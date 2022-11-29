University of Galway Maree dig in to claim hard-earned win in Tralee



Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 72 University of Galway Maree 80

Jarrett Haines tied his season-high with 32 points, including several clutch free throws late on, as University of Galway Maree rallied from a nine-point deficit with five minutes left to inflict another defeat on Garvey’s Tralee Warriors.

The result means their excellent start to the Superleague season continues, improving to 7-1 and they did it the hard way against their motivated hosts this time around.

From booming music, a pre-match lights show and packed home crowd to an excitable commentator, there was a real party atmosphere at the Tralee Sports Complex on Saturday night.

Tralee, who relinquished a 14-point third quarter lead last time out against Belfast Star, were determined to make amends against the same side who blasted them 90-64 just six weeks prior.

They didn’t get off to the best start, watching Joe-Junior Mvuezolo and Haines drill back-to-back threes before Rodrigo Gomez drew gasps from the crowd, producing a beautiful behind-the-back assist.

However, the first quarter was largely nip-and-tuck – much to their delight – and soon they had a slender advantage to build upon.

De’Ondre Jackson was a determined man in-and-around the paint against his former ball club, though Gomez drilled a pair of triples before Haines finished at the rim through traffic.

Zvonimir Cutuk’s block to deny Matija Jokic’s layup attempt was the first in a series of timely defensive stops by Maree, who made it increasingly difficult for their hosts to create quality looks.

After a scoreless spell lasting almost four minutes, Tralee Warriors’ offensive rebounding helped them dunk their way back into a one-point game.

John Burke was dared to shoot by the Tralee defence and, having missed an open look earlier, wasn’t going to be denied a second time – making a tougher three-pointer during a busy second quarter.

It was Galway’s least productive stint of a frenetic game, mustering just 13 points, as their hosts pressed them into turnovers and frequently profited with buckets from offensive rebounds.

That saw Tralee’s lead increase as high as eight after half-time, though they would later rue their inability to convert a succession of good looks in the paint.

It was a fast-paced, end-to-end battle down the stretch and Galway went about cutting down the deficit.

Haines scored 14 of his 32 points in a nail-biting fourth quarter, as he and Mvuezolo took it upon themselves to push the pace.

Tralee’s momentum teetered back-and-forth: at one stage their lead was cut to two, then they enjoyed a seven-point run and looked certain to close out a hard-fought victory.

Having endured a quiet spell without any made baskets themselves, Eoin Rockall picked the right moment to drain a three-pointer for Maree – 19 seconds after Daniel Jokubaitis did the same up the opposite end.

Haines followed suit on Galway’s next possession and, just like that, the tide turned once more.

Kieran Donaghy fouled out of the game after hauling down Mvuezolo as he charged towards the basket, before the 26-year-old made both free throws as the crowd willed him to miss.

Cutuk got his angles right and shot over Jokic as the big men battled down low, before Rockall’s stealthy defensive play gave Maree a buffer to work with. They had a slender lead, before Cutuk drilled a three-pointer of his own.

A five-point lead with time winding down, Gomez displayed clever game management as Tralee tried to hurry things up and force a mistake.

He manoeuvred to wind the clock down, spun past his man and attempted a contested dunk but got fouled. He, like the aforementioned pair before him, made both foul shots.

The crowd grew restless and could sense their boisterous home support would go unrewarded. Just like that, another lead disappeared. This game was over and a famous win for UG Maree in the Kingdom.

Up next for Galway, they entertain Belfast Star in the InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup quarter-finals next Saturday (7pm at Calasanctius College) – the first of a back-to-back home slate against the North Conference leaders.

Scorers for University of Galway Maree: Jarett Haines 32, Zvonimir Cutuk 12, Joe-Junior Mvuezolo 12, Rodrigo Gomez 9, Paul Freeman 5, Eoin Rockall 5, John Burke 3, Stephen Commins 2.

Scorers for Garvey’s Tralee Warriors: De Ondre Jackson 25, Daniel Jokubaitis 16, Eoin Quigley 11, Kieran Donaghy 8, Matija Jokic 5, Keelan Crowe 3, James Fernane 2, Andree Michelsson 2.

University of Galway Maree:

Starting line-up: Eoin Rockall, Rodrigo Gomez, Jarett Haines, Joe-Junior Mvuezolo, Zvonimir Cutuk.

Bench: Stephen Commins, Ben Burke, Zach Light, Matthew Sweeney, Garry Fernane, John Burke, Paul Freeman.



Garvey’s Tralee Warriors:

Starting line-up: Eoin Quigley, Kieran Donaghy, Daniel Jokubaitis, De Ondre Jackson, Matija Jokic.

Bench: Aivaras Uosis, Daire Kennelly, Jack Tobin, Andree Michelsson, Keelan Crowe, James Fernane, Padraig Fleming.