7 February 2024
~3 minutes read
University of Galway Hosts Third Level Camogie Finals This Weekend
The University of Galway will host camogie’s third-level Semi-Finals and finals this weekend at the Connacht GAA COE.
The college is in the Semi-Final of the Purcell Cup and the final of the Uí Mhaolagáin Cup with both games on Saturday.
First up will be the Purcell Cup Semi-Final with the University of Galway, managed by Kevi Connolly and captained by Fiona Ryan and Tiffanie Fitzgerald, taking on Mary I at 3pm.
Then, at 6pm, The College play the winner of UL and St Mary’s in the final of the Uí Mhaolagáin Cup.
That Semi-Final takes place tomorrow at 8pm in Abbottstown.
The full details of the finals have also been released. The Division 5 Cup will now be known as the Aisling Murphy Cup and will be the first of the finals throwing in on Saturday at 12 noon.
Next up will be the Uí Mhaolagáin Cup that evening at 6.
Then on Sunday, the Fr Meaghair Cup Final will be the first of three finals on that day throwing in at 12 Noon followed by the Purcell Cup Final at 2 and the Asbourne Cup Final at 4.
The Semi-Finals of these three championships all take place on Saturday.
Weekend Fixtures
Ashbourne Cup
Semi-Final Pairings – Saturday 10th February at University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome
- University College Cork (UCC) vs University of Limerick (UL) @2pm
- Dublin City University (DCU) vs Technological University Dublin (TUD) @4PM
Ashbourne Cup Final – Sunday 11th February at University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome
- SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 @4pm (streamed)
Purcell Cup
Semi-Final Pairings – Saturday 10th February 2024 at University of Galway Connacht GAA Grass Pitches
- National University of Galway (NUIG) vs Mary I @3PM
- SETU Carlow vs UCC @3PM
Purcell Cup Final – Sunday 11th February at University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome
- SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 @2pm (streamed)
Fr. Meaghair Cup
Semi-Final Pairings – Saturday 10th February 2024 at University of Galway Connacht GAA Grass Pitches
- Technological University Dublin (TUD) vs Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) @1pm
- Ulster University Jordanstown (UUJ) vs Dublin City University 2 (DCU) @1pm
Fr. Meaghair Cup Final – Sunday 12th February at University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome
- SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 @12pm
Uí Mhaolagáin Cup
Semi-Final Pairings
- University Limerick (UL) vs St. Mary’s Belfast – Thursday 8th February, Abbottstown, Dublin @8pm
Uí Mhaolagáin Cup Final – Saturday 10th February at University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome
- SF Winner 1 vs University of Galway (UG) @6pm
Ashling Murphy Cup
Ashling Murphy Cup Final – Saturday 10th February at University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome
- UUM vs Marino @12pm