University of Galway Hosts Third Level Camogie Finals This Weekend

The University of Galway will host camogie’s third-level Semi-Finals and finals this weekend at the Connacht GAA COE.

The college is in the Semi-Final of the Purcell Cup and the final of the Uí Mhaolagáin Cup with both games on Saturday.

First up will be the Purcell Cup Semi-Final with the University of Galway, managed by Kevi Connolly and captained by Fiona Ryan and Tiffanie Fitzgerald, taking on Mary I at 3pm.

Then, at 6pm, The College play the winner of UL and St Mary’s in the final of the Uí Mhaolagáin Cup.

That Semi-Final takes place tomorrow at 8pm in Abbottstown.

The full details of the finals have also been released. The Division 5 Cup will now be known as the Aisling Murphy Cup and will be the first of the finals throwing in on Saturday at 12 noon.

Next up will be the Uí Mhaolagáin Cup that evening at 6.

Then on Sunday, the Fr Meaghair Cup Final will be the first of three finals on that day throwing in at 12 Noon followed by the Purcell Cup Final at 2 and the Asbourne Cup Final at 4.

The Semi-Finals of these three championships all take place on Saturday.

Weekend Fixtures

Ashbourne Cup

Semi-Final Pairings – Saturday 10th February at University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome

University College Cork (UCC) vs University of Limerick (UL) @2pm

University of Limerick (UL) Dublin City University (DCU) vs Technological University Dublin (TUD) @4PM

Ashbourne Cup Final – Sunday 11th February at University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome

SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 @4pm (streamed)

Purcell Cup

Semi-Final Pairings – Saturday 10th February 2024 at University of Galway Connacht GAA Grass Pitches

National University of Galway (NUIG) vs Mary I @3PM

Mary I SETU Carlow vs UCC @3PM

Purcell Cup Final – Sunday 11th February at University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome

SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 @2pm (streamed)

Fr. Meaghair Cup

Semi-Final Pairings – Saturday 10th February 2024 at University of Galway Connacht GAA Grass Pitches

Technological University Dublin (TUD) vs Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) @1pm

Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) Ulster University Jordanstown (UUJ) vs Dublin City University 2 (DCU) @1pm

Fr. Meaghair Cup Final – Sunday 12th February at University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome

SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 @12pm

Uí Mhaolagáin Cup

Semi-Final Pairings

University Limerick (UL) vs St. Mary’s Belfast – Thursday 8th February, Abbottstown, Dublin @8pm

Uí Mhaolagáin Cup Final – Saturday 10th February at University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome

SF Winner 1 vs University of Galway (UG) @6pm

Ashling Murphy Cup

Ashling Murphy Cup Final – Saturday 10th February at University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome

UUM vs Marino @12pm