Galway Bay FM

7 February 2024

~3 minutes read

University of Galway Hosts Third Level Camogie Finals This Weekend

Share story:
University of Galway Hosts Third Level Camogie Finals This Weekend

The University of Galway will host camogie’s third-level Semi-Finals and finals this weekend at the Connacht GAA COE.

The college is in the Semi-Final of the Purcell Cup and the final of the Uí Mhaolagáin Cup with both games on Saturday.

First up will be the Purcell Cup Semi-Final with the University of Galway, managed by Kevi Connolly and captained by Fiona Ryan and Tiffanie Fitzgerald, taking on Mary I at 3pm.

Then, at 6pm, The College play the winner of UL and St Mary’s in the final of the Uí Mhaolagáin Cup.

That Semi-Final takes place tomorrow at 8pm in Abbottstown.

The full details of the finals have also been released. The Division 5 Cup will now be known as the Aisling Murphy Cup and will be the first of the finals throwing in on Saturday at 12 noon.

Next up will be the Uí Mhaolagáin Cup that evening at 6.

Then on Sunday, the Fr Meaghair Cup Final will be the first of three finals on that day throwing in at 12 Noon followed by the Purcell Cup Final at 2 and the Asbourne Cup Final at 4.

The Semi-Finals of these three championships all take place on Saturday.

 

Weekend Fixtures 

Ashbourne Cup 

Semi-Final Pairings – Saturday 10th February at University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome

  • University College Cork (UCC) vs University of Limerick (UL) @2pm
  • Dublin City University (DCU) vs Technological University Dublin (TUD) @4PM

Ashbourne Cup Final – Sunday 11th February at University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome

  • SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 @4pm (streamed)

 

Purcell Cup

Semi-Final Pairings – Saturday 10th February 2024 at University of Galway Connacht GAA Grass Pitches

  • National University of Galway (NUIG) vs Mary I @3PM
  • SETU Carlow vs UCC @3PM

Purcell Cup Final – Sunday 11th February at University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome

  • SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 @2pm (streamed)

 

Fr. Meaghair Cup

Semi-Final Pairings – Saturday 10th February 2024 at University of Galway Connacht GAA Grass Pitches

  • Technological University Dublin (TUD) vs Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) @1pm
  • Ulster University Jordanstown (UUJ) vs Dublin City University 2 (DCU) @1pm

Fr. Meaghair Cup Final – Sunday 12th February at University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome

  • SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 @12pm

 

Uí Mhaolagáin Cup

Semi-Final Pairings

  • University Limerick (UL) vs St. Mary’s Belfast – Thursday 8th February, Abbottstown, Dublin @8pm

Uí Mhaolagáin Cup Final – Saturday 10th February at University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome

  • SF Winner 1 vs University of Galway (UG) @6pm

 

Ashling Murphy Cup

Ashling Murphy Cup Final  Saturday 10th February at University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome

  • UUM vs Marino @12pm

Share story:

League of Ireland and SSE Airtricity announce rise in prize money ahead of 2024 season

The League of Ireland and SSE Airtricity have announced a rise in the overall prize money for the League of Ireland by €110,000, equating to 17%, ahead ...

Kingfisher to host Eurohockey Indoor Championships this weekend

Some of the best hockey players in Europe are in Galway this weekend for the Eurohockey Women’s Indoor Championship with the matches getting underway to...

University of Galway Books Place In Fitzgibbon Cup Semi-Final - Commentary and Reaction

The University of Galway is through to the Semi-Final of the Fitzgibbon Cup after a comfortable 4-24 to 1-13 win over MTU Cork in Dangan this evening. The...

LIVE STREAM: Fitzgibbon Cup Hurling Quarter Final University of Galway v MTU Cork

Fitzgibbon Cup Hurling Quarter. Experience the excitement of the Fitzgibbon Cup Hurling Quarter Final between University of Galway and MTU Cork with our l...