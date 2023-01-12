University of Galway off to a winning start in Sigerson Cup

The University of Galway got their defense of the Sigerson Cup off to a winning start last night in Dangan following a 3-10 to 1-6 win over the University of Maynooth in Dangan. First-half goals from Salthill Knocknacarra’s Cathal Sweeney and Oileain Arann’s Patrick O’Donnell had the Galway lads 2-4 to 0-2 up at the break and despite Maynooth closing the gap with a goal from Naas forward Darragh Kirwan midway through the second half, University of Galway were always in control. Galway county star Matthew Tierney, Cian Monaghan and Paul Kelly were all on the mark with points, before Tomo Culhane finished the scoring with a goal in stoppage time. Next up for University of Galway is a mouth-watering clash with UCD next week.

University of Galway: T Culhane 1-4 (0-2f, 0-1m), P O’Donnell 1-1, C Sweeney 1-0, M Tierney 0-2, S O’Flynn 0-1, P Kelly 0-1, C Monaghan 0-1.

Maynooth University: D Kirwan 1-2 (0-2f), D Walsh 0-1f, R Kinsella 0-1, S O’Sullivan 0-1f, D Hanafin 0-1.

UNIVERSITY OF GALWAY: C Carroll; C Dunleavy, C Murray, E Lyons; C Monaghan, S O’Flynn, R Egan; P Kelly, G Davoren; G Burke, M Tierney, C Sweeney; P O’Donnell, M McInerney, T Culhane. Subs: E Kelly for McInerney (34), D Heneghan for O’Donnell (49), C Donoghue for Davoren (55).

MAYNOOTH UNIVERSITY: C Burke; C McCarrick, C Walsh, A Brazil; P McDermott, J Lawler, C Harnett; D Lyons, D Hanafin; D Walsh, R Kinsella, K Dwyer; S O’Sullivan, D Kirwan, D Conlon. Subs: T Moran for Harnett (38), F Ó Giolláin for D Walsh (44), L Killian for C Walsh (44), F Dempsey for Kinsella (57).

Referee: P Maguire (Longford)

Meanwhile, last year’s Trench Cup winners ATU Galway (formerly GMIT) were beaten 1-13 to 0-9 by TU Dublin in Grangegorman last night. The sides were level at 0-6 each at half-time, but a goal by substitute Kevin Callaghan from Dublin on 40 minutes put daylight between the teams, and despite the best efforts of ATU Galway’s full forward Dylan Farrell from Longford and corner back James Foley from Mountbellew Moylough, it was the Dublin side who prevailed comfortably. Next up for ATU Galway is a clash with UCC next week.

Scorers for TU Dublin: M Lavin (0-5, 2f), K Callaghan (1-0), R O’Dwyer (0-2, 2f), S Cunnane (0-2), F O’Shea, R Deegan, K McGinnis, D Campion (0-1 each).

Scorers for ATU Galway: D Farrell (0-4, 4f), D Ruane (0-2), N Grainger (f), J Foley, C Reed (0-1 each).

TU DUBLIN: D Brooks (Wexford); S Ryan (Meath), A Daly (Westmeath), F O’Shea (Wicklow); C Hanley (Mayo), C Hickey (Meath), C Grimes (Kildare); R Deegan (Dublin), K McGinnis (Dublin); R O’Dwyer (Dublin), S Cummins (Roscommon), S Guiden (Dublin); M Lavin (Dublin), R McAllister (Monaghan), D Campion (Meath).

Subs: K Callaghan (Dublin) for McAllister (h-t), J Dalton (Kildare) for Guiden (43), F Murray (Dublin) for O’Dwyer (56).

ATU GALWAY: J Livingstone (Mayo); J Foley (Galway), L Costello (Galway), J O’Malley (Mayo); J McGrath (Galway), J Moran (Westmeath), J Shields (Longford); D Ruane (Roscommon), C Raftery (Galway); C Reed (Mayo), A McDermott (Roscommon), M Byrne (Westmeath); N Grainger (Galway), D Farrell (Longford), C Keenan (Longford).

Subs: C Roarty (Donegal) for Shields (h-t), A McManus (Fermanagh) for O’Malley (43), G Higgins (Galway) for Keenan (50), R Brogan (Longford) for Grainger (58).

Referee: A Nolan (Wicklow).