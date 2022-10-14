University of Galway Maree to host Champions Tralee



University of Galway Maree Men’s Basketball team will be aiming to continue their unbeaten start to the 2022/23 Superleague when they host current champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors this Saturday in the Kingfisher Sports Centre in the University at 7pm.’

It’s been a great opening to the campaign for Charlie Crowley’s men, with an away victory over Griffith College Templeogue at the National Basketball Arena first day out backed up with a home win over Flexachem KCYMS Killorglin last weekend.

In contrast, last season’s winners from Tralee have had mixed results, including a shock away loss to Belfast Star last Saturday.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for Tralee player Dre Jackson (pictured) who returns to face his former Galway teammates, who he soldiered alongside as they came agonisingly close to making a Cup final last season.

Much interest will also centre around Kieran Donaghy who is set to line out for the Warriors.

‘Star’ is probably best known for his All-Ireland winning All-Star Gaelic Football performances with Kerry, but there’s no doubting his basketball ability and he will be one to watch this weekend.

For Maree, there are many excellent players too, with their new-look squad already gelling well this season.

Spaniard Rodrigo Gómez was the top scorer last time out, while fellow International signings Jarett Haines (USA) and Joe ‘Junior’ Mvuezolo (England) led the charge on opening day.

The team will be led by Galway men Eoin Rockall and Stephen Commins, with the latter set for a busy weekend as he is set to line out for Oranmore Maree in their Galway Hurling Championship tie against Turloughmore at Kenny Park on Sunday.