University of Galway Maree off to winning start in InsureMyVan.ie Mens Superleague

Griffith College Templeogue 72 University of Galway Maree 91

Zvonimir Cutuk scored three of Galway’s first four baskets, as they raced to an early 12-2 lead and never relinquished it against Templeogue at Dublin’s National Basketball Arena on Saturday evening, kicking off this season’s Super League with an impressive 91-72 away victory.

6ft 10in centre Cutuk, who spent the last half-decade in Croatia and Austria’s top divisions, set the tone for what was a showcase from Maree’s fresh international talent on matchday one.

Their collectively suffocating defensive pressure and slick shot selection – frequently finding open three-point looks – proved two decisive factors in chipping away at their hosts’ resolve.

Besides bursts of activity from centre James Gormley and shooting guard Lorcan Murphy regularly forcing the issue inside the paint, there wasn’t much for the home fans to celebrate.

It’s easy to see why. Early in the second quarter, a series of plays saw Galway extend their lead rather ruthlessly with summer recruit Rodrigo Gomez in the thick of things.

The 6ft 6in forward, signed from C.B. Clavijo in his native Spain this Summer, ended the evening with the highest plus-minus (30) on his Galway debut.

A nuisance to guard and active on the boards, he rebounded well and imposed himself physically against a side struggling to box him out.

Besides that though, he showed great poise and spatial awareness, baiting a defender to challenge him underneath the rim before flicking a behind-the-back pass to Paul Freeman for an easy jumper.

In the subsequent play, Zach Light showed active hands in forcing a cheap turnover midcourt before Eoin Rockall drove through traffic to finish in the paint.

Galway’s lead ballooned to double figures, as Templeogue’s long-distance shooting waned. Crafty guard Jarret Haines, recruited after a successful college career in the US with Wheeling, was another who shone on their debut under the watchful eye of head coach Charlie Crowley.

Murphy, their captain, led by example and finished with 18 points – most of which came with a heavy deficit to overturn – in a game-high 30 minutes. No Galway player needed more than 25, such was the impact of their comprehensive start: one powered by Joe-Junior Mvuezolo too.

The 26-year-old Londoner, who spent last season with the Sheffield Sharks, scored a joint game-high 23 alongside Haines and will hope for more efficient outings like this one in the coming campaign.

You could quickly see the impact of their arrivals, with Mvuezolo directing defensive assignments and unafraid to get involved on both ends of the floor threatening steals and loose ball deflections.

Selflessness and a willingness to combine with teammates is an attitude that will hearten the coaching staff after a tough finish to the 2021-22 season which saw multiple top players, including leading scorers De’Ondre Jackson and Lovre Tvrdic departing for pastures new this summer.

However, this showing is one to build upon before their home opener against Flexachem KCYMS at Kingfisher next week.