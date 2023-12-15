Galway Bay FM

15 December 2023

University of Galway Win Higher Education Division 1 Hurling League

University of Galway successfully retained their Higher Education Division 1 Hurling League title on Friday (15th December) when they beat University of Limerick 1-18 to 1-14 in Dangan.

Alex Connaire’s second half goal proved critical as the Galway side overturned this year’s heavy Fitzgibbon Cup Final defeat to the Shannonsiders.

Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan reports

Afterwards, Niall caught up with the University of Galway captain Conor Cunningham.

Niall also got the thoughts of University of Galway manager Jeff Lynskey.

