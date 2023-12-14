University of Galway vs University of Limerick (Division 1 Hurling League Final Preview with Jeff Lynskey)

Defending league champions University of Galway go up against fierce rivals University of Limerick on Friday (15th December 2023) in the Higher Education Division 1 Hurling League Final.

It’s a repeat of this year’s Fitzgibbon Cup decider when the Munster team prevailed by 4-19 to 1-13. They also met during the round-robin series this campaign with the Shannonsiders prevailing by 0-23 to 0-18.

Galway still have 11 starters from that team available this season though county commitments will rule some out of this league final.

Leading up to the game, University of Galway manager Jeff Lynskey has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Dangan on Friday is 7.30pm and we’ll have updates on ‘Over The Line’ here on Galway Bay FM.