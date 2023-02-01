The University of Galway out of the Sigerson Cup at the Quarter-Final stage

Defending champions the University of Galway are out of the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup following an extra-time defeat to University of Limerick in last night’s quarter-final in Dangan.

Maurice Sheridan’s team started brightly with goals from Mark Mc Inerney and Moycullen’s Ger Davoren helping them to a three-point lead at the break.

The Galway side were without the injured Tomo Culhane but were able to introduce Sean Kelly for the second half and it was his injury time point that took the match to extra time.

However, UL powered home with late points from the Clare duo of Emmet Mc Mahon and Ciarán Downes.

Former Galway and University of Galway defender Finian Hanley was on analysis for the live stream of the match and afterwards spoke to commentator Oisin Langan.