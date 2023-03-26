University of Galway Maree on cusp of historic treble following dramatic Superleague Semi-Final win

The University of Galway Maree Senior Men are on the cusp of an historic treble following a dramatic win in the Superleague Semi-Final on Saturday Night.

Facing Belfast Star, Charlie Crowley’s men had to come from behind to win 87-75.

Here is the commentary and reaction of the Semi-Final with John Mulligan and Adrian O’Neill:

University of Galway Maree   
4 – Cathal Finn   
7 – John Burke   
8 – Stephen Commins (Jnt Capt)  
9 – Eoin Rockall (Jnt Capt)   
10 – Ben Burke   
11 – Zach Light   
12 – Matthew Sweeney   
13 – Gary Fernane   
14 – Rodrigo Gomez   
15 – Jarett Haines   
22 – Malik Thiam   
33 – Zvonimir Cutuk   
34 – Paul Freeman   
Head Coach
Charlie Crowley  
Assistant Coaches
Colm O’Hagan
John Finn  
Manager
Ross Doyle       
                		Belfast Star   
4 – Aidan Quinn   
5 – Conor Quinn   
6 – Max Richardson   
8 – Jack Summersgill   
10 – Conor Johnston (Capt)  
11 – Darragh Ferguson   
12 – Paddy McGaharan   
13 – Shon Briggs   
14 – Pierre Carter   
20 – Liam Pettigrew   
22 – Oisin Kerlin    
Head Coach
Adrian Fulton  
Assistant Coaches 
Gerard Ryan
Danny Fulton  
Team Managers
Joanne O’Neill
Jennah Fulton 

