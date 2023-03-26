University of Galway Maree on cusp of historic treble following dramatic Superleague Semi-Final win

The University of Galway Maree Senior Men are on the cusp of an historic treble following a dramatic win in the Superleague Semi-Final on Saturday Night.
Facing Belfast Star, Charlie Crowley’s men had to come from behind to win 87-75.
Here is the commentary and reaction of the Semi-Final with John Mulligan and Adrian O’Neill:
|University of Galway Maree
4 – Cathal Finn
7 – John Burke
8 – Stephen Commins (Jnt Capt)
9 – Eoin Rockall (Jnt Capt)
10 – Ben Burke
11 – Zach Light
12 – Matthew Sweeney
13 – Gary Fernane
14 – Rodrigo Gomez
15 – Jarett Haines
22 – Malik Thiam
33 – Zvonimir Cutuk
34 – Paul Freeman
Head Coach
Charlie Crowley
Assistant Coaches
Colm O’Hagan
John Finn
Manager
Ross Doyle
|Belfast Star
4 – Aidan Quinn
5 – Conor Quinn
6 – Max Richardson
8 – Jack Summersgill
10 – Conor Johnston (Capt)
11 – Darragh Ferguson
12 – Paddy McGaharan
13 – Shon Briggs
14 – Pierre Carter
20 – Liam Pettigrew
22 – Oisin Kerlin
Head Coach
Adrian Fulton
Assistant Coaches
Gerard Ryan
Danny Fulton
Team Managers
Joanne O’Neill
Jennah Fulton