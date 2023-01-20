University of Galway Maree and Mystics bid to make history tomorrow

Saturday the 21st of January could be a historic day for The University of Galway Mystics and the University of Galway Maree with both teams in National Cup Finals in the National Basketball Arena.

At 12.15, The University of Galway Mystics face Limerick Sport Huskies in the Women’s U20 Cup Final while at 8pm tomorrow night, the University of Galway Maree will be to become the first Galway Club ever and the first West of Ireland Club since 1996 to win the Blue Riband Pat Duffy Cup.

University of Galway Maree reached their first ever InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy Cup final following a 86-68 win over Bright St. Vincent’s at Neptune Stadium.

University of Galway Mystics reached the InsureMyHouse.ie U20 Women’s National Cup final at the expense of a dogged Waterford Wildcats team, 77-62 the final score in Upper Glanmire.

John Mulligan has been speaking to both head coaches ahead of tomorrow.

He first spoke to Maree’s Head Coach Charlie Crowley

John then spoke to Mystics Head Coach Paul O’Brien

Finally, the last coach to bring the Men’s National Cup west of the Shannon was Terry Kennedy who was the coach of Ballina when they won the cup in 1991 and 1996. He gave his thoughts on both finals to John.

Game Times

InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s U20 Cup Final

Uuiversity of Galway Mystics v LImerick Sport Huskies – 12.15pm

InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup Final

University of Galway Maree v DBS Eanna – 8pm (LIVE ON GALWAY BAY FM)