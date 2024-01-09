University of Galway Hurling Club announce sponsorship with Trinzo

The University of Galway has unveiled a sponsorship deal for the Hurling Club – medical device and pharmaceutical consultancy firm Trinzo. The partnership was marked at a special on-campus get-together at the Quadrangle ahead of this season’s Fitzgibbon Cup. University of Galway Hurling are the League Champions for 2023 and have made it to the final of the Fitzgibbon for the last two years, having last lifted the historic trophy in 2010.

The University’s Dean of Students Professor Ciara Meehan joined Liam Turley, chief executive of Trinzo, to mark the sponsorship, along with club players Eoin Lawless, Colm Cunningham, Gavin Lee and Ian McGlynn, and club representatives Michael J O’Connor, GAA Officer, Feargal O’Callaghan, acting Director of Sports, Michael Molloy, Club Chair, Barry Murphy, Club Secretary, and Jeff Lynskey, Club Coach.

University of Galway’s Dean of Students, Professor Ciara Meehan, said: “University of Galway has a great history in the Fitzgibbon and we are delighted to bring that to a partnership with Trinzo, a Galway-based company that shares our vision for excellence and community development. Sport can be such an important contributor in the growth and health of individual, and having a supportive sponsor makes a real difference. We look forward to a successful journey with Trinzo and to seeing the partnership flourish in the future as we wish all the players, staff and volunteers every success in the Fitzgibbon in 2024.”

Liam Turley, chief executive of Trinzo, said: “We are delighted to sponsor the University of Galway Hurling Club and we hope that our partnership will help the hurlers and all those involved with the club to reach great heights. People are at the heart of everything we do – from our clients and their patients, to our local community. That’s why we’re proud to support University of Galway’s hurling team, promoting sport at a local and national level and giving us the chance to support students who are competing at elite level and taking to the field for University of Galway. We wish them every success.”

Speaking at the get-together, Michael Molloy, Chair of University of Galway’s Hurling Club, said: “We are delighted to be able to celebrate the great sponsorship and support that we have from Liam Turley and everyone at Trinzo and we hope it will lead to many other celebrations as we head into the fierce competition of this year’s Fitzgibbon Cup.”

Trinzo is a medical device and pharmaceutical consultancy firm based in Galway that solves quality, compliance, business development and product development issues to support healthcare globally.

The Fitzgibbon Cup starts on January 17, 2024, with 10-time winners University of Galway drawn in Group D along with SETU Carlow and UCD.

Photo Back row, l-r, Michael Molloy, Eoin Lawless, Michael J O’Connor, GAA Officer, Gavin Lee, and Barry Murphy.

Front row, l-r, Jeff Lynskey, Club Coach, Colm Cunningham, Liam Turley, chief executive of Trinzo, Professor Ciara Meehan, University of Galway’s Dean of Students, Gavin Lee, and Feargal O’Callaghan, acting Director of Sports.