University of Galway Maree and Mystics qualify for National Cup Finals

The next two weeks are going to be big for both the University of Galway Maree and for Mystics as both teams have national cup finals ahead of them.

The University of Galway Maree Men will face DBS Eanna in the Blue Riband Pat Duffy National Cup Final on Saturday week after their win on Saturday. Jarret Haines scored 28 points as they defeated Bright St Vincent’s 86-68.

This will be the first time ever that any Galway team has appeared in the Final.

Report from Adrian O’Neill

Stats:

Quarter Scores:

Q1: 29-16

Q2: 53-34

Q3: 71-54

Q4: 86-68

University of Galway Maree:

Cathal Finn, John Burke, Stephen Commins, Eoin Rockall, Ben Burke, Zach Light, Matthew Sweeney, Garry Fernan, Rodrigo Gomez, Jarett Haines, Zvonimiir Cutuk, Paul Freeman

Head coach: Charlie Crowley

Top Scorers: Jarett Haines (28), Stephen Commins (15), Rodrigo Gomez (13), Eoin Rockall (9), Zvonimiir Cutuk (8)

Bright St. Vincent’s:

Donovan Fields, Jake Verschoyle, Charlie Coombes, Jordan Bakeban Nsimba, Donal Monaghan, Alex Devitt, Stefan Zecevic, Martin Neary, Alin Costache, Robert Graham, Paul Ryan, Giorgi Tvalabeishvili

Head coach: Josko Srzic

Top Scorers: Giorgi Tvalabeishvili (21), Donovan Fields (18), Charlie Coombes (13), Robert Graham (8), Donal Monaghan (5)

Meanwhile, the University of Galway Mystics is through to the Women’s U20 National Cup final and will take on LImerick Huskies after a stunning win over Waterford Wildcats in their Semi-Final on Sunday. Kara McClean scored 22 points as they won 77-62.

Stats:

Quarter Score:

Q1: 13-20

Q2: 32-29

Q3: 44-56

Q4: 62-77

University of Galway Mystics: Hazel Finn; Aoibhinn Walsh; Kara McCleane; Ellie Glavin; Ava McCleane; Emma Glavin; Caoimhe O’Sullivan; Maedhbh O’Brien; Caragh Loughrey.

Top Scorers: Kara McCleane (22), Hazel Finn (15), Emma Glavin (13), Ellie Glavin (13), Maedhbh O’Brien (11),

Coach: Paul O’Brien

Waterford Wildcats: Grace O’Brien; Orla Dullaghan; Caitlin Gloeckner; Sarah Hickey; Ardiana Shallci; Sheenagh Whelehan; Illana Fitzgerald; Lien Garcia De Bikini; Robyn O’Grady; Eimear O’Donnell; Opel Olajide.

Top Scorers: Sarah Hickey (27), Caitlin Gloeckner (19), Illana Fitzgerald (6), Grace O’Brien (6).

Coach: Jillian Hayes

Adrian O’Neill reports on this and rounds up the weekend’s action.

Details of those Cup Finals are expected to be announced in the next couple of days.