&Others is that it is so good for my mental health, getting a little break from the kids, clearing my head and being part of a community.”

Teams will start to register from 10.15am, with the eagerly-anticipated mass-warm up scheduled for 11.20am on the Naomh Mearnóg Astroturf.

Games on 23 pitches are set to commence at 12pm and after the final games throw in at 3.30pm, live music will commence.

A silent disco and the Sports Direct zone will be other attractions on the day, while the 2FM Roadcaster will be on site from 12pm, with popular afternoon presenters Roz Purcell and Emma Power bringing a flavour of the event into homes across the country!

The LGFA was fully subscribed once again for this event, with a large number of teams on a waiting list.

The Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme is an innovative way to introduce mothers and other women to Ladies Gaelic Football in a fun, non-competitive and social environment.

Speaking on behalf of the LGFA, President Mícheál Naughton commented: “We are eagerly anticipating the big event on Saturday. The sheer scale of the Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others National blitz day has to be seen to be believed and we are so pleased to see this programme growing on an annual basis.

“We were delighted to confirm a three-year sponsorship extension with Sports Direct last month and their presence has helped to elevate the status of the programme to new levels.

“Sports Direct are pro-active and enthusiastic sponsors, with a real passion for Ladies Gaelic Football and this programme specifically.

“With the emphasis very much on football, fun and entertainment, the almost 3,000 women who will gather at Naomh Mearnóg and St Sylvester’s will experience a day they’ll never forget.”

Sharon Lancaster, Marketing Manager, Sports Direct Ireland added: “We are delighted to be back for a fourth year in our partnership with the LGFA and the fantastic Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme.

“The growth of this programme has been phenomenal and the number of participating clubs has doubled in our partnership lifespan, it truly showcases how sport can be a great equaliser for everyone. Our research has showed how important this programme is to women both socially and mentally, something that we are proud to support.

“The blitz this Saturday is an unrivalled day in its energy, positivity and fun, with some exciting activations from Sports Direct.”

The list of clubs attending the 2024 Festival Day is as follows:

Naomh Gall Antrim Cumann An Phiarsaigh Antrim St John’s GAC Belfast Antrim Colin Gaels Antrim Kickhams Creggan Antrim Éire Óg Armagh Culloville Blues Armagh Armagh Harps Armagh Crossmaglen Rangers Armagh Ballon Carlow Fighting Cocks Carlow Éire Óg Carlow Old Leighlin Carlow Cootehill Celtic Cavan Templeport Cavan Killygarry Cavan Redhills Cavan Geata Gaels Clare Wolfe Tones na Sionna Clare Fergus Rovers Clare Carrigtwohill Cougars Cork Ballinhassig Cork Ballyhea Cork Midleton Wagpies Cork Carrigaline Cork Ballincollig Collig Cailínís Cork Ballinascreen Derry Steelstown Brian Og’s Derry Foreglen Derry Glenswilly Donegal St. Mary’s Convoy Donegal Gaeil Fhánada Donegal Dundrum Down Ardglass Down Mayobridge Down Bright Down St. Pauls Holywood Down Clonduff Down Glasdrumman Down Carryduff Down Clann Na Banna Down St. Patricks Palmerstown Dublin Robert Emmets Dublin Ballinteer St. John’s Dublin St.Finian’s Swords Dublin Whitehall Comlcille Dublin St. Judes Dublin Ranelagh Gaels Dublin Ballyboughal Dublin Cuala Dublin Craobh Chiarain Dublin Templeogue Synge Street Dublin Erins Isle Dublin Good Counsel Liffey Gaels Dublin Round Towers Lusk Dublin Naomh Olaf Dublin St. Sylvesters Dublin Naomh Mearnóg Dublin Ballyboden St. Endas Dublin Teemore Fermanagh Belcoo O’Rahillys Fermanagh Naomh Mhuire Oranmore Maree Galway Ballinasloe Galway Mountbellew Moylough Galway Salthill Knocknacarra Galway Tuosist – Mná Réalta Kerry Southern Gaels Kerry Rathmore Kerry Monasterevin Kildare Confey Kildare St. Mary’s Kildare Naas Kildare Rathangan Kildare Mullinavat Kilkenny Muckalee Kilkenny Tullogher-Rosbercon Kilkenny Portlaoise Laois Colt Laois St Conleths Laois The Heath Laois Glencar Manor Leitrim Melvin Gaels Leitrim Allen Gaels Leitrim Fenagh Leitrim Feohanagh Castlemahon Limerick Oola Limerick Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan Limerick Monaleen Limerick Legan Longford Killoe Longford St. Helens Longford St Mochtas Louth Naomh Fionnbarra & St. Annes Louth Naomh Mairtin Louth Geraldines Louth Burrishoole Mayo Castlebar Mitchels Mayo Shrule/Glencorrib Mayo Longwood Meath St Pats GAA Stamullen Meath Summerhill Meath Nobber Meath Dunsany Meath Seneschalstown Meath Dunshaughlin & Royal Gaels Meath Aughnamullen Monaghan Sean McDermotts Monaghan Scotstown Monaghan Clones Monaghan Ballinamere Durrow Offaly Rhode Offaly Clara Offaly Clonbullogue Offaly St Ciarans Roscommon St.Brigids Roscommon Coolera/Strandhill Sligo Enniscrone Kilglass Sligo Curry Sligo Mullinahone Tipperary Ardfinnan Tipperary Boherlahan Dualla Tipperary Cookstown Fr.Rocks Tyrone Cappagh Tyrone Beragh Red Knights Tyrone Dromore St Dympna’s Tyrone Errigal Ciaran Tyrone St. Annes Dunhill Waterford The Downs Westmeath Killucan Westmeath Moate Westmeath Mullingar Shamrocks Westmeath St.Joseph’s Wexford St. Fintans Wexford St. Patricks Wexford Tinahely Wicklow Eire Og Greystones Wicklow Bray Emmets Wicklow Newtown Wicklow