University sends best wishes to All-Ireland footballers

NUI Galway has sent a good luck message to the Galway All-Ireland footballers, management and back room team ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland football final.

President of the University, Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh extended best wishes, as the county bids to lift the Sam Maguire for the tenth time, with several of the team among our students and alumni.

The Galway panel also includes Matthew Tierney, who captained the NUI Galway GAA Sigerson Cup team to victory last February.

Professor Ó hÓgartaigh said: “I have no doubt about how much this match means to all the players, their families, club and everyone to whom they are close. All of us in NUI Galway share those feelings. We are rooting for the team.

“Some of the players have represented our university, and in doing so they have experience of a big stage. Representing Galway in Croke Park is a real inspiration, not least to young people who strive to achieve.”

Professor Ó hÓgartaigh added: “Ar nós dán Uí Dhireáin, An tEarrach Thiar, tá curach lán éisc anseo, ag teacht chun cladaigh – and, as we are reminded by the great song sung on another great occasion in Croke Park by a great singer and alumnus of our university, Joe McDonagh RIP, the West’s Awake! The spirit of generations is with the team.”